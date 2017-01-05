Chinese Water Torture: A Complete Guide To Thursday's High Drama

Here is everything you need to know.

There's been some confusion over the past two weeks or so as to why I seem to be obsessed with money market rates in China and Hong Kong.

Well if you are i) one of those who was initially confused, and ii) someone who follows market developments closely, I'm going to assume your confusion has dissipated materially.

Tightening offshore (i.e. Hong Kong) yuan liquidity is the story on Thursday. If you read yesterday's piece on the subject ("Sorry, Money Market Mayhem Is Not Open To Interpretation"), then you were well aware that the pressure was building.

China's efforts to crack down on capital flight have squeezed the offshore market and put shorts in a vice. Earlier this week we saw O/N HIBOR spike to its highest levels since September, and on Thursday we saw all kinds of liquidity barometers flash bright red. Here are some charts to illustrate my point:

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

(Charts: Bloomberg, SocGen)

See that first chart? Well do you know what happened on Thursday? O/N yuan HIBOR skyrocketed nearly 22bps to 38%.

(Table: Bank of China)

As of 2 a.m. EST, banks had used some 25b of yuan intraday repo, 5.5b of overnight repo and 18b of Primary Liquidity Providers facility, according to HKMA data.

Click to enlarge

The yuan (NYSEARCA:CYB) is of course riding high and that, in turn, facilitated a broad based USD (NYSEARCA:UUP) rout. Have a look at the offshore spot, the yen, and the broad dollar:

Click to enlarge

"Offshore yuan gains [suggest] investors are wary of possible moves that the Chinese authorities may take against a weaker currency," one Tokyo-based EM trader at Mizuho, told Bloomberg. "There are no signs of CNH interbank market loosening as transactions are few and with very high rates," China Everbright's Ngan Kim Man added.

Shanghai Commercial Bank's Ryan Lam notes that capitalizing on the widening CNHCNY basis will be difficult due to a crackdown on cross-border flows. "The opportunity for cross-border arbitrage is slim," Lam said on Thursday, "even though the offshore yuan's premium over onshore yuan is at six-year high." Here's a look at the spread, which spiked today:

Click to enlarge

If you were short, you're screwed - it's just as simple as that.

"This is a periodic shakeout timed to shut down the January CNH selling season before it even begins," Macquarie FX strategist Gareth Berry says. Short CNH offered traders an opportunity to kill two birds with one stone, Berry notes. You could get in on the strong dollar Trump trade while capitalizing on seasonal onshore yuan weakness. So much for that. "You can't sell CNH if no one will lend it to you," Berry concludes.

Nevertheless, the long-term picture hasn't changed. As I outlined earlier today, Beijing is unlikely to succeed in changing the overall trajectory and as SocGen notes, it's not clear that they want to. Currency weakness is "desirable for the Chinese economy," the bank wrote, in a note out early Thursday morning.

Similarly, Scotiabank reminds us that "[the] fundamental reasons that are driving depreciation, such as capital outflows and concerns on Trump's China policies, haven't changed."

So in the end, your best bet is probably to stick with a short RMB bias (especially given the fact that despite Thursday's moves, we're in an environment characterized by a structurally strong dollar and that means China will be forced to devalue if they want to keep the trade-weighted basket stable).

That said, beware the heavy hand of the PBoC and the all-seeing eye of the Politburo.

