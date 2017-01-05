Hooker Furniture's Huge Gains Are Well-Deserved, But The Run Might Be Near An End

It's been an interesting year for Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT):

HOFT data by YCharts

Shares soared at the beginning of the year (in what was a very difficult market for consumer cyclicals) after the company announced its acquisition of Home Meridian, and then benefited from the market's optimism off February lows. But fiscal Q4 earnings in April, and the fiscal Q1 report in June both took the stock down; by June, all of the gains from the HMI purchase had been erased, and then some.

I wrote in early July that Hooker looked like a buy, arguing that the market had overshot to the downside and largely forgotten the benefits from the HMI that had driven so much optimism just a few months earlier. As I put it at the time, "it doesn't take much in the way of improvement to support upside from here."

Shares have increased 70% in the six months since (if you think I'm mentioning this for the sake of bragging, note that I didn't actually buy the stock, unfortunately), and results have indeed improved. Shares gapped up 8.5% after the Q2 report (though the stock filled the gap to the downside within a few weeks) but have added over 30% since its fiscal Q3 report was released in early December, reaching an all-time high. Certainly, there's reason for optimism; Hooker's commentary was extremely optimistic, orders look strong, and HMI is performing to expectations. Even with the gains, HOFT doesn't look that expensive, and with peers like Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) and La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) also seeing strength in the first half of December, its multiple doesn't look stretched on a peer basis.

But at the least, it looks like the easy money has been made, and there are some concerns about YTD performance. On a peer basis, HOFT probably has room to run into the low $40s, but the stock usually has traded at a discount to peers and to its current ~17x multiple. The stock has reached levels where an inflection point pretty much is priced in; while it looks like that point may have been reached, I'm not quite convinced enough to try and catch the tail end of the rally.

Performance Still Isn't Great, But Orders...

One of the possible reasons for HOFT's somewhat delayed reaction to Q3 is that the company doesn't break out non-GAAP or pro forma comparisons in its release (the 10-Q wasn't filed until two and a half sessions had elapsed after the release). But Q3 itself wasn't that strong, and the same goes for YTD performance. The legacy Hooker business as a whole has seen revenue decline almost 8% through the first nine months, with a 10% decline in volume offset by a 2.7% increase in pricing, per the Q3 conference call. Home Meridian appears to be meeting expectations; president George Revington said 30% of revenue typically comes in Q4, which implies a $330 million figure for FY17, up 6% YOY. That would be a deceleration from FY15's 12% rate, however. And pro forma figures in the 10-Q show a 3.8% decline in consolidated revenue YTD and a modest decline in net income (nearly 2%).

Considering nearly $4 million in acquisition and incremental amortization expense YTD, the numbers are a bit better: adjusted EPS of $1.45 is up ~7% from FY16's (HOFT fiscal years end in January) $1.35. The legacy Hooker business has seen some margin improvement from lower discounting and mix, including a 180 bps jump in the larger casegoods business and a 10 bps increase in upholstery.

But there are some concerns. Casegoods revenues are down 12% YTD, including a 10%+ drop in Q3. The Upholstery segment saw sales decline 9.5% in Q3 after a ~flat performance in the first half, with quality issues at a vendor and workforce issues at the Sam Moore unit both contributing to the weakness. Moore has been a bit of a problem child for Hooker (the business was acquired in 2007), so the issues there are a bit frustrating, though Hooker President Michael Delgatti said on the Q3 call both the vendor problems (which cost $1 million in sales in Q2 and Q3, about a 1.7 point headwind for Hooker in the more recent quarter) were "short-term problems".

All told, the numbers in Q3 were OK, and certainly there's been a steady improvement from the Q4/Q1 worries into better results in Q2 and Q3. Still, purely in terms of sales and profits, the Q3 report doesn't seem like enough to support the torrid gains, particularly after HOFT was a more modest beneficiary of the post-election optimism toward cyclicals than either ETH or LZB. But the numbers weren't the only news that came out of the report.

Management was also very confident looking forward (more confident than I can remember them being), particularly on the order front. CEO Paul Toms said on the Q3 call that the start of the quarter showed "the beginning of the positive momentum shift" in casegoods. That's a business where volume fell over 10% between FY13 and FY16, and another 12.6% through the first three quarters, per the 10-Q. Some of that decline has come from decisions to focus on pricing, including walking away from low-margin business (a strategy applied to Sam Moore in the upholstery segment as well). But Toms said the High Point furniture market in October "was one of our strongest in the last five years", and an apparently well-received Hill Country collection has been rolled out earlier than usual. That adds a Q4 contribution to the standard sales potential in FY18. HMI saw orders increase 17% Q/Q (and seasonality normally doesn't impact Q2/Q3 comparisons much), including strength in hospitality, a long and successfully targeted vertical. Meanwhile, backlogs in HMI and Upholstery both are at record highs.

In my experience, this isn't a management team disposed to cheerleading, so the tone of the Q3 call should be taken into serious consideration. It does seem like Hooker has room to ramp its business, and that could imply a reasonably long runway for further share price appreciation.

Valuation

There's a clear path for HOFT to continue its rally. Pro forma adjusted EPS (backing out acquisition impacts) in FY16 was $2.29 by my calculation; assuming growth in Q4 from Hill Country and benefits from improved order flow, that figure could near $2.50 in FY17 (assuming ~10% EPS growth in Q4 against an easy comp). If there is an inflection point in casegoods, in particular, FY18 could be a very strong year; Hooker still should have some easier comparisons given a weaker Q1 and the short-term issues in Q2/Q3. The sole analyst estimate is at $2.50 for next year (which appears to be on a GAAP basis); post-Q3 commentary seems to set the table for a strong first half at least, and YOY growth in FY18. Operating margins (again, on an adjusted basis) look to come in around 7.5% in FY17; add 50 bps in margin and mid-single-digit revenue growth, and there's a path toward $2.75-$2.85 next year. A 17-18x multiple - LZB is at 18.3x plus cash and ETH 19.2x on the same basis - plus ~$1 in cash would get HOFT close to $50, up close to 30% even after the recent gains.

That strikes me as a bit aggressive, however. I'm not quite as bullish from a macro standpoint as the market has been of late, and LZB looks downright expensive from my perspective. HOFT's traditional multiples have been in the 13-15x range; assuming that we may be closer to the end of the economic cycle than the beginning might imply a bit more conservative in terms of P/E valuation. 14x $2.60 - still a normalized multiple against decent FY18 growth - still knocks the stock down from current levels.

And while Hooker does seem to have a couple of hits with Hill Country and a collection with country music star Eric Church, I'm still not sure I'm ready to model consistent growth based off one quarter against the backdrop of the last few years. The order strength cited in Q3 is coming at least in part from an easy comparison (those orders supported the weak Q4) and margins have benefited from lower input and shipping costs, which might reverse as crude rises.

All told, I see fair value probably in the low 40s, even assuming the recent optimism suggests some multiple expansion. In this market, 5-10% upside simply isn't quite enough to take the risk - but a pullback could change that rather quickly. Back toward the mid-30s, Hooker looks a bit stronger, and the volatility of the last few sessions might present an opportunity, particularly if there's a bout of broad market pessimism over the next few weeks. There's probably still more benefit to come from HMI, and I believe Hooker management when they say they are much more confident looking forward. But after a 90% run from July lows, I think that good news is close to fully priced in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.