Walgreens Boots Alliance: A Well Diversified Machine

When I initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), I told you that this was the one big pharmacy play I had yet to cover. I haven't written about it much since then. Of course, I routinely cover competitors Rite-Aid (NYSE:RAD) and CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in great detail. But the thing about Walgreens Boots Alliance, which is in the process of buying Rite-Aid of course (and I thought this deal would be done by now), is that this company is the first global pharmacy-led, health and well-being enterprise in the world. The impressive thing about the company is all of the areas this company is involved in. It is now an extremely well diversified machine. But the stock has been kind of in neutral for a bit, mostly trading sideways. That said, I think since it has been many months since I have checked in with the name and it just released its fiscal Q1 earnings, I should revisit the name.

Of course, in its most recent quarter, the company continued to show it is a top pharmacy in the world. However, on a GAAP basis, net earnings for the fiscal first quarter dropped 5% to $1.1 billion compared with the same quarter a year ago, while GAAP net earnings per diluted share dropped 4% to $97 compared with the same quarter a year ago. Of course, the GAAP earnings do not factor in adjustments, which are the basis for most analyst estimates.

Factoring in some necessary items, adjusted fiscal 2017 first quarter net earnings jumped 6.1% to $123 billion. Adjusted fiscal earnings also spiked 6.8% on a per share basis to $1.10. Net sales in the quarter dropped 1.8% to $28.5 billion compared with the same quarter a year ago, largely due to currency issues. In constant dollars sales were actually up 1.1% The point here continues to be that the synergistic sales are expected to continue to grow for the company in 2017 and beyond. While I realize the company continues to gobble up competition, including Rite Aid, what I still like about the company is its shareholder friendly policies.

I have to remind you that the company has initiated a $1.5 billion cost savings program through the end of fiscal 2017. How? Well it has reorganized its retail field operations and is continuing to optimize its corporate office. The company has sliced corporate jobs and has also closed hundreds of underperforming stores. It is also working on a reduction of approximately 700 non-store based international retail roles. The company is also revamping its IT structure as well. While the company is seeking to save cash, it also is giving money back to shareholders. The company raised its dividend to $0.375 per share from $0.36 quarterly. This marks the 41st consecutive year Walgreens has raised the dividend.

Looking ahead, the company expects the Rite-Aid acquisition will be completed this year. It is past due, but regulatory hurdles have held up progress. To speed the process, two weeks ago WBA and Rite Aid entered into an agreement to sell 865 Rite Aid stores and certain assets related to store operations to Fred's, Inc (NASDAQ:FRED). for $950 million in an all-cash transaction. The company expects that when this closes the deal will result in synergies of over $1 billion, which will take a full 4 years to fully realize once Rite Aid is completely merged into the existing operations. Given the company's performance (it beat estimates by $0.01) and expectations for accretion from Rite Aid, the company increased its guidance for full-year fiscal 2017 on the low end of the adjusted net earnings by 5 cents. It now expects to earn $4.90 to $5.20 per share on a diluted basis. Considering some analysts have price targets over $100, the direction of the company, the decent yield and the raised guidance, I think you can consider WBA as both a retail and healthcare play for your portfolio at present levels.

Note from the author: Christopher F. Davis has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like his material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." He also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "Real-time alerts on this author" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.