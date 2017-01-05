Dividend Income Update - December 2016

The start of every month is exciting for all dividend income investors as we look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income our portfolios generated. December was exciting as ever as my year-over-year numbers continue to highlight the trifecta magic of dividend investing, which includes adding fresh capital, dividend raises, and basic compounding to create an ever increasing passive income stream. Even if I stopped adding fresh capital today and every dividend stock I owned kept all distributions flat without a single raise, my passive income stream will continue to grow.

With that being said, let's take a look back at my December 2016 dividend income:

Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $541.46, up from $397.78, an increase of 36.1% from December of last year.

an increase of from December 2015. Grand total for 2016 dividends: $6,077.58, an increase of 33.5% from 2015. You just have to love the very real results of dividend growth investing.

Brokerage Account

Year to date dividends: $3,966.21

Date Description Symbol Amount 12/01/2016 DIVIDEND:GWW GWW $7.92 12/01/2016 DIVIDEND:AFL AFL $75.48 12/01/2016 DIVIDEND:BMS BMS $7.09 12/01/2016 DIVIDEND:WFC WFC $15.51 12/06/2016 DIVIDEND:SO SO $25.43 12/06/2016 DIVIDEND:JNJ JNJ $30.20 12/07/2016 DIVIDEND:ADM ADM $53.47 12/09/2016 DIVIDEND:EMR EMR $37.83 12/12/2016 DIVIDEND:MMM MMM $26.98 12/15/2016 DIVIDEND:ED ED $48.13 12/15/2016 DIVIDEND:DOV DOV $20.01 12/15/2016 DIVIDEND:KO KO $36.51 12/15/2016 DIVIDEND:MCD MCD $26.30 12/16/2016 DIVIDEND:KHC KHC $34.08 12/19/2016 DIVIDEND:VFC VFC $16.80 12/20/2016 DIVIDEND:D D $23.66 12/29/2016 DIVIDEND:TROW TROW $2.70 12/30/2016 DIVIDEND:BDX BDX $15.04 12/30/2016 DIVIDEND:ALLE ALLE $3.38 12/30/2016 DIVIDEND:IR IR $34.94 Total: $541.46 Click to enlarge

ROTH Account

Year to date dividends: $1,577.39

Date Description Symbol Amount 12/06/2016 DIVIDEND:JNJ JNJ $6.99 12/08/2016 DIVIDEND:UL UL $20.47 12/09/2016 DIVIDEND:EMR EMR $26.44 12/12/2016 DIVIDEND:MMM MMM $10.71 12/15/2016 DIVIDEND:KO KO $10.57 12/15/2016 DIVIDEND:MCD MCD $10.41 12/16/2016 DIVIDEND:KHC KHC $20.97 12/19/2016 DIVIDEND:VFC VFC $3.78 Total: $110.34 Click to enlarge

IRA Account

Year to date dividends: $533.98

Date Description Symbol Amount 12/30/2016 DIVIDEND:VTR VTR $35.39 Total: $35.39 Click to enlarge

I hope everyone had a great 2016 with a renewed sense of what can be accomplished with patience, not panicking, common sense and general investing consistency and discipline. These traits enable consistent dividend income results you see above as well as the knowledge that with high, moderate or even low income levels passive income growth can be achieved. Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your December dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above.