Déjà Vu: Will Tesla Raise Capital Next Week?

It is extremely rare for an S&P 500 company to raise equity during the "blackout period", let alone before the filing of the annual report. Fundraising during this period comes with significant reputational and legal risks. Both the company and the underwriters risk damage to their reputations and could be liable to investors if the company subsequently reports disappointing results. However, Tesla has historically demonstrated a willingness to take these risks when it comes to raising capital.

Bill George, longstanding BOD member of Goldman Sachs, Tesla's lead underwriter of May 2016 share capital increase.

If history repeats itself, Tesla could raise capital in the next few days. That would be a déjà vu of October 2012 share capital increase.

In the third quarter of 2012, Tesla was running into a cash crunch, even though Elon Musk stated earlier that year (February 2012) that "I feel confident saying that Tesla does not need to ever raise another financing round".

In September of that year, Tesla's cash balance was sufficient for only a few weeks. However, the smartly timed and hyped event of Supercharger unveiling helped the company to successfully complete a share capital increase just three days after the end of the calendar quarter (October 3rd).

The market was ignorant at the time about the liquidity issue as the SEC prospectus didn't include any information about Q3 numbers and particularly about Tesla's cash balance that had dropped to $85M, or more than 60% in a single quarter. Given the weekly cash burn, if Tesla had waited for the release of Q3 results, it could have been too late…

Will history repeat itself?

Click to enlarge

Conveniently, a SEC filing before the release of the annual results may help Tesla limit unpleasant disclosures about Solarcity, Gigafactory and the energy storage business. However, Tesla's current liquidity profile doesn't seem to justify the urgency of a share capital given that Tesla maintained a cash balance of $3.1B in the end of third quarter. A closer analysis though, shows that Tesla's cash balance could take a hit of up to $2B in Q4 2016 as a result of:

$1.1B - capex per company guidance. As capex came significantly below guidance in the last two quarters, the market may wrongly expect that this pattern will continue. However, SEC filings show that expected Q4 spending for Gigafactory alone ($328M) is higher than the total capex of the company in Q3 ($268M). Moreover, Model 3 development capex should be significant in Q4 given that Tesla had spent virtually nothing for Model 3 development as of Q3.

$200M - inventory overhang of 2,600 cars as Tesla produced 24,887 cars and delivered 22,200 cars in Q4.

$482M- purchase obligations most probably to Panasonic for working capital (safety stock) of the energy storage business (see exhibit below).

$230M- possible early redemption of 2018 notes (see exhibit below).

Click to enlarge

Tesla's Q4 profitability should do very little to balance the potential cash flow hit of $2B. Decreased deliveries, increased operating expenses (per company guidance) and lower ZEV credits shouldlead to a significant increase of operating losses. As a consequence, Tesla's cash balance may have dropped to an alarminlgy low level (close to $1B) as of the end of last year. Due to its 2017 capex needs for Gigafactory (>$1B), Fremont factory expansion ($1.26B) and Model 3 development (>$1B) and despite its effort to stretch working capital terms and cutback on new service centers, Tesla may even run out of cash by the end of Q1 in the absence of a share capital increase.

In fact, the above cash flow analysis provides the only credible explanation for the fact that Tesla has continued to ask from several customers to pay for their car well in advance of the delivery date in light of Elon Musk's public statement that "we count a car as delivered in a quarter if it actually delivered. Title transfer alone is irrelevant".

Click to enlarge

Strangely enough, since last week, Tesla's website cites April delivery for new Model S and Model X orders. This statistic alone is an indication that demand for Teslas is off the hook. It is not reconciled however, with the fact that Tesla produced 1,300 cars more than it could sell in Q4 as indicated by the production surplus adjusted for the difference of the number of cars in transit (24,800-22,200+6500-5,000=1300). Given the several stories of prospective owners being called to receive their car earlier than the scheduled date, could it be the case that delivery dates on Tesla website are somewhat "influenced" by potentially imminent capital needs? We will soon find it out.

Déjà vu.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.