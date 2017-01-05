Perpetually Restructuring Kennametal Tries To Recapture Lost Glory

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) has been in a state of almost perpetual restructuring since 2007, but there's little to show for it as revenue and margins are both lower today than back in 2007. While the shares are up over the last 10 years, they are only by about 10% (versus a greater than 60% gain for the S&P 500) and due in part to the strong run that stocks have enjoyed since the U.S. presidential election.

New management is going about things in a much smarter way, and I think it is reasonable to think that the returns from this latest restructuring program will be more significant. On the other hand, Kennametal has lost a lot of shares (and a lot of credibility with the Street), its end markets are changing, and management's projections may be bold to the point of unrealistic. While I do think recovering end markets and a better strategy can drive above-market growth and double-digit FCF growth, today's valuation already seems to give a pretty hefty benefit of the doubt to the company.

The Price Of Growth At Any Cost

Past management at Kennametal was addicted to growth, viewing a target of $5 billion in revenue with the same sort of enthusiasm I reserve for a plate of nachos. Unfortunately, the company's underlying markets couldn't support that sort of growth and the company's drive for growth created a bloated expense structure to support revenue growth that never came. What's more, the company became unfocused, undisciplined, and uncompetitive.

Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY) has always been the leader in the metalworking/metal-cutting tool market, but Kennametal used to be a credible challenger for the top spot with around 20% market share versus 25-30% share for Sandvik. Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) Iscar was a more distant challenger with "mid-high" single-digit share. Now, though, Sandvik still has more or less the same market position, but Kennametal's share has dropped to around 10-12% and Iscar's has risen to around 10-12%.

Worse yet, while Kennametal was never able to produce double-digit operating margins on any kind of sustained basis, adjusted operating margins have dropped into the single digits. That's poor next to the comparable adjusted margins for Sandvik (high teens to low-20%s). While there is no such data available for Iscar, the company is an enthusiastic adopter of automation and likely has quite healthy operating margins relative to Kennametal (and probably Sandvik as well).

And it gets worse still. Because Kennametal's prior management used a pretty ridiculous hurdle rate for capital reinvestment projects (the opposite of potential growth-driving expansion projects), the company's infrastructure has gotten old and inefficient - the average age of the company's equipment is around 20 years, and not only is that bad for margins, it makes the company significantly less competitive in demanding end-markets like auto and aerospace. What's more, despite numerous attempts to discontinue lower-margin products, the company still has a relatively bloated product portfolio and a go-to-market strategy that often ties up resources servicing small customers while neglecting larger ones.

And Now?

Kennametal's board ousted its prior CEO after only about 15 months in the job and named long-term board member (and former Terex (NYSE:TEX) CEO) Ron DeFeo CEO in February of 2016. With this change, there has also been a change in how Kennametal appraises its business and how it is looking to regain competitiveness.

Prior restructuring efforts often had a "Hulk smash!" level of sophistication about them, as the company would simply rinse and repeat, exiting lower-margin product lines, closing facilities, and firing workers. None of that really addressed the structural (or philosophical) issues, and I can't imagine it was good for morale (if you were a high-quality worker, would you stick around after years of fruitless restructuring and multiple mass-firings?).

What Kennametal is doing now is attempting to take a more realistic view of its position in the cutting tool market and improve its long-term competitiveness in more intelligent, nuanced ways. While there are still meaningful employee reduction and footprint reductions underway, management is also pursuing a $300 million upgrade cycle to bring more automation and new, upgraded equipment to its factories. Not only should this reduce costs by 30% or so, it should also make the company more competitive in more demanding markets. Management is also taking a broader look at margin improvement, with distribution and sourcing also targeted for improvement.

Within the portfolio, management is looking to cull products in the Industrial segment, with an eye toward reducing the SKU count from close to 140,000 to 110,000 or less. There will still be a strong emphasis on customization (roughly a 50/50 split with standardized products), as this is an important competitive factor), but management will also be looking to transition smaller customers toward e-commerce and distributor channels and redirecting its direct sales resources towards larger, more profitable clients. Also relevant to the portfolio, management is maintaining a strong commitment to product innovation; with a particular focus on profitable innovation that really differentiates the company from its rivals.

There Are Challenges Beyond Management's Control

One of the concerns I have about Kennametal is that not everything that has gone wrong here is fixable by new management. Yes, the bloated expense structure can be fixed, the "growth at any price" philosophy can be rooted out, and the distressingly poor history of M&A can be stopped, but that's not all that is affecting the company.

Kennametal had substantial exposure to the energy, mining, road construction, and heavy manufacturing sectors going into this recent downturn, and the weakness in those markets has taken its toll. As of the last quarter (reported in early November), the energy was down 11% within the Industrial segment and down 6% in the Infrastructure segment, while earthworks (mining and road construction) was down 22%, and all this after a pretty long run of poor results. The energy markets do seem to be stabilizing, road construction is looking better (and could improve further if the new administration prioritizes infrastructure spending), and there are opportunities for share growth in mining, but I wouldn't call the energy, mining, or heavy manufacturing segments "healthy" at this point and the recovery process could take a while.

Kennametal may also be facing a changing world. Around 80% of the company's business is in consumables, which has meant that industrial production and the PMI are pretty good reflections of business conditions. Unfortunately, for Kennametal, new technologies like additive manufacturing (3D-printing) and 5-axis machine tools are gaining ground, and further adoption will likely mean less demand for replacement parts and consumables (as they are more efficient).

The Opportunity

The fact that Kennametal basically missed out on the recent strong years in the U.S. auto sector says a lot about how the competitiveness and focus at the company have slipped. Hopefully, the changes that management is making will reverse that trend, and the 3% organic growth in the Industrial segment in the last quarter was encouraging.

Management is certainly not shy about its guidance, highlighting "potential" revenue of $2.5 billion, adjusted gross margins of 40%, and adjusted EBITDA of $650 million in what I understand to be a five-year window. I think boosting EBITDA by 2.5x from the FY2016 level is ambitious, to say the least, but I do at least give it credit for showing its assumptions and not just resorting to hand-waving and Underpants Gnome thinking.

I can at least see its point on the revenue recovery side. Kennametal has executed pretty poorly over the last decade, but still has a respectable market position left. The company is targeting growing markets like aerospace and transport for market share growth, but also looking to increase its share in more cyclical markets like energy, manufacturing, and earthworks through innovation - including a new road milling machine that could double its share in that niche to 50% in the coming years.

I'm fine with above-market revenue growth assumptions, and I think Kennametal can grow revenue by an annualized "mid-high" single-digit percentage over the next five years (using this year as the starting point) and at a mid single-digit rate over the long term. I also believe that the efforts to reduce overhead, automate the factories, and improve the go-to-market strategy can improve margins, but just not as much as management thinks. With that, I'm looking for high single-digit FCF margins and FCF annualized growth in the low-to-mid teens.

The Bottom Line

If management can hit its targets, the shares are still undervalued. That's not the case with my more conservative assumptions, but I will also note that recovery stories can get strong multiples on the way back up and Kennametal has been operating under some serious macro headwinds for a while. I would note, though, that there are risks that the company's markets are changing, that its competitors will be harder to dislodge than expected and that the company may not be able to execute on its bold self-improvement plans. So while I do believe Kennametal now has a much better plan and leadership team in place, there's still a lot of improvement left to be done.