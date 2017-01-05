For The Long Term, Buy Major Canadian, Not U.S. Mega Banks

The Canadian banking system is much more concentrated than the U.S. banking system. There are five large Canadian banks, with extensive branch systems, that account for the vast majority of Canadian banking. If one spans both sides of the most recent financial crisis and compares the fifteen year performance of these banks to five major U.S. banks, Canadian banks are clearly superior both in terms of their stability and total return to stock holders.

Major Canadian Banks Annualized 15 Year Total Return % Major U.S. Banks as of 15 Years Ago Annualized 15 Year Total Return % Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) 12.31 Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) 0.88 Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) 10.69 Citigroup (NYSE:C) -6.69 Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) 11.43 JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) 7.30 Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) 11.84 Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) 8.05 Canadian Imperial Bank (CM 9.02 Wachovia (no longer exists) Doesn't have one Source: Morningstar Click to enlarge

The difference in performance of the two groups of banks is quite frankly astonishing. The poorest performing Canadian bank is better than the best performing U.S. bank. One U.S. bank, Wachovia, went out of existence during the financial crisis as it was acquired by Wells Fargo in an FDIC sponsored all-stock transaction. Wachovia shareholders received about $5.87 per share on what had been a $50 stock in the immediately preceding years. Major Canadian banks even outperformed the 15 year total return of the S&P 500 (6.69%) by a healthy margin.

As income vehicles, major Canadian banks also seriously outperform U.S. banks. Not a single Canadian bank cut its dividend during the last financial crisis (Valueline). All four of the remaining U.S. banks in the table above did and by large amounts. Citigroup totally eliminated their dividend by 2010 and Bank of America went to annual 4 cents a share in 2009 and stayed that way for five years. Comparison of today's yield still give Canadian banks a substantial edge.

Major Canadian Banks Yield as of 2 Jan 2017 % Major U.S. Banks as of 15 Years Ago Yield as of 2 Jan 2017 % Royal Bank of Canada 3.62% Bank of America 1.13% Bank of Montreal 3.57% Citigroup (C) .71% Toronto Dominion Bank 3.3% JP Morgan Chase 2.13% Bank of Nova Scotia 3.98% Wells Fargo 2.75% Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) 4.51% Wachovia (no longer exists) Doesn't have one Source: Morningstar Click to enlarge

Again the table speaks for itself as the lowest Canadian yield is higher than the highest U.S. yield. This and the remarkable consistency of dividend payments right through a financial crisis make Canadian banks a much better bet for the income investor. And this type of stability is not just over the last 15 years. The United States has had 12 major banking crises since 1840 while Canada has had none-not even during the Great Depression. In the latest crisis, no Canadian bank required a taxpayer bailout. Canada's home ownership rate is higher than the U.S. by around 3%, its default rate is lower, and general credit availability as a percent of GDP higher. Canadian banks are able to depend more on depositor than borrowed money to make loans, which narrows credit spreads and make loans more affordable. While the Canadian economy with its commodity based dependence can move up and down fairly dramatically, its financial system is remarkably stable.

Results like these lead one to ask two key questions. Why the big difference? And are these outcomes likely to persist into the future? Since the difference in results is pretty much across the board, the answer is not likely to reside in an analysis of individual bank management or operations. Fortunately, there is a wonderful book by Charles W. Calomiris and Stephen H. Haber, Fragile by Design: The Political Origins of Banking Crises & Scarce Credit, which answers the first question and suggests the answer to the second. The following synopsis does not do the book justice by any means but hopefully picks up some of the major threads with regard to the Canadian and U.S. banking systems.

Due to a number of political, social, demographic, geographic and economic reasons, Canadian law embeds the polar opposite principle from the U.S. with regard to the roles of national government and provinces or states. In Canadian law any power not specifically delegated to the provinces was left to the national government. Banking became a de facto national responsibility. This led to the development of a national banking system with chartered banks and branch networks. Central development meant that banking took on the aggregate national interests of a wide variety of players through fewer and larger banks. Size gave these banks economies of scale in back office operations and enabled them to operate with less capital than U.S. banks and to deploy capital more efficiently. The national scope of the banks enabled them move capital between regions to deal with local issues that caused unit banks in the U.S. to fail and their relatively small number under sponsorship of the government led to significant coordination to head off financial problems before they reached crisis proportions.

Canadian banks operate in a more rationalized and generally less restrictive regulatory environment than U.S. banks. The government uses the re-chartering process, which occurs every five years, as both a carrot and stick. It is a carrot in the sense that the chartered banks have a major input to this process, are allowed and even encouraged to extend their reach into new products and services, and are better shielded by Canadian law from near banks such as credit unions, savings and loans, mortgage lenders, hedge funds, and the like. They are also significantly shielded from foreign competition. It is a stick in the sense that banks have to maintain sound operations as measured by a number of criteria, extend services throughout Canada in both rural and urban environments, have been required to extend credit to meet national needs to certain classes of industry and individuals, and are governed by national usury laws. All and all these arrangements have worked well for the banks, the banks' customers and depositors, the banks' investors, and the country. It is a durable partnership

Though U.S. banking started with the notion of a national system, it was quickly scuttled in favor of state banking systems that favored local unit banks rather than branch bank networks. Many of these banks were poorly regulated and in fact local monopolies. Further, they had not staying power. The history of U.S. banking is replete with massive numbers of small bank failures in crisis after crisis. It was not until the 1980's with changes in many state laws and the 1990's with the passage of the Riegle-Neal act that consolidation in the U.S. banking industry took off. However, the regulatory structure surrounding this was and has remained a hodge-podge, a mixture of numerous state and federal bodies that are more adversarial than cooperative. Even the regional structure of Federal Reserve is one of political tension and power plays rather than rational design. How else could one end up with two regional banks in Missouri? There is nothing like the chartering process that goes on in Canada, where high level issues of national importance get systematically addressed and laws updated with the goal of optimizing the national financial system. The ensuing chaos has not worked well for the banks, the banks' customers, the banks' investors, or the country. And these conditions are not likely to change soon. It is a situation that is fragile by design.

Conclusion

For the long term investor the five major Canadian banks represent a much better investment than U.S. mega banks. While U.S. banks may experience periods of outperformance, the financial infrastructure of the two countries differs in way that favors long term outperformance by the Canadian banks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TD, RY, CM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.