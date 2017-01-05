IBB Biotech ETF: Large-Cap Earnings Could Be Upside Catalyst

Political dark clouds continue to hang over the biotech sector and more could be on the horizon as drug prices keep rising despite intense criticism.

The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB), which tracks the total return performance of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:NBI), is up 15.2% since it hit a bottom at $239.59 per share in early February 2016, despite political dark clouds that continue to hang over the sector. An interview published in early December in Time magazine quoted President-elect Donald Trump saying, "I'm going to bring down drug prices," … "I don't like what has happened with drug prices", is another reminder of how risky biotech investment can be. Although Mr. Trump didn't say how he will bring down drug prices, his remark in the Time article sent IBB tumbling 4.63% that day at its intraday low. Since then, the ETF has been trading sideways between $265.00 and $272.50 a share.

As pointed out by Adam Feuerstein at TheStreet, "Normally, Republican control of the White House and Congress would alleviate all concern about drug pricing, but we're not living in normal times." In our view, the political dark clouds will continue lingering until President Trump and Congress articulately explain any proposed legislation regarding prescription drug costs to the American public, while the upcoming fourth-quarter 2016 earnings reports may provide a potential near-term upside catalyst for IBB. In order to maintain a sustainable upside move, the ETF may need to break out the key head resistance levels at $277.54 and $300.97.

Investors' Dilemma Over Political Risks

New legislation, which may include allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, increasing transparency, and re-importing cheaper drugs from other countries, such as Canada, could be introduced by the U.S. Congress in the foreseeable future. In a Reuters report, Senators Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Al Franken of Minnesota, along with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren are seeking cooperation with President Trump on prescription drug legislation, before the Prescription Drug, Generic Drug, and Biosimilars User Fee Agreement reauthorization expires in September 2017.

In our view, prescription drug price negotiation is unproductive. Pointed out by the Congressional Budget Office, or CBO, in its most recent analysis, the savings through negotiations alone without a stronger ability to say "no", would be "negligible." A more efficient way could be for the U.S. government to regulate the price of a specific drug by telling the drug's developers how much the U.S. government is willing to pay for it, before the drug is even developed. The risk of doing that, though, is the drug might not be developed at all if the U.S. government sets the price too low.

While the new Trump administration considers the repeal of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act as its first order of business, the future of the Affordable Care Act components, including the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act, or Biosimilars Act, becomes unclear if the law is repealed. The Biosimilars Act was designed to create an abbreviated approval pathway for producers of biological products that are known to be sufficiently biosimilar, or interchangeable, with a therapeutic biological product that has already been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA.

More political headline risks could also be on the horizon, as drug prices keep rising despite intense criticism. Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges recently raised concerns about the high pricing of Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) spinal muscular atrophy drug Spiranza, which as he put it is, "likely to invite a storm of criticism, up to and including Presidential tweets."

While Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said during his first speech from the Senate floor on Tuesday that there's nothing wrong with President-elect Trump using Twitter to speak to the American people, he believes issues are complex and demand both careful consideration and action. As Mr. Schumer put it, "We cannot tweet them away."

Make-or-Break Earnings for Large-Cap Biotech Companies

All eyes will be on the fourth-quarter 2016 earnings reports of the large cap biotech companies, including Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and Biogen. Shares of Amgen, IBB's top holding with a weight of 8.37% as of January 3, plunged 9.6% in late October despite posting better-than-expected results for the third-quarter, and raising 2016 guidance for revenue and EPS. Sales of their flagship rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel (etanercept) were flat during the quarter, while Neulasta (pegfilgrastim) sales declined 5% amid lower unit demand. Sales of Enbrel and Neulasta declined 2.7% year-over-year to $2.65 billion, or about 45.6% of Amgen's total revenues.

Investors were spooked by comments during the conference call from Anthony C. Hooper, Amgen's executive vice president for Global Commercial Operations, saying that the company expects relatively little benefit from net selling price changes in 2017 for their drugs like Enbrel, based on dynamic and present contract negotiations with pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs. "In highly competitive markets, PBMs can require incremental rebates from us in order for us to maintain our formulary positioning.", said Mr. Hooper.

Both Enbrel and Neulasta are facing the threat of biosimilar competition from Sandoz, a generic pharmaceuticals division of Novartis (NYSE:NVS), South Korea-based Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture between Samsung Biologics and Biogen, Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK), Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Apotex, a privately owned Canadian generic pharmaceutical company.

The European Commission approved Samsung Bioepis' Benepali (etanercept), the first etanercept biosimilar referencing Enbrel, in January 2016 for use in the European Union. Thus far, Biogen's revenues from Benepali were about $48 million since its launch in the first-quarter 2016. Amgen's revenues are not impacted, as Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has exclusive rights to market Enbrel outside the U.S. and Canada. Although Sandoz received FDA approval for Erelzi (etanercept-szzs), the second biosimilar to Enbrel, in August 2016, it still hasn't been launched in the U.S., as litigation is pending in the District Court for the District of New Jersey. Amgen claims Enbrel has U.S. patent protection until 2029.

Amgen is expected to report its fourth-quarter 2016 earnings on January 26. Wall Street is expecting an EPS of $2.80, on revenues of $5.77 billion. The stock has been trading in a range between $137.86 and $164.00 per share since the beginning of 2015, reflecting the sales of Enbrel and Neulasta. There could be an upside surprise if Amgen releases positive top-line results from their FOURIER outcomes trial, designed to evaluate its cholesterol-lowering drug Repatha (evolocumab) and whether the addition of evolocumab to statin therapy reduces cardiovascular morbidity and mortality in patients with vascular disease. Sales of Repatha, approved in August 2016, were $40 million during the previous quarter.

Shares of Gilead Sciences, another of IBB's largest holdings with a weight of 8.13%, slid about 2% after reporting its third-quarter 2016 earnings in early November that were mixed. Revenues of top-selling hepatitis C drugs, Harvoni (ledipasvir/sofosbuvir) and Sovaldi (sofosbuvir), plunged 44% to $2.69 billion, or about 35.8% of Gilead's total revenues, as the number of hepatitis C patients is on the decline and competition from AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Merck & Co. and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is heating up.

According to the slides of Gilead's earnings, about 119,000 hepatitis C patients started on Gilead sofosbuvir-based regimens in the third-quarter 2016, compared to 151,000 a year earlier. HIV drug Truvada (emtricitabine/tenofovir), which generated sales about $858 million in the third-quarter 2016, is now the second best-selling drug for Gilead, replacing Sovaldi.

Gilead is expected to report its fourth-quarter 2016 earnings on January 31. Wall Street is expecting an EPS of $2.62, on revenues of $7.12 billion. The stock has been trending down since July 2015, reflecting the sales of Harvoni and Sovaldi, which peaked at $4.9 billion in the second-quarter 2015. There could be some upside surprises though, as Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) announced in December that Harvoni will be included in its 2017 national formulary and the Gilead M&A rumors start to circulate again.

Shares of Biogen, weighted at 8.02% in IBB, have gained 31.9% since the end of June, as the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter and third-quarter 2016 earnings results, along with rumors that Biogen could be taken over by companies such as Pfizer, Gilead Sciences and Sanofi (NYSE:SNY). Quarterly revenue from Biogen's top-selling drug, Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate), has now topped $1.03 billion in the third-quarter for the first time, and pricing seems not to be an issue since Tecfidera lost a couple of percentage points of oral MS drug market share during the past seven quarters, probably due to Sanofi's competing drug Aubagio (teriflunomide), and not to pricing issues.

The total revenues in the third-quarter 2016 from oral MS drugs, Biogen's Tecfidera, Novartis' Gilenya (fingolimod) and Sanofi's Aubagio were $2.16 billion, up 16.1% year-on-year. In the company's 10-Q filing, Biogen said, "For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016, compared to the same periods in 2015, the increase in U.S. Tecfidera revenues was primarily due to price increases, partially offset by higher discounts and allowances".

Spinraza (nusinersen), which was developed by Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) and is licensed by Biogen, was approved in late December under Priority Review by the FDA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, or SMA, in pediatric and adult patients. Analysts at Leerink, Geoffrey C. Porges and Bradley P. Canino, believe that Spinraza could generate revenues as much as $428 million in 2017, while its sales could reach $2 billion by 2020. Biogen owns the marketing rights to Spinraza, which means its total revenue forecast could increase by 3% in each year from 2017 through 2020, said the Leerink analysts.

Biogen is planning to spin off its hemophilia-drugs unit into an independent, publicly-traded company, named Bioverativ, which is expected to be launched in early 2017. Bioverativ's market capitalization could be well over $5 billion, based on sales of its hemophilia drugs, Eloctate and Alprolix, that generated combined revenues of $605 million in the first nine months of 2016, up 58.5% compared to the same period last year.

Biogen will have no stake in the spinoff, but for every two shares of Biogen common stock held of record as of the close of business on January 17, 2017, Biogen shareholders will receive one share of Bioverativ common stock. Bioverative shareholders will also receive a special dividend, payable on February 1, 2017.

Biogen is expected to report its fourth-quarter 2016 earnings on January 26. Wall Street is expecting an EPS of $4.99, on revenues of $2.94 billion. The stock broke out its bullish descending chart pattern in July, but was rejected by the $333.00 head resistance level twice. In late December, RBC analyst Michael Yee, who has an outperform rating on BIIB, said in a research note that Biogen likely will trim its 2017 earnings view by $1.0 after spinning off its hemophilia business into publicly traded Bioverativ, as Tecfidera sales "don't look inspiring", while Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) new MS drug Ocrevus (ocrelizumab), currently being reviewed by the FDA, may hit the market as early as March 28.

Conclusion

The political dark clouds over the biotechnology sector will continue lingering until President Trump and Congress articulately explain any proposed legislation regarding prescription drug costs to the American public, while the upcoming fourth-quarter 2016 earnings reports may provide a potential near-term upside catalyst for IBB.

