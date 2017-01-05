InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 1/4/17: Amicus Therapeutics, Opko Health, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Great Elm Capital

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/4/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Reata Pharm (NASDAQ:RETA);

Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK);

Great Elm Capital (NYSE:GEC), and;

Amicus Therapy (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Celsius (OTCQX:CELH);

Versartis (NASDAQ:VSAR);

Dcp Midstream Partners (NYSE:DPM), and;

Ameri (OTCQB:AMRH).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT);

Vector (NYSE:VGR);

Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN);

Natl Retail Props (NYSE:NNN);

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL);

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG);

Essent (NYSE:ESNT);

Barracuda Netw (NYSE:CUDA), and;

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Inspired Entertainment (HDRA), and;

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Insider Purchases

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Brin Sergey PR,DIR,BO Alphabet GOOG AS $26,513,962 2 Casale Mark CB,CEO,PR Essent ESNT AS $8,146,989 3 Lorber Howard M CEO,DIR Vector VGR S $6,855,000 4 Boyd Jeffery H CB,DIR Priceline PCLN AS $4,431,519 5 Macnab Craig CEO,DIR Natl Retail Props NNN S $3,738,895 6 Drako Dean M BO Barracuda Netw CUDA JS*,S $3,466,400 7 Larkins Thomas F VP,GC,SEC Applied Materials AMAT S $3,194,000 8 Pichai Sundar CEO Alphabet GOOG AS $3,161,514 9 Strianese Michael T CB,CEO L3 Technologies LLL AS $3,052,406 10 Mitchell David T CEO,CB,DIR Fabrinet FN AS $2,948,033 Click to enlarge

S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

