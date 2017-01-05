Impax Laboratories - Management Has Destroyed A Lot Of Value, Risks Might Not Be Fully Priced In Yet

The current elevated debt load, competitive marketplace, political and DOJ scrutiny, and lack of earnings make me very cautious as shares are not trading at fire-sale prices yet.

The company has traditionally operated with a net cash position but has thrown a way a lot of money on M&A, notably on the 2016 Teva deal.

Impax Laboratories (IPXL) ran into serious troubles this year after an acquisition-driven strategy has faltered. A big reduction in profitability and leveraged balance sheet, quickly has caused doubt about the financial position of Impax which traditionally operated with a strong net cash position.

2016 was a dramatic year. Impax did a near $600 million deal wit Teva but was forced to write-off nearly half of that value just three months after the deal had closed, in a move which cost shareholders $4 per share!

This extremely poor decision, high leverage, competitive pressures and management turnover create a lot of turmoil as the company has a long way to restore trust, profitability and appeal.

Brief History

Impax has been formed in 1999 when Global Pharmaceutical Corp and privately held Impax engaged in a reverse merger. Ever since, Impac has been a frequent filer of new drug applications with the FDA for generic products. Besides focusing on generic medications the company has focused on proprietary products as well.

At the time when the merger was consummated shares traded around $5, only to trade in a wide $5-$20 range between 1999 and 2010. Shares saw great momentum in 2015 amidst a rally in the wider sector on the back of dealmaking, with the company playing an active role as well. Shares have seen a setback ever since, not just in response to the correction seen in the wider sector, which furthermore caused somewhat of a draught in terms of M&A. Investors have furthermore been very disappointed by the fact that it became evident that Impax was not a good dealmaker at all.

Looking At The Past - 2007 To 2013

A decade ago, Impax was a relatively small generic manufacturer, generating $274 million in sales in 2007. Sales and earnings have always been volatile but 2010 turned out to be a remarkable year. Sales rose by 145% that year to $880 million, accompanied by fat profits of $250 million.

Much of this growth was driven by the launch of the generic product Flomax which generated $200 million in revenues in merely 8 weeks. A strong net cash position of $258 million and progress on the first Phase III trial for Parkinson candidate IPX066 was helpful as well. The company had 62 products approved at the time, 38 applications pending and 61 candidates in various stages of development. The company furthermore benefiting from a long term agreement with Teva in which Impax acts as a supplier of manufacturing capacity.

Despite the great momentum the valuation was very modest. The 65 million outstanding shares traded at $20 that year for a $1.3 billion valuation, or $1.05 billion after backing out net cash. While 2010 was a remarkable, in a positive way, valuations were dirt cheap at 1.2 times sales and little over 4 times net earnings.

What a difference a year makes! Impax saw real struggles in 2011 when the FDA issued a warning letter regarding the Hayward manufacturing facility of the business. Leaping sales of successful Flomax, and new product introductions being halted following the FDA warning, caused sales to plunge by more than 40% to a little less than $500 million. Despite these poor headline results, shares were stable as the valuation was non-demanding in 2010.

Sales were kind of stable in 2012 and 2013 as the company built out its net cash position to over $400 million in 2013, equivalent to roughly $6 per share. At this point in time the company spilt up its business across the Global Division which is the generic business, and the Impax Division. The latter is the proprietary products business which at the time was still posting losses.

Revisiting 2014 -2016

Momentum returned in 2014 as revenues approached $600 million on the back of growth in the Global Division (generics) business. Yet the year proved to be a perfect set-up for 2015, a year in which revenues grew to $860 million, approaching the 2010 revenue peak.

Two key developments were to thank for this. For starters was the launch of RYTARY, Impax´s internally developed and approved Parkinson drug. The other key development was the acquisition of Tower to further built out the proprietary drug business. The launch of RYTARY and Tower combined boosted revenues of the Impax division by a hundred million to $145 million that year. With sales tripling, the segment was able to turn losses into actual profits..

Despite pursuing the near $700 million acquisition of Tower, net debt was very modest at the end of the year on the back of retaining all earnings in the years before. Net debt levels stood at less than $100 million by the end of 2015. The Tower deal, which added both specialty and generics drugs, added $220 million in sales and $80 million in adjusted EBITDA at the time. Momentum surrounding this deal caused shares to double from $25 in October 2014, when the deal was announced, and $50 in the spring of 2015.

The real troubles started over the past summer, as management had gained a lot of confidence on the back of the Tower deal. It decided to pursue more M&A, adding more debt to the balance sheet in a deal which did not work out at all. In June of 2016, Impax acquired a portfolio of 15 generic products from Teva for $586 million.

The deal added some $150 million in sales based on 2015 numbers as well as a pending pipeline program, and was entirely financed with debt, increasing the leverage ratios to 2.1 times. Based on this acquisition and the 2015 results, pro-forma revenues came in at roughly a billion, yet shares had already come back to the low-thirties on the back of a wider correction in the pharmaceutical sector.

As soon as the second quarter results were released in August, investors got anxious and shares fell to the low-twenties. Increased competition drove a 19% fall in sales to $173 million as quarterly adjusted EBITDA fell by a third to $40 million. While liquidity was no issue with $367 million in cash and equivalents being available, the Teva deal still had to close. With debt standing at $435 million, the Teva deal would boost this number towards a billion, indicating that leverage ratios were increasing rather rapidly on the back of falling EBITDA.

Third quarter results, which included nearly 2 months of the Teva portfolio, revealed that adjusted EBITDA came in at $59 million. With net debt amounting to $600 million, reduced profitability had already pushed up the leverage ratio to 2.5 times if the third quarter EBITDA number would be annualized.

The real shocker came when management already had to admit that the Teva deal was stupid. The company took a $285 million impairment charge in the third quarter, of which $251 million was tied to the Teva deal, equivalent to nearly half the purchase price announced just 5 months before. Management blamed this on fierce competition which had impaired the expected profitability of the deal which was very painful. Worse, the outlook continued to darken as a few of Impax´s core generic products performed really badly during the quarter, posting sales declines of more than 60%.

As a result, Impax´s CEO Fred Wilkinson was fired in December of 2016 after a tenure of almost three years, the result of the bad deal of course. The issues are far from solved however. While third quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.37 run at an annual rate of $1.50 per share, and leave shares trading at merely 10 times adjusted earnings, investors are not blindly buying these adjusted earnings anymore. They exclude structural impairment expenses for instance, but also ¨business development¨ and often recurring restructuring costs.

How Bad Is It?

Impax cut the full year guidance from $900-$940 million for 2016 to $840-$855 million alongside the Q3 results. This suggests that fourth quarter revenues are seen at $214-$229 million, indicating sequential topline sales pressure from the $228 million reported in Q3.

Worse, margin pressure will have an impact as well. The highly fabricated adjusted earnings metric still totaled $1.00 per share for the first nine months of the year, as the updated outlook indicates that fourth quarter earnings on an adjusted basis are seen at just $0.10-$0.20. With adjusted earnings more than halving on a sequential basis, it goes without saying that GAAP losses can be anticipated for Q4 as well.

Losing $0.22 in adjusted earnings per share on a sequential basis translates into a $15 million impact, more or less. This reveals to me that third quarter adjusted EBITDA will fall from $59 million in Q3, to $40-$45 million in Q4. This suggests a run rate of $160-$180 million a year, for a leverage ratio of 3.5-4.0 times EBITDA going forwards, indicating that any further deterioration will put the company into financial distress.

While shares have priced in a great deal of troubles, being down 70% from the 2015 highs, I still think that Impax is not de-risked enough in terms of the valuation. Including debt, Impax is still a business valued at $1.6 billion, with sales coming in at $900 million a year. While the sales multiple looks reasonable versus competition, it looks high compared to the past.

Note that Impax mostly traded in a $10-$20 range over the past decade, which valued the business at $750 million to $1.5 billion, yet the company held a lot of (net) cash on its balance sheet, with revenues ranging anywhere between $500 and $900 million. In that light the current valuation is high, certainly as organic growth achievements are pretty much non-existing. If we look at the current sales run rate of $900 million and subtract a $220 million revenue contribution from Tower, and $150 million revenue number from Teva, ¨core¨ sales are seen around $500 million, indicating no real organic growth at all in recent years.

Worse, the combined price tag of $1.3 billion for the deals almost equals the current enterprise valuation of $1.6 billion, indicating just how much value was destroyed by enjoying the rat race called M&A. Lack of current profits, a very competitive field, high leverage, potential implications of a DOJ investigation and still higher enterprise valuation leaves shares no de-risked sufficiently in my eyes.

Given the risks out there, today´s levels doe not represent a fire-sale price yet, making me very cautious while I will continue to watch developments in the months to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.