A Year-End Assessment Of Gold And U.S. Equities

The upset in the U.S. Presidential Election provided quite a fireworks show for those who were watching the markets. After moving down more than five percent on the evening of the election, US stock futures rebounded furiously. CNBC cited a note from Citi, which mentioned the volume in the eMini S&P futures was about seventeen times the average daily volume.

The gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) markets also moved sharply higher on volume levels not seen since the bear-raid of April 2013. More than 780,000 gold futures contracts traded on November 9th as opposed to the 656,000 that traded on April 15, 2013. (see charts below for volume comparison between these periods of time.) The most recent comparable surge in volume (also included in the charts below) was on June 24th when the Brexit announcement was made.

When I first wrote this analysis, price had settled lower at $1,225. Price declined about another $100 since then, and now sits at $1,160 with the recent bounce. Initially, I was of the opinion that it was noteworthy to see such massive volume fail to produce price action similar to that of April 2013. Although the bears have commanded the sessions since the election, the lack of significant downside follow through is telling when considered in the context of such massive volume. I'm not convinced that the volume is confirming the price action, as it did in April 2013. A break below recent support of about $1,130 would make me reassess. The gold price declined over $400 from April 2013 to June 2013. Gold has only declined about $200 since the election. Again, this lack of further weakness should be noted and monitored going forward when viewed in the context of such massive volume.

Looking at the fundamentals, I believe that Trump's infrastructure plan will require major deficit spending, which should be bullish for gold. The bond markets have been selling off since summer, and I've been wondering why. I believe that the rate of inflation (or inflation expectations) is one of the most important factors affecting interest rates. Recent deflation across the commodities and energy sectors supported the perspective that there was no inflation despite multiple rounds of quantitative easing. Now though, the bond markets seem to be disagreeing. Since the election, rates on the 10-year Treasury have gone from about 1.80% to as high as 2.60%, and now sit at 2.45%. A higher cost of capital is a headwind for businesses, but on the flip side, the perception is that the Trump administration is clearly "pro-business." Politics aside, a pro-business environment is a tailwind that makes the U.S. far more attractive to investors. Perception is everything.

I'm of the opinion that gold prices will head significantly higher in the long term. In the near-term, I expect volatility as more uncertainty and unknowns must be clarified during the transition to the new administration. January historically tends to have a positive seasonal bias so I think we see some more upside here. (seasonal spot chart included below.) I continue to believe that the fundamentals support the case for diversification into precious metals. Research shows that a portfolio of non-correlated assets reduces risk. In my opinion, an allocation of 5% in precious metals is prudent. Silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) also works, and I actually prefer a combination of both.

Although the U.S. equity markets have moved sharply higher, I believe interest rates must be kept in mind going forward. When I first wrote this piece, I stated that, "I'd feel more comfortable seeing the S&P and Nasdaq participating more in the rally, but I think it's likely that stocks will rally through the end of the year." The S&P and Nasdaq definitely participated, and the Russell outperformed ending the year up about 20%. So far, so good.

Remember, diversification comes from using different markets to invest in non-correlated assets. In my opinion, gold is a great example of a different asset that can be used. When I first published this piece, I stated, "In the event of another 2008 style market crash, I expect that its correlation to the stock markets will revert to negative, meaning that precious metals should behave inversely to stocks. Gold should do well in terms of reducing a portfolio's overall risk."

I should have clarified that I don't think a 2008 style crash is even necessary in order for gold to perform well. At the moment, the correlation to the S&P is about -.74. My comment about a 2008 style crash was more of a worst-case scenario type of thought process. By no means am I calling for that type of a market sell-off in 2017. In fact, no one should be surprised to see another year of returns ranging from 5% to 10%, as the U.S. markets should now be even more attractive to investors under the new administration.

April 2013-December 2013

Click to enlarge

2016-November (Post-Election)

Click to enlarge

2016 (Full Year)

Click to enlarge

Gold Spot Seasonal Chart

Click to enlarge

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, SLV, CSCO, POT, TWTR, AVID, OGZPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My exposure to precious metals is not through GLD and SLV; however, I felt those were the most accurate instruments to select using SA's Disclosure menu. To be clear, I am long physical gold and silver.