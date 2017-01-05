Upcoming Nonfarm Payrolls Report Could Miss Street Estimates: Risk To Markets

ADP and jobless claims came out today. ADP at 153,000 matched our expectations of 151,300 from Sunday but are well below the street's 170,000 for non-farm payrolls tomorrow. Jobless claims improved today. We still expect a miss in jobs tomorrow but probably not as bad as ADP expects. Slowing jobs portends a slowing economy which is a market risk (NYSEARCA:SPY).
ADP 153,000
Source: ADP
After December 2015's rate hike jobs slowed. This time we start from a lower base and you can see the continued slowing with lower highs over the last year. This is a building risk.
This resembles non-farm payroll's ("NFP") chart which reports tomorrow and carries with it much more weight on markets.
Source: Trading Economics
Above you see NFP resemble ADP but ADP reports a day or two in advance. ADP's report today should predict a continued trend of lower highs in NFP tomorrow.
Weekly Jobless Claims Better Though
We move our estimate from 151,300 to 160,000 for NFP tomorrow but that is still below the street's 170,000.
Markets tend to follow job trends over time.
The following grid shows how weekly jobless claims can inversely predict NFP.
When jobless claims are up NFP is typically down. The weekly jobless claims of course come out ahead of NFP.
The trend for December's jobless claims are about 2% higher than the trend for November. That inversely has predicted a 7-15% change in NFP in that same month. Assuming a 10% drop in NFP (Jobless claims were up) we have an estimate of about 160,000.
A miss in NFP would be a concern for markets that have bought into an economic pickup.
Jobless claims and ADP are not as important as the NFP print tomorrow but can foreshadow Friday's report.
Conclusion
We expect markets to be surprised by a miss in NFP tomorrow which is a sign of a slower economy. With another rate hike in the books, this trend can continue to slow. Markets are pricing in an economic pickup so signs going the other way are a market risk.PRO TRADER
