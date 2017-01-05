Is The Market A Bubble? No, But It Will Become One In The Far Future

As long as consumer confidence is going up, the market will probably also continue to go up.

They are right, however this can go on for a very long time. In fact for several more years.

Many market pundits are saying that only the "P" in the P/E ratio is rising, and not the "E".

There are several things I think will happen in 2017 that will confuse investors.

In short, the market will continue to go higher, but most analysts will not be increasing earnings expectations for the year by much (if at all). That in turn will have most market strategists confused, wondering, why the market is rising.

Analysts are partially right that the market is not rising on fundamental merits, meaning an increase in earnings. I mean yes, analysts have increased earnings expectation for U.S. major indices (NYSEARCA:SPY) (NASDAQ:QQQ) (NYSEARCA:DIA), but not enough to account for the current rise in the market.

Market commentators therefore are questioning the rise, since the "P" in the P/E ratio is rising, but the "E" component is not rising fast enough.

Retail investors create bubbles

In my book, It's the retail investor that cause markets to become overvalued and not institutional players. Institutional investors and fund managers are more or less always in the market. They have nowhere to go.

Retail investors on the other hand are the ones responsible for the large inflows and outflows from the market. And if these inflows continue over a very long period of time, then markets become overvalued, and sometimes even a bubble.

And currently, retail investors are pouring money in the market at a record pace. Investment research firm TrimTabs via Reuters tells us:

Investors stormed into equities in December, pouring a record $59.9 billion into U.S.-based domestic stock exchange-traded funds, TrimTabs Investment Research said on Wednesday. The figure tops the previous monthly record of $50.7 billion set in November. Stocks have rallied on the potential for lower U.S. corporate taxes and fewer regulations, after the Nov. 8 election gave Republicans who support those policies control of the presidency and the U.S. Congress. The Russell 2000 has gained more than 15 percent since then. "U.S. equity ETFs have had inflows on all but six trading days since the U.S. presidential election, and the buying volume has been by far the strongest we've ever seen," TrimTabs Chief Executive David Santschi said in a statement. "Fund flows tend to be a good shorter-term contrary indicator, so the post-election buying spree bodes poorly for U.S. equities."

But is the market really overvalued?

Click to enlarge

Source

As you can see in the table from the WSJ above, the current P/E ratio of the S&P 500 is almost 25. However, the 12 months forward estimate falls to 19.

So while the current valuation of the S&P is much higher than the long term historic average of about 15, I would not categorize the market as a bubble.

And what many people don't realize, is that the market can be overvalued for a considerable period of time.

University of Michigan US Consumer Sentiment data by YCharts

As you can see from the chart above, consumer sentiment is closely related to market performance. Remember in when 1996 Alan Greenspan mentioned the phrase Irrational exuberance? Well markets continued being exuberant for another 5 years.

As long as consumer confidence remains high, markets can continue to go up, much higher then what might be considered normal levels. The trick is to be able to realize this, and not miss out on all the action just because the market seems overvalued.

Currently the Michigan Consumer Sentiment index is 98.2. While this reading is the highest in over a decade, it's not exactly a record. Consumer confidence can remain at these levels for a long time, and go much higher in the future.

However what you have to remember is, if it goes much higher, it will take several more years. In the mean time, the market will continue to go higher, no matter what the P/E ratio is.

Bottom line

Yes the market seems overvalued, however please note that this can continue for some time, in fact years.

As long as consumer sentiment remains high, chances are that money will continue to flow into equities.

When will the market be at bubble levels? Probably when the 12 months forward P/E of the SPY is above 30, or when everyone you know is patting themselves on the back, that they were such good stock pickers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.