Juicing Up The Yield In The $100,000 Low Tax Preferred Portfolio

The additional yield comes at the cost of higher risk and the need for careful monitoring of companies behind the high yield securities.

Last week I wrote an article where I proposed a $100,000 preferred portfolio that offered 6% at the preferential 15% tax rate. All of the issues in that portfolio were rated by Moodys and/or S&P. If you are willing to assume additional risk, it is possible to increase the yield .5% or more with some preferred stocks that are not rated. This article will cover several of these issues that appear to be reasonable choices on the basis of the businesses behind the issues.

The first to consider is Dynagas LNG Partners LP, 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeem Preferred Units (DLNG-A, CUSIP: Y2188B116); an issue that offers a 8.9% yield at its current price of $25.30 per share. Normally I would not recommend an issue above its call price of $25.00, but this issue can't be called before 8/12/2020. Therefore one can collect the dividend for 3½ years before it can be called back. With that yield, one can take a $0.30 capital loss after 3 ½ years.

DLNG owns and operates 6 liquefied natural gas ((NYSEMKT:LNG)) vessels each having a capacity of about 150,000 cubic meters. This specialized shipping company is based in Monaco probably for the tax benefits of the small city-state in Europe. Recently this shipping company has been doing reasonably well. However, like all shipping companies, there are ups and downs in both the shipping rates and amount being shipped. It is one of the most volatile industries and therein lays the risk in owning this preferred stock.

Another shipping company, Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (NYSE:TNP) has a preferred issue that offers about the same return of 8.9%; Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd, 8.75% Series D Cumul Redeem Perp Preferred Shares (TNP-D, CUSIP: G9108L140). This company operates 50 vessels that deliver liquid energy products such as oil and other petroleum products. Its office is located in Athens, Greece and was founded in 1993. TNP-D is currently selling slightly below its call price of $25.00 at about 24.40 per share.

S&P recently wrote that the oil tanker industry would come under pricing pressure:

"The recent increase in non-OPEC production, especially from the U.S. and Canada, along with the advent of crude-by-rail, which expands access for U.S. crudes to port cities, is lowering the demand for tankers coming from the Middle East and West Africa to North America. We expect the reduction in demand to limit growth in tanker rates."

In spite of this pricing pressure JP Morgan, Maxim Group and S&P have buys on TNP. There is a consensus that TNP will be a good investment over the next year. (TD Ameritrade)

Stericycle, 5.25% Dep Shares Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (SRCLP, CUSIP: 858912207) is another high-risk high-return preferred stock to consider. This preferred issue is currently offering an 8.3% yield with the 15% tax rate but there is a fly in the ointment. This issue has a maturity date of 9/15/2018 at which time the stock is converted into shares of common stock. If the common stock is selling for less than $136.25, one gets 0.73394 share for each preferred share owned. (Quantumonline) Since the common is now selling for $75.84, the exchange would only leave one with a $55.66 value if that conversion were to be held today. With the preferred selling at $63.00, one would take a capital loss of $7.33 per share. On the other hand S&P's analysis placed a price in the $90.00 region for next year. (S&P) If one were to purchase the preferred now and the common were to be in the $90.00 region in 2018, one would reap a capital gain as well as the 8.3% yield for 1 ½ years.

Stericycle offers specialized waste collection and disposal in the US and 20 other countries. It has the facilities to autoclave and incinerate dangerous medical waste as well the secure destruction of personal and confidential information. (TD Ameritrade) This is a company with $3 billion in annual sales and is a solid investment. If one is convinced that the company's market price will grow to $90.00 or better over the next year, than buy this preferred. If one is convinced the market price will remain stagnant or go down, then stay away.

Finally there is General Finance Corp., 9.00% Series C Cumulative Redeem Perp Preferred Stock (GFNCP, CUSIP: 369822507). This preferred stock currently offers a 9.8% yield at its market price of $92.00 per share. General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) is a specialty rental services company that offers portable storage, modular space and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. (S&P) It does about $285 million worth of business annually and is currently losing money. S&P projects GFN will lose about $0.18 per share next year and $0.02 in 2018. Every major stock rating company either has a sell or strong sell on the common stock.

The big issue for GFN profitability over the short term is the ramping up of oil and gas production in the US. This area of the company's business is running at about 50% of capacity which is hurting sales and profits. If the price of oil and gas move up and trade steps up, this company should be able to rent its products and become profitable again.

To see the difference that adding these issues would do to a $100,000 preferred portfolio take a look at the tables below. The first table shows prices and yields from the original article:

Below is a revised table with the addition of high-risk high-return preferred shares added to the portfolio. Please note that all 300 share lots were reduced to 200 share lots.

Conclusion:

If one is willing to take additional risk to grow yield, these preferred issues will certainly fill the bill and add another .72% yield to the portfolio. However one must make a decision: is it worth the extra risk and worry for less than a 1% increase in yield. If one purchases these high yield issues, buy small lots and keep the capital invested in them below 25% of one's preferred portfolio. Be sure to spread one's purchases over several companies and follow the direction of their sales and profits. If one notices declines in these metrics over several quarters, one must be willing to sell even at a loss. One further recommendation, if any of these preferred stocks begin to sell 5% above its call price, sell it and move on to other issues.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLNG-A, GFNCP, TNP-D.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.