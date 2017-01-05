Ambarella Keeps Bleeding

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is an innovative, up-and-coming technology company whose stock is a rollercoaster that runs on emotions, knee-jerk reactions, and then, sometimes, fundamentals. The trick for any investor other than long-term (think years) is to find out which one will rule price movement next. Before we get to that, some context on my opinion/experience with the stock.

AMBA data by YCharts

After originally covering AMBA during the huge run-up into the $120 range back in late 2015, I wrote a piece in September of 2016 arguing that high expectations leading into Q2 2017 would drop the stock post-earnings, which ended up being the case. That article can be found here. A short time after when the stock was hovering around $68 I wrote another article titled "Ambarella: Be Cautious" in which I argued that the potential short-term risks and headwinds facing the company were not to be taken lightly. That article can be found here.

Unfortunately, vital Ambarella customer GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) saw weak holiday season sales, reported lackluster earnings, and both stocks sold off and have yet to really recover. AMBA showed signs of perhaps staging a recovery, but the company's light Q4 guidance derailed it. And now here we are, with AMBA trading around 53.60, down 28% from its 52-week high, and with no momentum or support.

The question AMBA investors and potential AMBA investors should be asking is where the stock will go next. Easy right? As is so often the case, the long-term picture for Ambarella is more clear than the short-term one. Of course there are no guarantees in the world of investing, but looking at AMBA from the perspective of a long-term investor, it is my opinion that a few years down the line this company will be more valuable than it is now. Image processing and computer vision are budding new market opportunities, Ambarella offers a relatively diversified portfolio of products, and the company has the engineering expertise to maintain a technological edge over the competition.

Ambarella CEO Fermi Wang has a PhD from Colombia University and has a technical understanding of the core technology behind Ambarella's product offerings, which I think will push the company to prioritize engineering talent. Ambarella's purchase of Italian autonomous vehicle technology VisLab for $30 million back in 2015 demonstrates commitment to maintaining said technological edge.

I think these tailwinds set up a promising future for Ambarella that is poised to reward long-term investors in the company. However, for short-term investors like myself, the situation is more nuanced. The next topic I will discuss is my expectations for AMBA's short-term performance.

If you followed Ambarella at all, you've undoubtedly heard about and seen the connection between the company's stock and GPRO. The reason for this is because, while the former has been diversifying, GoPro remains a vital customer. This past holiday season was not very successful or encouraging for GoPro's drone and action camera products, which has understandably caused some uncertainty and skepticism in regards to AMBA (and of course GPRO). Again, I understand that Ambarella is diversifying its revenue streams, but GoPro's struggles must be brought into the conversation when discussing AMBA's recent price movements and potential short-term price movements.

Despite poor third quarter results from GoPro, the company's outlook on 2017 was fairly encouraging with CEO Nicholas Woodman saying: "

Looking forward to 2017, we expect to return to profitability, driven by the strength of our new products, double digit revenue growth and annual operating expenses of approximately $650 million.

Now take that with a grain of salt (or two) considering that GPRO investors have been blindsided before by bad operating results, but I think the statement should instill cautious optimism. If GoPro does indeed return to form and stabilize its business, this will do wonders for both Ambarella's financial statements and for stock performance. The uncertainty surrounding GoPro's future are weighing heavily on AMBA and is, in my opinion, the primary force keeping the share price suppressed right now. It is impossible to quantify this downward pressure, but I think some strength from GoPro will go a long way towards unshackling AMBA. Look out for GoPro's Q4 earnings report in early February.

The fundamentals appear to be back on track for Ambarella after some GoPro-related setbacks. Q3 2017 results, which were reported on December 1st, brought a welcome rebound following two lackluster quarters in which revenue declined year-over-year ("YoY") by about 20%. Revenue of $100.5 million represents an increase of 8% YoY while EPS of $1.11 beat Q3 2016's earnings figure by 3 cents. Guidance for Q4 2017 of $85.5 million in revenue and about $0.74 in EPS also exemplified improvement with increases of 26% and 16% respectively. This does not mean AMBA is now on the fast track back to 52-week highs, but Q3 and Q4 certainly kick off a nice rebound to growth:

Plug in 25%+ top line growth expected in Q4 and the new trend looks promising for AMBA investors. While the stock has dropped significantly, it is still not exactly a bargain from a valuation perspective. Analyst estimates have earnings for next year pegged around $2.90 per share, which is a small increase from the $2.72 per share expected this fiscal year. Using the former estimate, next year's forward P/E is around 19, which is not too lofty considering the company's growth potential, but also does not indicate that the stock is hugely oversold (Note: Management does like to sandbag guidance so the actual forward P/E is likely slightly lower than 19, but not lower enough that it would alter my approach too drastically).

At current prices I am weighing opening a position, but have not seen enough data to either convince me to pull the trigger or to convince me to look elsewhere. For now I view the stock as a medium-risk, high-reward play that might become part of my holdings if the price goes low enough or if I find some conviction. For those long AMBA I wish you the best of luck!

If you want to stay up-to-date on my articles, you can "Follow" me by clicking "Follow" at the top of this page or by going to my author page.

Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AMBA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.