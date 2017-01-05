HP: Caution

Sentiment (see below) is on the floor at present in HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) with the stock trading at just north of $15 a share. The steep decline in sentiment in October coincided with the company's guidance announcement for fiscal 2017. In that announcement HP Inc guided non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.55 to $1.65 which came in below expectation. Furthermore the employee restructuring plan didn't help matters as it will cost the company probably up to $500 million in the near term before meaningful savings can be realized.

Click to enlarge

Source : Sentimentrader.com

The interesting thing is that the stock sold off from the $15.50 level down to the $13.80 level over the space of 10 days in October but has since recovered those losses to a large extent. However sentiment has remained bleak which could either spell danger or opportunity. Personally regarding any stocks that do not have compelling competitive advantages, I remain hesitant in pulling the trigger on any long trade when sentiment is on its knees. This stands to reason. Companies with wide moats usually have strong pricing power, huge switching costs or economies of scale to protect them when competition comes after them hard. HP Inc doesn't have this luxury and furthermore this increases downside risk in my opinion especially if present headwinds begin to gather momentum.

Although personal systems (which includes items such as notebooks and workstations) did pretty well in the company's fiscal fourth quarter, this is the very area where many analysts believe will come under pressure in the near term. Mobile devices are the big risk here in that probably not too long from now, they will be able to replace traditional desktops and notebooks to a large degree as well as taking market share from the print market. To add insult to injury, digitization of documents will only increase as we make our way through the information age which again will hurt HP Inc's bread and butter revenue streams. Not encouraging thus far but there may be hope on the horizon.

The main area of growth for HP Inc going forward will be 3-D printing which is expected to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 30% going forward. HP entered this market late which actually made customers wait and see how the company's offering stacked up compared to the competition. Many companies in this space are presently claiming that their technology is superior to whatever is out there so it may take some time for the sector to settle down.

However HP looks well positioned here. In fact when one observes the company's recently unveiled HP's Sprout Pro G2, it becomes quickly apparent that HP has to be one of the main leaders in this space. The 3-D scanning and printing capabilities look impressive and should definitely peak interest from interest users across a whole range of vocations and businesses. If the company can tie up significant market share in this area in the next few years, one would feel that margins would have to get a boost one considering the costly retail prices of these machines. HP knows it needs to pivot and fast. It already has earmarked 3-D printing and scanning as how the company can transform itself but it knows that it will need to have robust technology to pull this off. Time will tell whether the company can transform itself and in the process whether it can accrue a strong competitive advantage.

Looking at the chart, the stock for me is still too expensive to get long here. Its earnings multiple of 9.85 is now above the company's 5 year average and future growth still looks muted despite the bullish fundamentals in 3-D. I would be looking for a better risk/reward setup than what we have at present.

Click to enlarge

Therefore to sum up, this company definitely has some potential but the stock at these levels is still too expensive to warrant going long. The potential of falling equity markets along with pc and print headwinds could persist for quite some time. 3-D looks promising is not big enough as of yet to offset these headwinds. I'm looking for a better risk/reward setup here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.