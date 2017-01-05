Grand Canyon Education: A Good Company, But Not A Smart Buy Right Now

This is not a company that should be lumped in with peers, from either an execution or a business model standpoint, and it is a company that hasn't received enough respect.

I've followed the for-profit education space for years now (some of my first articles on this site, back in 2011, were about the sector) but for the most part I've steered clear. I made a decent M&A trade in Apollo Education (NASDAQ:APOL) ahead of its buyout offer early last year, and lost a couple bucks trying to call the bottom at Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI). But one of my long-running concerns, and a key reason I've avoided the sector for the most part, has been that I've long thought the market has missed a key cause of the general weakness across the space over the past few years.

Generally, the poor performance of the sector (including the bankruptcies of ITT and Corinthian) is chalked up to regulatory pressure. There is some truth to that description, to be sure: Department of Education regulations such as the "90/10" rule and the gainful employment standard have altered the business model across the space, forcing more careful admissions decisions and limiting what appear to have been successful recruitment and marketing tactics. (Note that "successful" in this context is relative to the companies' respective P&Ls only, not necessarily relative to the students enrolled through those tactics or the taxpayers guaranteeing their debt.)

But what I feel has long been minimized in that simple analysis is how countercyclical the space is. It's not a coincidence that APOL and BPI, among others, saw enrollments spike in 2008-2010: many students couldn't get work at the time anyway. And so those providers that targeted adult, working students had a willing base of customers who (in many cases correctly) figured that they might as well take their unemployment and federal education aid to boost their resumes in advance of the economic recovery if and when it came. That opportunity is much smaller at the moment. Whatever one's position on the "unemployment vs. participation rate" debate, the fact is that when Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) are instituting wage increases, and a rural, Southern, supermarket operator like Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) is citing "tightened" labor markets, the near-term incentive to add a degree simply isn't as powerful.

That countercyclical effect - which I've long argued was never quite priced in - led me to essentially stay away from the sector for the most part. But the one company I did consider investing in, on several occasions, was Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE). Grand Canyon simply isn't a company that should be lumped in with the space as a whole, for a number of reasons. There's this, for example:

Apollo and Bridgepoint, in particular, haven't been able to hit an earnings or enrollment target in years, while LOPE has steadily and consistently grown profits and revenue. That has led, unsurprisingly, to this:

From my standpoint, it's not just a matter of the numbers and performance being different. Grand Canyon's model is different: it's building out a campus in Phoenix, for instance, with a clear goal of increasing its number of 'ground' students, while Bridgepoint closed its sparsely-attended college in Iowa and Apollo's University of Phoenix has closed locations across the country. The tone of conference calls could not be more different: while peers consistently sound as if they are reacting to events out of their control, Grand Canyon steadily promises physical improvements to its campus and initiatives to boost enrollment - and usually delivers on both fronts.

That's not to say that Grand Canyon is perfect, or its model is fool-proof (this 2014 article from the Arizona Republic gives a balanced view of the academics versus profit debate at Grand Canyon). But there is a notable divergence between the better-known (and formerly larger) companies in the space and Grand Canyon. It simply seems like a much better company than others in the space - even if peers often have set the bar to clear rather low.

All that said, I've long thought sector worries were enough to stay away, and until a recent move LOPE had underperformed the market (though not most peers) for about three years. But LOPE has raced almost 50% to an all-time high, boosted by both a strong Q3 report in early November, and post-election optimism toward the space:

CPLA data by YCharts

Once again, I'm back to liking LOPE as a company, and not so much as a stock. The post-election gains for the sector strike me as extremely optimistic, and I'm not entirely sure (potential corporate tax reductions aside) why LOPE is supposed to benefit, given it had little trouble with the existing regulations passed under the Obama Administration. Meanwhile, the GOP has targeted federal student aid spending in past budgets, and even the mention of an "overhaul" of Pell Grants or other federal programs seems likely to send for-profit stocks tumbling.

As for the company itself, the failure of LOPE's conversion back to non-profit status seems to take a significant upside catalyst off the table. Meanwhile, an 18x+ multiple prices in pretty solid growth going forward, even though I'm not sure there's much room left for Grand Canyon to expand margins. There is a case for LOPE and I still think it's the best stock in the sector. But I think investors may be assuming the risk to that sector has diminished more than it has, and I still can't quite get too excited about LOPE.

Steady Growth

LOPE's background is rather unique: the college was founded in 1949 in Prescott, Arizona (north of Phoenix, though still not that close to the actual Grand Canyon), by the Southern Baptist Church. It moved to Phoenix two years later; by the early 2000s, the college was in dire financial straits. In 2004, two brothers whose company provided online services to the school purchased GCU, and in 2008 Grand Canyon went public. Since then, the performance has been impressive in any context, but relative to the travails of the space, it's downright incredible:

LOPE Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

It's not just a matter of fundamentals. LOPE's online persistence rate has actually improved, hitting nearly 92% this year (against mid-70s at the time of the IPO, according to the Q2 conference call). That compares to less than 62% at Bridgepoint's Ashford. Tuition has been kept flat over the same time period; revenue growth isn't coming from potentially unsustainable price increases. On-campus enrollment has increased to over 17,000 at the end of Q3, from under 1,000 in the middle of the last decade and online enrollment has increased while peers have seen declines. Dozens of new degree programs have been added, 2016 capex has included new residence halls, a student service center and additional parking, while GCU's athletic program has moved up to Division I.

Performance in 2016 has been strong as well. Revenue has increased nearly 12% year-to-date, including nearly 9% in Q3. That figure might seem like a deceleration - but it's actually a better number since a shift in the on-campus calendar pushed revenue out of Q3 and into Q4, per the Q3 conference call. Enrollment increased nearly 10% year-over-year in Q3; ground enrollment rose 12% and the number of online students rose 9%. The latter figure benefited from a "mid-teen" increase in new online enrollment, the magnitude of which appears to have surprised even LOPE management. Grand Canyon is paying for that growth somewhat, with advertising up (guided to increase ~40 bps as a percentage of sales YOY), but full-year operating margin still is guided to 27%, flat to 2015. Full-year EPS is guided to increase 12% year-over-year to $3.11, and long-term targets of 6-8% annual enrollment increases, 8-9% revenue growth, and 20-40 bps margin expansion imply continued double-digit growth going forward. A sharp reduction in capex will increase free cash flow starting next year and should support a more aggressive share repurchase program. If LOPE can stay on its current path - and it's stayed on that path since its IPO, almost without interruption - there should be more upside past Wednesday's close of $58.66.

Looking Forward

In terms of GCU as a college, there is continued room for improvement in a number of areas. LOPE has intentionally worked to build on-campus enrollment, in part because those students also generate revenue from room and board, and in part to continue to build a community that will attract new students and potentially entice return enrollments. And there's room to continue to expand from current levels of 17K+. CEO Brian Mueller pointed out on the Q3 call that the University of Southern California has 40,000 students on a 300-acre campus; GCU has nearly that much land as is, with the ability to expand closer to 400. GCU can get to 25-30K students, and then, as Mueller put it, "we have a number of options to evaluate." Among them is creating a satellite campus; Mueller said on the Q1 call that four cities had reached out to Grand Canyon about such a possibility.

Online, new enrollment still has room to increase. The surprise performance in new enrollments in Q3 appears to have come in part from a change in marketing tactics away from online advertising; interestingly, Apollo, Bridgepoint and others already had made similar moves largely due to the quality of candidate being acquired through those channels. GCU has added 40 new programs over the past two years, which serve 8.2% of those new students, and the existing programs all are well within federal requirements and performing well. The only exception is in education, where federally required debt-to-earnings ratios present a potential problem, given lower teacher salaries. Mueller said on the Q3 call that GCU could walk away from that business if necessary, as the three undergraduate programs at risk represent less than 2% of the university's total; such a move might even be margin-accretive given that those programs are more expensive than average.

So there is little reason to expect some near-term end to enrollment growth. Disruptions and price increases in the California state system have provided a driver, and GCU's national reach for the online program remains relatively limited but is growing faster than expected (though it's still largely a Southwest-focused institution). There seems to be room for enrollment to come close to doubling: 35-40K ground students (assuming a satellite campus) would be a 100%+ increase and ~100K online students (up 50%+) would still be less than half of the 200K+ combined between Apollo's University of Phoenix and Bridgepoint's Ashford and University of the Rockies. With ground students offering higher revenue per-student, that probably means there's room for LOPE revenue to come close to doubling, and with modest margin expansion that likely implies EPS going from a current $3+ to near $7.

But there are a couple of catches here. The first is how long it will take that doubling to occur. A satellite campus still is years out - and would require substantial capex. Online enrollment growth, even at 10% annually, would take five years for the total to hit the 100K number. Even assuming $7 in 2021 EPS, fair value discounted back at 8% is about $71. That's 20% upside to be sure, but in a rather aggressive case.

The second problem - related to the first - is that I'm skeptical margin expansion can continue much further. Mueller pointed out on the Q2 call that the original model assumed sub-20% operating margins; LOPE is at 27%. Apollo was under 7% on an adjusted basis in its fiscal 2016; Bridgepoint is at 3% non-GAAP EBIT margins on a trailing twelve-month basis. There's probably room for modest G&A leverage - which provided 50 bps of benefit in 2014 and another 30 bps in 2015 - but elsewhere I'm skeptical that LOPE can drive much more.

Admissions and advisory spend represents one possible area for further leverage, but instruction costs seem already low (and GCU's professors as a whole have fewer qualifications than those at in-state universities and no tenure) and GCU may have to invest in that area to continue capturing new students from Arizona public universities and online competitors. While LOPE deserves credit for its performance in what should be an increasingly difficult environment in which to capture non-traditional students, it likely has benefited from steadily weakening competition from Apollo and Bridgepoint in that area as well. That may reverse at some point - and MOOC programs and other non-degree offerings could provide further competition going forward.

The final fundamental concern relates to cash flow:

Source: LOPE 10-K; top line is capex, bottom line depreciation & amortization

Capex is coming down, guided to $180 million in 2016 and then to under $100 million in 2017, as several major projects are concluded. But LOPE still is at a ~$45 million D&A run rate this year, and while that figure will rise, the company probably still is looking at capex/D&A gap near $1 per share in 2017. LOPE does have nearly $100 million left on a share repurchase authorization, and management has said the first priority once capex declines is to buy back more shares. But normalized FCF multiples here look to be in the low 20s at least, which seems to incorporate much of the potential growth implied by long-term targets. For a normal business, a low-20s multiple probably would be attractive; but as unique as LOPE is in its space, I still don't believe it's a normal business.

Valuation And Risks

I understand somewhat the optimism toward the for-profit space after the surprising U.S. election results; but given that there's been more to the sector's weakness than just regulation, I think that optimism has been a bit overdone. (As an aside, for anyone saying that Trump University somehow implies the incoming administration will be more amenable to for-profit education, please, please understand that Trump University was not a university. It was a non-accredited training program which focused solely on real estate. Trump University - in intent, regardless of execution - was nothing like GCU, Ashford, or University of Phoenix. There's literally no reason to suggest that the existence of Trump University implies that a President Trump will support for-profit operators.)

For one, I'd be surprised if a GOP Congress or Department of Education necessarily decides to repeal the 90/10 rule or gainful employment regulations. It's not a politically useful effort; and while Republicans generally have been more supportive of the industry, that doesn't mean they will take the step to reverse the rules passed under the previous administration. Regardless, Grand Canyon wasn't really at risk of losing Title IV funding (it's not even close to having issues with 90/10), except for the three education programs mentioned above. There are two potential benefits for LOPE: one, the possibility that Republicans might apply for-profit regulations to not-for-profits (providing a more level playing field), and two, the possibility of repeal of financial responsibility ratios that require Grand Canyon and other providers to keep fortress balance sheets.

I'm not sure either benefit is all that valuable, however. LOPE already is competing well, and in-state public rivals long have taken aim at the university, including criticizing its inclusion in Division I athletics. The public/for-profit battle, and the critiques of share issuances for executives or excessive marketing spend, aren't going to be called off just because non-profit and public universities have to disclose their own debt/earnings and default metrics. As for financial responsibility, it's not as if LOPE can lever up to pay a huge special dividend two weeks after those regulations were repealed (even assuming they were); new regulations easily could be enacted within a decade if control in DC reverses and that would leave LOPE scrambling. From my standpoint, Grand Canyon's strength is precisely that it wasn't one of the universities that regulators were, or should have been, trying to target; but that also brings into question the potential benefits from those regulators being called off.

That optimism also ignores the risk that a GOP-controlled Congress might alter federal funding for higher education. Paul Ryan's website page on education spending cites "unsustainable rates" of Pell Grant spending and discusses arguments from "some economists" that it is federal funding itself that is driving the well-above-inflation increases in college costs and the trillion-dollars-plus in U.S. student loan debt. Any mention of a change in policy on that front seems likely to rattle the for-profit education sector, and LOPE with it.

All told, I do like Grand Canyon, and it's an investable long-term story - at the right price. I don't think $59 is that price, given near-term risks and my mid-term questions about margins and growth runway. I'd love to see the stock below $50; a sub-20x to normalized FCF (which by my numbers is closer to $2.50) and a mid-teen EPS multiple both seem more attractive. And while that represents nearly 20% downside from current levels, it's also just a retracement of ~half or so of the gains over the last ten weeks. Those gains seem a case of too much, too fast, with the DC-related optimism in particularly seeming ahead of itself. I think there's a good chance that optimism may recede at some point in 2017 - a Tweet from the Presidential account alone could be a catalyst - and when it does, it might finally be time for me to go long LOPE.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.