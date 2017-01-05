Sophiris Bio: Future Biotech Blockbuster, Or Just Internet Memes?

Biotech investing has always been an inherently risky business. On top of failed trials, recent political headline risk has added an additional reason for investor concern. Biotech investors may have dodged a bullet with Donald Trump emerging as the victor over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election but they did not escape totally unharmed. The whole biotech sector was crushed in December 2016 when Donald Trump famously commented on the industry in his Time Magazine Person of the Year interview:

"I'm going to bring down drug prices. I don't like what's happening with drug prices."

At first glance, comments like these should have biotech investors heading for the hills. Like many things, context may change initial perceptions.

First, consider the setting of the comments. This was not a tweet where the President-elect was free to choose any topic he wishes. This was an interview setting where Mr. Trump was answering pointed interview questions from a journalist and the journalist asked him his feeling on drug pricing. What did you expect him to say? Of course he is going to respond that he doesn't like the current drug pricing environment. Drug companies make for an easy whipping boy in an era of populist politics. Read the interview. Trump gave a 15 word response, much shorter than his answer to any of the other topics covered. I get the impression that only the worst actors in the biotech/pharma space that are jacking up the prices of generic drugs have reason to fear a Trump presidency. Innovative companies that are curing disease should be safe under a president who has given every impression that he will be an ally of the business community.

Sophiris Bio: The Little Biotech that Could

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) is a tiny biotech firm based in La Jolla, CA focusing on developing drugs aimed at treating urological diseases. It's lead candidate PRX302 also known as topsalysin. In November 2015, Sophiris announced PRX302 was shown to met its primary endpoint in a Phase III trial for the treatment of BPH (enlarged prostate). Perhaps even more exciting, in June 2016, Sophiris Bio released positive data showing efficacy in treating early stage prostate cancer in a Phase 2a proof of concept study. The results were very encouraging with 9 out of 18 men showing at least a partial positive response with 2 of those men showing a complete ablation of their tumor after 6 months. One drug to treat two common diseases in men. The opportunity is huge.

In an interview with Xconomy, CEO Randall Woods dropped this gem of a quote when talking about the drugs dual potential:

"The fact that we are talking about one drug with two indications means that we get two shots on goal."

Besides the encouraging trial data for two indications, there is another reason for excitement regarding PRX302. The drug is delivered via single injection guided into the prostate. This minimally invasive delivery method has obvious appeal over alternative options for treatment such as surgery or a constant diet made up of oral pills. The key takeaway here is that PRX302 could potentially make the treatment of prostate cancer a simple outpatient procedure that a doctor could perform in an office as opposed to a surgeon in a hospital. You can rest assured that if approved, this is a drug that insurance companies will love to pay for as a cheaper and less risky alternative to surgery. The drug has a very attractive safety profile with negative effects being mild to moderate and reported in less than 5% of patients.

Sophiris Bio has provided a survey of urologists and found that urologists would prescribe an injectable in 23% of patients who would otherwise be candidates for surgery.

SPHS: Irrational Exuberance? Or Biotech Paydirt?

2016 was an incredibly volatile year for Sophiris. Share price has fluctuated from a 52 week low of $0.80 in May to an intraday high of $8.55 on July 26th. With a run like that, SPHS investors may have been asking themselves many questions including "Does somebody know something?". Alas, the stock price crashed 32% on August 23rd after the company announced a secondary offering where it would be selling 6.5 million shares to raise $26 million.

Click to enlarge

With so much volatility last year, what can investors expect in 2017? To understand the full potential for the next 12 months, I think investors need to fully grasp the factors that contributed for the rise and subsequent downfall of the share price in 2016. The first part is simple. The announcement of positive trial data in June naturally makes the share price jump significantly as investors rush to pile in. That only explains so much of the nearly 1000% gain in share price in little more than a month. While there was surely a significant jump in investor demand and large buying orders being placed, I think most of that run up can be attributed to computer algorithms programmed to ride momentum until it dries up. That explains SPHS's very short stay above $6 (if you only look at a chart showing the daily closing price, you would never guess the stock made that intra-day high of $8.55).

The August 2016 dilutive secondary offering obviously crushed the share price but realistically, investors should have seen it coming (admittedly, it was in the back of my mind but I did not sell). With a share price rocketing higher, the secondary offering made operational sense. Investors may have been seeing visions of a big pharma company coming in with an overwhelming buyout offer, but again, context is incredibly important.

For most of 2016, Hillary Clinton was seen as a lock to win the presidency which was not good news for the biotech industry. She famously tweeted that price gouging had reached "outrageous" levels and this tweet slashed around $132 billion in market cap off the healthcare sector. Think about it. If you were the CEO of a big pharma or biotech company, would it make sense to go on a conspicuous buying spree that may draw the ire of Hillary? You could potentially end up acquiring a blockbuster drug but not have the ability to make blockbuster money because of potential price controls.

Also consider that any potential suitor would know that SPHS did not have the cash to fund future trials on their own. The secondary offering provided management with flexibility. Having other options on the table besides a buyout or partnership removed some leverage an acquirer would have had because Sophiris no longer needed to make a deal. SPHS could now pursue future trials on their own. When taken in context, the secondary offering was probably the right move in the long term for SPHS shareholders despite the near term pain it caused.

With all that being said, where do investors go from here? The monumental catalyst for 2017 will be the Phase II study for the prostate cancer indication. The trial is expected to include 40 patients and begin enrollment in Q1 2017. The 6 month biopsy data should be available in Q4 2017 according to the Sophiris Bio investor presentation in November 2016. If the results are as encouraging as earlier trials, I would expect a major upward move in the share price, possibly to the $7-8 range.

The Investment Play on Sophiris Bio

Wall Street analyst coverage is generally positive on Sophiris Bio but again, the end to this story lies in the trial data. After the secondary offering on 08/23, we have gotten comments from two analysts. Roth Capital's Joe Pantginis initiated SPHS at a buy with an $8 price target. Piper Jaffray's Charles Duncan initiated SPHS with an overweight rating and a $7 price target. Duncan specifically pointed out that he saw greater opportunity in the prostate cancer indication than BPH projecting sales as high as $900 million in 2033.

While initial results have so far been positive, biotech investing is fraught with risk and Sophiris is no different. While not completely binary, this is likely either a homerun or complete bust. I really don't see $7-8 price targets being a reality in 2018. Sophiris could be a $12-15 stock if the data is good or just as easily a $1 stock if the data is bad.

CEO Randall Woods is an industry vet who has already successfully sold a company under his leadership for $350 million. Having that type of experience at the top can prove to be invaluable and investors have taken notice. Investors/fans have likely made Mr. Woods the subject of more internet memes than any other CEO in the industry (unsure if that is a good thing or not but I don't see how it hurts). Mr. Woods and Sophiris Bio need to deliver in 2017 or the memes on Stocktwits may be worth more than Sophiris shares. I am cautiously optimistic and have faith in Randy.

