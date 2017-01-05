2016 - A Great Year For Our Portfolios, Core Portfolio Was Up 56.20%

Using Seeking Alpha for information and for investment ideas has to be one of the reasons for our success.

2016 was one of the best performing years for our Portfolios.

This is two parts articles: The first is a review of our 2016 investment result and the second part is a discussion of our 2017 investment thesis - where to put our money in 2017.

Review the Portfolio's Month by Month Performance

Our Core Portfolio grew from $341k to over $533k in 2016. Another much smaller Portfolio, $5K Portfolio, did much better, up 153.51% for the year. Click Here and Here for detailed month by month data for both Portfolios

All the charts and tables below are produced from us, which are based on the data we published to the public and updated monthly on our website.

Click Here and Here to see the complete trading records for both Portfolios in 2016.

Below is our Core Portfolio's Monthly Performance chart.

The Portfolio had three losing months during the year: 4.06% loss in January, 2.66% loss in August and 1.88% loss in October. The good thing is that each losing month always followed by strong rebound in the following month/months.

After down 4.06% in January, the Portfolio made a huge run: up 6 months in a row.

After 2.66% loss in August, Portfolio rebounded strong in September: up 8.15%.

After 1.88% loss in October, Portfolio rebounded strong again in November, up 10.17%.

The Reason behind each of the huge runs

Successful Bottom Fishing

Successful Sector Switch

Help from Seeking Alpha

I will discuss each of them below

Bottom Fishing - Our Investment Thesis for 2016: 2015's Dogs Will be 2016's Stars

The Portfolio's February to July run was mainly due to our bottom fishing on oil and other resource related stocks. Investing into gold miner stocks and few other momentum stocks also helped.

The reason why we dared to have invested heavily into resource related stocks in early 2016 is based on our thesis we set up at the end of 2015: 2016 will be the year to invest into 2015's dogs. All resource related stocks including gold miner stocks experienced heavily loses in 2015.

We believed that great investment rotation will be under way in 2016. Our slogan is "Last Year's Dogs will be This Year's Starts"

Our investment thesis proved to be right on the target. All resource related stocks made huge runs in 2016 and oil related stocks have no exception.

Oil formed a double bottom and fell to $26/barrel on February 9th.

Many believed at that time that oil price may fall further to $15-$20 / barrel level and many oil companies may file for bankruptcy later. Yes, many were indeed bankrupted in later months. But we pulled the trigger anyway and bought quite few oil related stocks and most gave us huge returns during that period.

Few other picks bought at their bottoms also helped. Below are some of the big winners during that period:

Other winners, gained at least 10%, are

Oil stocks:

C&J Energy Services, Ltd. (CJES, now an OTC stock:OTCPK:CJESQ) +34.23%, Memorial Production Partners LP (NASDAQ:MEMP) +19.65%, Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) +20.12%, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) +14.37%, REX Energy Corp (NASDAQ:REXX) and SeaDrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL);

Most of the gainers such as CJESQ, MEMP, REXX, SDRL are now dropped big even oil price stays at year highs. That shows the risks buying oil stocks in 2016. But we did have picked few big winners.

Other resource or gold related stocks or ETF:

The Jr Gold Miners Bull 3X ETF (NYSEARCA:JNUG) +91.37%, SolarCity Corp (NASDAQ:SCTY) +60.38%, AK Steel Holding Corp (NYSE:AKS), Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL), Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEMKT:SAND) , Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY), Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL).

Please be noted that the gains from JNUG and SCTY are made from multiple trades.

Sector Switch - Buying on Weakness and Selling on Strength

During the second half of 2016, we made few adjustments: we booked our profit on our early buys, Put the money into weak sectors, including buying financial stocks in June - September, then biotech, oil and resource stocks in October - November period and sold most of them later on strength.

Some of the winners during our Sector Switch in the second half of 2016:

We only captured a part of those financial and oil stocks runs. We booked our profit and then put the money into few beaten down biotech stocks. Our bet worked again. Most of our biotech picks did have good runs after our buys.

As a whole, "Sector Switch" worked well, not perfect though, for us in 2016.

Help from Seeking Alpha

We are more and more relying on Seeking Alpha instead of Yahoo Finance as the source of information and investment ideas now.

Seeking Alpha helped us to find bargains on two dividend paying stocks at their lows: New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ), and Geo Group (NYSE:GEO).

NRZ - in REIT-Residential sector. Its stock attracted our attention when its share price dropped from $17.50 high to $9.50 low in January and its quarterly dividend did not drop during the period. We turned to Seeking Alpha for information. After read few articles, we felt that its $0.46/q dividend should be safe and pulled the trigger: bought it at $10.74. Stock closed at $15.72 last week and it is paying $1.84 annual dividend to us, a 17% yield and at the same time stock was up 46.37% after our buy.

GEO - Geo Group. The company provides government-outsourced services specializing in the management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities, and the provision of community based services and youth services in the United States and many other countries.

Stock took a dive on August 13, dropped from $32.29 to as low as $16.26 after the news that DOJ canceled its contract with the company for Private Prisoners. Another scompany CoreCivic Inc's stock CXW also dived over 50% that day with the same reason. We once again turned to Seeking Alpha for information and found out that the contract with DOJ only affected 6% of its revenue and the contract was renewed later. Its $2.60/y dividend looked very attractive. We were waiting for the stock to re-visit $17 level to buy. But that never happened. We finally bought it at $$23.80, which only gives us 10.90% annual yield, a little disappointment but still OK. Stock closed at $35.93 last week, up 50.97% from our buy price.

Seeking Alpha also helped us to have dug out good investment opportunities on quite few biotech stocks. This includes Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX), Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ:BLUE), Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA), Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) and Amicus Therapeutics ( FOLD), etc. We have made quite good returns on most of them and still hold many now.

VRX is the one discussed intensely on Seeking Alpha. Authors give the company's valuation in wide range from Shock Exchange's Below $1 to Starfish Investing's $94 Price Target . Finally we are in the bull camp and took a long position. We may give our reasoning later on why we are bull on this stock after it dropped 85.61% in 2016.

We made quite good returns on PGNX, BLUE and CARA and the credit has to give to Bret Jensen. His article on PGNX gives us confidence to put money into this stock. His article on BLUE confirmed our bullish view on BLUE. We also read his bullish view on CARA, which we agreed.

We are now constantly looking for investment ideas from SA. I fully believe that Seeking Alpha will become a much more influential in the financial media scene.

Current Holdings

Below is our current holdings for the Core Portfolio:

Currently we are 40% in cash and only invested 60% of our money in equities.

RAS is the stock we started watching as early as 2009 and made our first buy at $1.04 back then. We also published few articles on this stock in Seeking Alpha. One can been seen by clicking Here. This stock has paid a total of $2.52 dividend since 2011.

It dropped to below $2.00 in February, 2016 after the company announced to cut its quarterly dividend from $0.18 to $0.09. We made a detailed study and felt that the $0.09/q dividend should sustain and finally pulled the trigger.

GEO's yield is a little over 10%, not great but still OK. We will look for more such dividend paying stocks to add into our Portfolio.

The Portfolio is now over-weight on biotech stocks: HZNP, ILMN, CARA, FOLD, RDUSand VRX.

There are few losers from retailer and gold miner sectors: NKE, UAA, ANF, ABXand HL. Both retailer stocks and gold miner stocks are out of favor now. But I see good investment opportunities into those two sectors later and I am confident that we will make money on all the picks eventually.

Our Target

Coming into 2017, it may be difficult for us to repeat the performance we made in 2016. But we still set our bar very high. We hope to make 36% return in the next two years so that the Portfolio can reach $1 million mark by the end of 2018.

A Discussion of our Investment Strategy

Our Investment Strategy is set up after many years of investment practice, good and bad. It is definitely not the best and we are constantly looking for ways to make it better.

Our Investment Strategy involves Asset Allocation, Risk Control, Stock Selection, Buy/Sell rules, etc. It can be summarized as follows:

Longs only, no short, no margin, no over-the-counter and pink sheet stocks. Stock must be highly liquid, average daily volume has to be at least 1 million shares.

Maximum holding period is four years.

Stock has to be down at least 50% from its year high or down 90% from its all time high before becoming a buying candidate. We may relax the rule to 30% down now as many stocks are already up huge from their lows and it may be hard to find the bargains.

Stop-loss: No stop loss will be set on our picks. Instead we may add positions if stock dropped 50% from our first buy and add another position if it dropped further 50% from our second buy as long as we believe the stock we picked has huge growth potential and its fundamentals does not worsen.

Portfolio has to be highly diversified. 5%/10% rules will be applied all the time - Maximum weight for an individual stock is 5%. Maximum weight for an individual sector is 10%.

Profit protection rule 1: If a stock gained over 7% after our initial buy, we will set trailing stop at half of its gains.

Profit protection rule 2: If a stock gained over 60% after our buy, we will set trailing stop 10% below its price.

Profit protection rule 3: If a stock gained over 100%, we will sell half of our position and let other half run.

Exempt from the rules: If we feel a stock has huge future growth potential, we will hold it no matter how volatile it may be.

We do expect that few of the rules may be highly controversial. One is why you have to wait for a stock to drop over 50% from year high to qualify as a buying candidate. Stock big drop must have a reason and it may drop further and go much lower later.

Yes, I agree that many such stocks may be dying in coming months or years. Its fundamentals have to be studied carefully.

On the other hand, all stocks in year highs are moving up from their year lows. My question: why one missed its runs when it was in their lows?

Take airline stocks as an example. Almost all major airline companies bankrupted few times previously, but now all of them are strong. The reason: they have figured out ways to make money such as capacity control, extra fees, etc. Even Warrant Buffett now has put money into airline stocks.

Another controversial rule is the Profit Protection rule 1: protect profit after one has 7% profit on a particular pick.

Yes, I agree that I may miss its huge run if stock double bottomed or trade with higher lows.

I did have missed huge runs on several stocks we bought in 2016 such as HCLP, EMES, AKS, SN, CRC, etc.

The 7% rule is based on my belief that US stock market in general gives us 7% annual return. If my pick can gain 7% after our buy, that is already matched its normal market return and we should not let the profit gone or even turned the profit into a loss.

I do have many such bad experiences over the years, which are all very painful.

One recent example is on my HL buy. I bought it at $6.00 after it pulled back from year high of $7.50. It jumped to $6.55 after my buy, a 9.10% gain. The trailing stop should be set at $6.28 then. But we did not sell it believing gold bulls will return. But it did not so far. HL broke down later and now it has difficulty to move up to above $5.50. Of course I have my confidence that HL will move higher eventually but it may not if gold price keeps dropping.

Some times I may be lucky stock did have bounced back strong later. But I may not be so lucky all the times and one bad trade may ruin the Portfolio badly.

Averaging down is another area for controversy. Is it a good or bad one?

For investors invested in an Index Fund, this should be a good one. But investors investing into individual stocks, this may cost problems as one may put more money into a bad stock using averaging down.

To deal with this problem, our asset allocation scheme can help to reduce the risks. First we buy stocks which are already dropped big from their year highs. We added position only it suffered an additional 50% drop. So far we have only experienced very few such cases in last two years: one is on MU.

MU - Stock was traded to as high as $36 back in 2014. We first bought it at middle of $20 level in 2015 but the stock kept moving lower after our buy. We added position twice at $15 level then $9.50 level. During the process, we did have sold it on its short term rebound. Our investing into MU finally proved to be worth of the waiting. 2016 was the year we harvested our investment on this stock.

I do hope to hear the suggestions from all of you as how to improve.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NRZ, RAS, GEO, MU, FLO, DAL, FRO, HZNP, VRX, CARA, ILMN, NKE, UAA, ANF, HL, ABX, AGI, CPB, HIMX, RDUS, DO, FOLD, FRO.

Additional disclosure: I will have a follow up article to discuss my investment thesis for 2017 - where to put our money. Also may give my view on where the US stock market will go this year.