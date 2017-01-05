Mall Retailers Clobbered - Bezek's Daily Briefing

High dividends and buybacks seem attractive now, but are likely to cause these stocks to be long-term value traps.

The retail sector is getting smoked today. Shares of Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) are down 17% this morning. Macy's (NYSE:M) is down double digits. Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), L Brands (NYSE:LB), and JC Penney (NYSE:JCP) are among the others down at least 5% in pre-market trading.

Both Kohl's and Macy's announced 2% declines in comparable sales for November and December. This continued negative trends from earlier in the year - however there had been hopes that with the uptick in consumer sentiment, the holiday season might have been able to deliver. It didn't.

Kohl's dropped its full-year earnings guidance by almost 10%, and not surprisingly, the stock is getting nailed for it.

Macy's, given its drop in sales, announced that it is going ahead with its plans to shut dozens of stores this year, along with firing 10,000 employees. It hopes to save $550 million annually with those moves.

Nordstrom stock is also getting hit hard in pre-market, as the market digests the bad news at its rivals. And on top of that, Nordstrom is parting ways with CTO Kumar Srinivasan who they hired from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) recently, and who was supposed to spearhead the company's digital efforts. The company has been spending $300 million annually on tech efforts to compete better with Amazon, but these efforts failed to achieve desired results, and many employees were sacked.

Can Department Stores Survive?

In the early years of the internet, web retailers were primarily a threat to companies that sold very niche goods. It was easy to beat specialized retailers, such as bookstores, music stores, etc. with a wider selection and/or lower prices. The consumer knows what they want, and is highly price sensitive since the goods are identical.

The hope for department stores had been that clothing is a much more personal and emotional experience, and as such, people would want to see and feel things before purchase. Given the cost of shipping in cases where things weren't the right size or color shade or whatnot, it seemed physical stores had a more persistent advantage.

But while it took longer for department stores sales to end up online, they're firmly there now:

In just a decade, department stores went from having almost 10x the share or internet retailing to having a smaller share outright.

The longer-run outlook seems clear. There will be tons of store closures, and weaker companies will fold outright, with their stronger locations being merged into the survivors. 2017 is probably the year that Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) finally gives up the fight, for example. With its sale of Craftsman to Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK), they've just about run out of salable assets with which to generate cash.

What Can Retailers Do?

The reaction across department-store land has generally been to return gobs of capital to shareholders. Take Macy's for example. It's paying a 4% dividend and buying back massive amounts of shares. Since 2012, Macy's share count has plunged from 420 million to 305 million. That's an effective share buyback!

However, it's questionable whether that share buyback is a sound policy. Earnings have dropped by almost half over the past couple years. Given its current trajectory, there's a significant chance that Macy's is a terminal value trap, where shares will continue to erode over the years as more stores are closed, margins decline, and free cash flow generation ability slides.

If this is the route that Macy's ends up going down, these share buybacks will have occurred at far too high a price. Dividends back to shareholders would seem more appropriate, since in that case all shareholders get to benefit from whatever free cash flow generation that occurs before the business becomes unviable.

Now, it doesn't necessarily have to be this dark. Macy's - and other such stores - could try to invest their way out of the current mess. Spend much more heavily on digital operations, explore adjacent verticals, make much more painful restructuring efforts now rather than prolonging the inevitable, and so on.

Management, however, is disinclined to try such approaches, generally, in this sort of situation. Continuing the current trajectory, while blaming the weather, soft economy, or whatnot - while ignoring the elephant in the room - allows management to keep collecting nice paychecks for longer. And large dividends/share buybacks are correct approaches, according to modern financial theory.

If management makes a bold move, and it goes wrong, then they get blamed, and fired. Better, from their perspective, not to rock the boat, even as it continues to sink steadily.

It was fun to mock Ackman's efforts with JC Penney. He made some bold moves that seemed quite rash, and ultimately, they backfired. However, would JC Penney have been any better off if Ackman hadn't tried? At least there was a chance the shock therapy might work. As it is, it seems quite likely JC Penney stock is in terminal decline now, even though it has returned to its more traditional approach.

I know it's easy to look at these department store stocks and say they look cheap. The dividend yields are nice and the share buybacks - in many cases - are extremely impressive. But what's the long-term plan? If you buy back your shares heavily but don't invest enough in your business, it's almost certain Amazon will destroy you sooner or later. Until these companies figure out something to at least slow down the digital threat, it's hard to view them as acceptable investments.

