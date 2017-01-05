InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 1/4/17: Amicus Therapeutics, Opko Health, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Great Elm Capital

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.
Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
- Reata Pharm (NASDAQ:RETA);
- Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK);
- Great Elm Capital (NYSE:GEC), and;
- Amicus Therapy (NASDAQ:FOLD).
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
- Celsius (OTCQX:CELH);
- Versartis (NASDAQ:VSAR);
- Dcp Midstream Partners (NYSE:DPM), and;
- Ameri (OTCQB:AMRH).
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT);
- Vector (NYSE:VGR);
- Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN);
- Natl Retail Props (NYSE:NNN);
- L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL);
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG);
- Essent (NYSE:ESNT);
- Barracuda Netw (NYSE:CUDA), and;
- Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
- Inspired Entertainment (HDRA), and;
- Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Dcp Midstream
|BO
|Dcp Midstream Partners
|DPM
|JB*
|$1,032,743,232
|2
|Eberwein Jeffrey
|DIR,BO
|Ameri
|AMRH
|AB
|$18,180,550
|3
|Li Ka Shing
|BO
|Celsius
|CELH
|JB*
|$2,400,000
|4
|Alvarez Luke Lyon
|CEO,DIR
|Inspired Entertainment
|HDRA
|JB*
|$1,507,200
|5
|Perceptive Adv
|BO
|Versartis
|VSAR
|B
|$1,388,846
|6
|Perceptive Adv
|BO
|Amicus Therap
|FOLD
|B
|$470,055
|7
|Reed Peter A
|CIO,PR,DIR
|Great Elm Capital
|GEC
|JB*
|$205,102
|8
|Cpmg
|DIR,BO
|Reata Pharm
|RETA
|B
|$204,038
|9
|Tjmt
|DIR,BO
|Virtu Financial
|VIRT
|AB
|$187,777
|10
|Frost Phillip Md
|CEO,CB,BO
|Opko Health
|OPK
|B
|$180,795
Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Brin Sergey
|PR,DIR,BO
|Alphabet
|GOOG
|AS
|$26,513,962
|2
|Casale Mark
|CB,CEO,PR
|Essent
|ESNT
|AS
|$8,146,989
|3
|Lorber Howard M
|CEO,DIR
|Vector
|VGR
|S
|$6,855,000
|4
|Boyd Jeffery H
|CB,DIR
|Priceline
|PCLN
|AS
|$4,431,519
|5
|Macnab Craig
|CEO,DIR
|Natl Retail Props
|NNN
|S
|$3,738,895
|6
|Drako Dean M
|BO
|Barracuda Netw
|CUDA
|JS*,S
|$3,466,400
|7
|Larkins Thomas F
|VP,GC,SEC
|Applied Materials
|AMAT
|S
|$3,194,000
|8
|Pichai Sundar
|CEO
|Alphabet
|GOOG
|AS
|$3,161,514
|9
|Strianese Michael T
|CB,CEO
|L3 Technologies
|LLL
|AS
|$3,052,406
|10
|Mitchell David T
|CEO,CB,DIR
|Fabrinet
|FN
|AS
|$2,948,033
InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Disclosure: I am/we are long FOLD.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.