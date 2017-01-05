InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 1/4/17: Amicus Therapeutics, Opko Health, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Great Elm Capital

by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/4/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Reata Pharm (NASDAQ:RETA);
  • Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK);
  • Great Elm Capital (NYSE:GEC), and;
  • Amicus Therapy (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT);
  • Vector (NYSE:VGR);
  • Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN);
  • Natl Retail Props (NYSE:NNN);
  • L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL);
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG);
  • Essent (NYSE:ESNT);
  • Barracuda Netw (NYSE:CUDA), and;
  • Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Inspired Entertainment (HDRA), and;
  • Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Dcp Midstream BO Dcp Midstream Partners DPM JB* $1,032,743,232
2 Eberwein Jeffrey DIR,BO Ameri AMRH AB $18,180,550
3 Li Ka Shing BO Celsius CELH JB* $2,400,000
4 Alvarez Luke Lyon CEO,DIR Inspired Entertainment HDRA JB* $1,507,200
5 Perceptive Adv BO Versartis VSAR B $1,388,846
6 Perceptive Adv BO Amicus Therap FOLD B $470,055
7 Reed Peter A CIO,PR,DIR Great Elm Capital GEC JB* $205,102
8 Cpmg DIR,BO Reata Pharm RETA B $204,038
9 Tjmt DIR,BO Virtu Financial VIRT AB $187,777
10 Frost Phillip Md CEO,CB,BO Opko Health OPK B $180,795
Click to enlarge

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Brin Sergey PR,DIR,BO Alphabet GOOG AS $26,513,962
2 Casale Mark CB,CEO,PR Essent ESNT AS $8,146,989
3 Lorber Howard M CEO,DIR Vector VGR S $6,855,000
4 Boyd Jeffery H CB,DIR Priceline PCLN AS $4,431,519
5 Macnab Craig CEO,DIR Natl Retail Props NNN S $3,738,895
6 Drako Dean M BO Barracuda Netw CUDA JS*,S $3,466,400
7 Larkins Thomas F VP,GC,SEC Applied Materials AMAT S $3,194,000
8 Pichai Sundar CEO Alphabet GOOG AS $3,161,514
9 Strianese Michael T CB,CEO L3 Technologies LLL AS $3,052,406
10 Mitchell David T CEO,CB,DIR Fabrinet FN AS $2,948,033
Click to enlarge

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

