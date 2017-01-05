Upcoming Nonfarm Payrolls Report Could Miss Street Estimates: Risk To Markets

Jobs slowed after last year's rate hike. A repeat would be a greater market risk this time because we are starting from a lower base.

Jobs are the key economic measure. While everybody expects a pickup, jobs look like they are slowing.

ADP came out well below the street estimates for non-farm payrolls.

ADP and jobless claims came out today. ADP at 153,000 matched our expectations of 151,300 from Sunday but are well below the street's 170,000 for non-farm payrolls tomorrow. Jobless claims improved today. We still expect a miss in jobs tomorrow but probably not as bad as ADP expects. Slowing jobs portends a slowing economy which is a market risk (NYSEARCA:SPY).

ADP 153,000

Source: ADP

After December 2015's rate hike jobs slowed. This time we start from a lower base and you can see the continued slowing with lower highs over the last year. This is a building risk.

This resembles non-farm payroll's ("NFP") chart which reports tomorrow and carries with it much more weight on markets.

Click to enlarge

Source: Trading Economics

Above you see NFP resemble ADP but ADP reports a day or two in advance. ADP's report today should predict a continued trend of lower highs in NFP tomorrow.

Weekly Jobless Claims Better Though

We move our estimate from 151,300 to 160,000 for NFP tomorrow but that is still below the street's 170,000.

Markets tend to follow job trends over time.

The following grid shows how weekly jobless claims can inversely predict NFP.

Jobless Claims 4 wk avg Chg From 1 Mo Ago NFP NFP Chg 5/7/2016 294,000 268,250 24000 5/14/2016 278,000 275,750 24000 5/21/2016 268,000 278,500 24000 5/28/2016 268,000 277,000 3.9% 24000 -83.3% IJC Predicted Weak NFP 6/4/2016 264,000 269,500 271000 6/11/2016 277,000 269,250 271000 6/23/2016 258,000 266,750 271000 6/30/2016 270,000 267,250 -3.5% 271000 1029.2% IJC Predicted Strong NFP 7/2/2016 254,000 264,750 271000 7/9/2016 254,000 259,000 252000 7/16/2016 252,000 257,500 252000 7/23/2016 266,000 256,500 252000 7/30/2016 267,000 259,750 -1.9% 252000 -7.0% IJC Predicted Strong NFP 8/6/2016 266,000 262,750 176000 8/13/2016 262,000 265,250 176000 8/20/2016 261,000 264,000 176000 8/27/2016 263,000 263,000 1.3% 176000 -30.2% IJC Predicted Weaker NFP 9/3/2016 259,000 261,250 191000 9/10/2016 260,000 260,750 191000 9/17/2016 251,000 258,250 191000 9/24/2016 254,000 256,000 191000 10/1/2016 246,000 252,750 -2.7% 191000 8.5% Predicted Strong NFP 10/8/2016 247,000 249,500 161000 10/15/2016 261,000 252,000 161000 10/22/2016 259,000 253,250 161000 10/29/2016 266,000 258,250 2.2% 161000 -15.7% Predicted Weaker NFP 11/5/2016 254,000 251,000 178000 11/12/2016 233,000 253,000 178000 11/19/2016 251,000 251,000 178000 11/26/2016 268,000 251,500 -2.6% 178000 10.6% Predicted Stronger NFP 12/3/2016 258,000 12/10/2016 254,000 12/17/2016 275,000 12/24/2016 263,000 12/31/2016 235,000 257,000 2.2% 160200 Expect Weaker NFP Click to enlarge Click to enlarge

When jobless claims are up NFP is typically down. The weekly jobless claims of course come out ahead of NFP.

The trend for December's jobless claims are about 2% higher than the trend for November. That inversely has predicted a 7-15% change in NFP in that same month. Assuming a 10% drop in NFP (Jobless claims were up) we have an estimate of about 160,000.

A miss in NFP would be a concern for markets that have bought into an economic pickup.

Jobless claims and ADP are not as important as the NFP print tomorrow but can foreshadow Friday's report.

Conclusion

We expect markets to be surprised by a miss in NFP tomorrow which is a sign of a slower economy. With another rate hike in the books, this trend can continue to slow. Markets are pricing in an economic pickup so signs going the other way are a market risk.

