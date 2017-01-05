Intercept Pharmaceuticals - Highly Risky And Potentially High Rewarding Liver Franchise

While Ocaliva's potential, NASH's progress and M&A speculation could trigger spectacular upside, risks are very elevated as well, making me await future developments before considering a position.

This is concerning amidst continued cash outflows, although the valuation of Intercept has been reset in a big way already.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) is a much-covered biotech company, which has seen an eventful period of time since it went public in 2012. While its leading drug candidate has obtained approval in May of 2016, investors have seen poor returns compared to the time when promising study results on Ocaliva were first released.

A slow pickup in sales of Ocaliva and concerns about the prospects for the NASH study have cast doubts on the prospects for the shares as the company continues to bleed money. I think that Intercept offers potential if Ocaliva picks up sales momentum, which is to be seen in the coming quarters, yet recognize the costs and competitive nature to the NASH study, as not all signs are in green in that area.

As such, I remain cautious as cash balances will continue to burn in the coming quarters, with the pickup in Ocaliva sales probably be offset by continued R&D spending into NASH. That being said, M&A activity in the area is on the rise as the valuation of Intercept is very modest for a company which has launched a product.

I will keep the stock on my watch list, being eager to buy if shares fall further, Ocaliva keeps growing sales and the company manages to reduce its cash burn.

Looking Back In Time

Intercept was founded in 2002 and went public a decade later by selling shares to the general public at $15 per share in 2012. At the time the company focused on development and commercialization of chronic liver diseases on the back of its bile acid chemistry technique, focused on both orphan and more common occurrences of the diseases.

In 2012, Intercept's leading product was obeticholic acid (OCA). This candidate (at the time) is a chemistry, which binds and induces activity in the so-called farnesoid X receptor (FXR). In plain English, it offers protection for the liver for patients who suffer from primary biliary cirrhosis (PBC) as a second line of treatment.

PBC is a prevalent disease which can result in cirrhosis, liver failure and eventually, death. The disease mostly affects women (90%) as one in 1,000 women over 40 years old are affected by the condition.

The OCA candidate was already in Phase III of clinical trials back in 2012 at the time of the IPO, with Intercept holding the global rights with exception of China and Japan. The remarkable thing is that Intercept managed to develop the drug into Phase III with cumulative R&D expenses between 2002 and 2012 coming in at just $70 million.

While an estimated 300,000 patients in developed markets suffer from PBC, only 60,000 are diagnosed. It should furthermore be said that most are treated by ursodiol, a cure which slows the progress of the disease at relatively low costs. Yet this does not solve the issues for all patients as OCA provided a solution for many in need of second line treatment.

Great Developments Ever Since?

Intercept had just 15 million shares outstanding as of 2012, which, at an IPO price of $15, yielded a market value of merely $225 million, not even counting net cash positions held at the time. This seems like a pretty low valuation for a business with a substantial Phase III candidate. The company offered more shares in June of 2013 at $33 per share, as selling shareholders offered even more stock at $62 in October of that year.

The real kicker, apparently, surprising both the company and selling shareholders, came early in 2014. On January 9, Intercept reported that the preliminary endpoints of its study were met, allowing the trials to stop early given the statistically significant results delivered. With the strong results, Intercept had and has potentially a very lucrative drug at hands. Shares jumped overnight from the $60s to $450 per share back in 2014. With roughly 20 million shares outstanding, the value of the company increased from a little over a billion to $9 billion overnight!

Investors were not only upbeat about the prospects for Ocaliva to treat PBC, but they hoped that it could provide a solution to tackle NASH as well, being a much more prevalent disease. NASH alone affects 2-5% of the US population, effectively increasing the potential patient population for intercept by 100 times compared to the 60,000 number for Ocaliva. Fortunately, for current investors, the company was smart enough to issue a modest amount of shares at those elevated prices in order to fortify its balance sheet in a meaningful way for years to come.

Enthusiasm faded a bit as approval of the Ocaliva took time and ran into some delays, with the FDA finally granting approval in May of 2016. The drug is approved to treat primary biliary cholangitis, previously known at PBC in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid for those patients in which monotherapy first line therapy delivers unsatisfactory results.

Important to realize, the accelerated approval process for Ocaliva, given that it is an orphan drug, means that survival data are not well established. As these results will come in over time, unsatisfactory outcomes may result in the approval being withdrawn by the FDA in an adverse case. The time which it took to obtain approval for Ocaliva, some disappointing test results of the usage of Ocaliva in treating NASH and cumulative losses of half a billion in 2014 and 2015, have dampened the share price developments.

Shares have fallen back from +$400 in early 2014 to $130 in May of 2016 when the FDA granted approval for Ocaliva, currently trading around the $100 mark.

The Current Stance

On August 4 of 2016, Intercept reported its second quarter results, the first quarter in which sales of Ocaliva were recorded. The company recorded revenues of merely $75,000, equivalent to roughly the reported annual cost per treatment for a single patient at $70,000. With Ocaliva being available for just a month in the second quarter, that suggests that just 10-20 persons were using the drug in the first month after the launch. Investors did not seem to mind with shares still trading in the $160s around the time of the release. Important to realize, coverage by many plans had not yet been established at the time of the launch.

Shares fell to just $98 in early November on the back of political anxiety surrounding prices, and the fact that third quarter product revenues of Ocaliva were perhaps softer than some had hoped for. Sales came in at $4.7 million for the quarter as the company kept issuing convertible bonds to further improve its financial position. Using a $75k cost for annual treatment of Ocaliva, this suggests that 250-300 patients were using the drug each day.

The company is currently awarded a $2.5 billion market value with 24.7 million shares now trading around the $100 mark. Cash holdings stand at $780 million while convertible debt stands at $460 million, for a net cash position of $320 million. The company still relies on funding, as sales come in at just $5 million a quarter while third quarter operating expenses totaled $88 million, split evenly between R&D and SG&A costs.

At this rate, the net cash position will be burned through in a year's time, although Intercept, of course, is betting growing sales. The good news is that the European Commission approved Ocaliva in Europe halfway in December, creating undoubtedly a boost to sales momentum in the quarters to come.

Some Scenario Analysis

While PBC is currently the only market opportunity for Intercept, the real opportunities are seen within NASH. A substantial portion of the $500 million loss in 2014 and 2015 went into funding research in this area. The company started its REGENERATE Phase III trials in September of 2015 and the CONTROL Phase II trials later that year.

NASH stands for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. This is a common liver disease, affecting 2-5% of the US population. What occurs is a buildup of fat in the liver for reasons which are not well known, yet it can ultimately cause liver failure. Given the widespread occurrence of the disease and implications, it is very important to find a solution to NASH, which is not available yet other than living healthy. If the trials will ultimately succeed and result in an approval, the potential market is very large, easily coming in at tens of billions a year.

For now, it is perhaps best advised to focus on the PBC market. Intercept estimates that this disease has a population of 130,000 in the US alone. After taking into account for the number of people being diagnosed, being treated, and not effectively being treated by first line medication, the target population comes in at 19,000. Based on the 250-300 patient number as estimated by myself in Q3, the effective market penetration of Ocaliva is just 1-2%. Of course, with treatment being approved in Europe, patient numbers could roughly double.

Assuming a 20% penetration rate on a global target population of 40,000 patients could yield 8,000 patients per year, for revenues of $600 million a year. The company itself indicated in the past that peak sales might be higher, perhaps up to a billion more than I calculate in this scenario.

Of course, the debut is not a runaway success yet, with quarterly sales coming in at just $4.7 million. Part of this results from a lack of coverage at the launch date, with half the US population being covered at the moment.

It is hard to say what peak sales can become but penetration rates of 50% can indeed yield revenues of $1.5 billion. Using estimates of $600 million to $1.5 billion in terms of annual revenues and applying a 5-8 times revenue multiple could yield a valuation of anywhere between $3 billion and $12 billion. That looks reasonable given the current market value of $2.5 billion, assuming that the current net cash position will be eaten by continued losses in the coming quarters.

If this scenario is realistic by perhaps 2022, cumulative returns could come in anywhere between 20% and a factor of 4 times. In the latter case, capital gains with percentages in the mid-30s could be achieved. Of course, this excludes the potential from the NASH program, for which the company targets complete enrollment this year.

Final Thoughts, A Lot Of Risks And Potential Great Rewards

The NASH opportunity is the real potential kicker for shareholders if REGENERATE goes according to plan, yet it seems from the Q3 call, that enrollment was a bit slow. The market for a potential NASH solution could be multiple times bigger and this is a key reason why the stock often ends up being named as a takeover candidate for the likes of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), among others.

That said the NASH investigation, based on Ocaliva, is a big project and still requires a few years of work with interim data for REGENERATE only expected in 2019, as indicated on the most recent conference call. The Phase III trials are furthermore expensive as treatment of NASH with Ocaliva yielded poor results in Japan in 2015 already. This poor result creates a real danger to the future of the research, which costs a lot of money in the meantime.

That being said, speculation regarding M&A can become a real deal. Note that Allergan (NYSE:AGN) paid a 500% premium for Tobira in a $1.7 billion deal last year. As such, M&A activity can never be ruled out but will always be based on the quality of the underlying candidates. Given the 2015 occurrence in Japan, it seems that Ocaliva is not very effective in treating NASH, which is disappointing as Intercept has a timing edge in its research versus competitors.

A failure of this research could be very costly in terms of R&D expenses, while it limits the upside of the pipeline in a huge way. With Ocaliva being the only product for PBC, and sales being off to a slow start, it can be questioned if Ocaliva can support the valuation of the stock at these levels. Worse, any potential breakthroughs with regards to NASH by any of Intercept's competitors might threaten Ocaliva as well.

Of course, there are a lot of risks related to the long-term effectiveness of Ocaliva, NASH opportunity, sales trajectory of Ocaliva, and burn rate among others. On the other hand, Intercept's valuation has seen a big pullback, the company operates with a net cash position, as the modest valuation in dollar terms can never rule out a potential takeout.

Depending on the Q4 run rate of Ocaliva sales and price action seen to date, I might initiate a position at a later point in time. For now, I remain on the sidelines given the very elevated risks out there.

