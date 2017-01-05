Giants In Decline: Macy's And Kohl's Disappointing Guidance

Senior Equity Analyst Ben Nye jumpstarts the new year by analyzing a couple of disappointing retail giants. He discusses two giant retailers, Macy's (NYSE:M) and Kohl's (NYSE:KSS). Both had great Black Friday sales but still reported declining guidance. They have not been able to keep up with other market trends as department sales have been in decline relative to retail sales for a couple of decades. Online shopping is taking the cake.

