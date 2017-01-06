Jeff Miller Positions For 2017: Don't Go All-In, Or All-Out

I try to nudge clients toward a portfolio that fits the times. Take what the market is giving you.

A trade war, or even the expectation, could lead to competitive devaluations by other countries.

The fundamentals are all consistent with mid-cycle trading, but many investors remain frightened.

After a long and winding 2016, we begin another new year. As we have done for several years, we are checking in with some of our top authors for their views on the coming year and beyond. Our panel includes experts on a range of different asset classes and investing strategies. As always, the focus is on an overall approach to portfolio construction and investing outlook.

We turn today to Jeff Miller, PhD. A longtime Seeking Alpha contributor, Dr. Miller is the President of NewArc Investments Inc., manager of both individual and institutional investments. His investment process involves weighing a broad variety of economic inputs and emphasizes tailoring a portfolio to an individual investor's needs.

Mike Taylor: There seems to be an overwhelming set of data, technical indicators, and potential external shocks to examine for the coming year. How do you categorize and prioritize what to look at, and how to weight it in your decision process?

Jeff Miller: This is a great question. The most important factors to consider are the following:

Chances of a business cycle peak (the official definition of a recession), the source of most major stock market losses.

Continuing growth in earnings expectations, used by real-life managers to evaluate stocks.

Long-term interest rates - say ten years or so. The Treasury note or a corporate bond index are both fine. Stocks are most attractive when these rates are 4.5% or below.

When these factors are all positive, as they are now, it is more important than "headline risk." That can also be evaluated by the St. Louis Financial Stress Index.

As you know, I publish these factors each week on Seeking Alpha.

The fundamentals are all consistent with mid-cycle trading, but many investors remain frightened. Plenty of stocks are at recession prices.

We should all love it when we can be contrarian with the odds in our favor. Materials, technology, construction and some energy will all benefit from the continuation of the economic cycle.

MT: In the U.S., what should investors look out for in terms how fiscal and monetary policy interact to affect the dollar and other currencies?

JM: Well put. The currency markets will be a challenge for traders this year. I watch our short-term interest rates compared to other countries, since that influences traders. A wild card this year will be our trade policy. A trade war, or even the expectation, could lead to competitive devaluations by other countries.

MT: Which domestic/global issue is most likely to adversely affect U.S. markets in the coming year?

JM: Trade policy is the biggest threat, but I expect a lot of negotiation and threats before any real changes. Since the market usually is swift to turn possibilities into probabilities, we might see some weakness among exporting companies.

MT: How has the U.S. election affected your investment strategy for the coming year?

JM: Last year I warned that it would be difficult to draw conclusions about the election, although everyone would do it anyway. As a former Poli Sci prof with almost 30 years in the investment business, I have a good combination of credentials for this topic. My last year's call was good, but I am a bit surprised at the remaining level of uncertainty. I am working on a matrix of likely policy changes and the implications. Most of the punditry is (as usual) too soon, too confident, and too specific.

We can be most confident that tax cuts and spending will both increase. I continue to like regional banks like KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) and PNC (NYSE:PNC), tech stocks linked to a stronger economy, mid-to late cyclicals, and homebuilders.

Be cautious about jumping the gun on trade policy and drug prices.

MT: What "surprise" do you see in the market that isn't currently getting sufficient investor attention?

JM: Many are already citing possible surprises. If you look at 2016, you can see how difficult this really is. Brexit, populist movements, increased terrorism, were all surprises to many. It is important to remain flexible, but most worries are discussed repeatedly.

MT: What phenomenon should investors be paying less attention to?

JM: The barrage of "new" worries. These are always described colorfully as canaries, cockroaches, dominoes, or black swans. The list changes as problems are solved but many are always scared witless (TM OldProf euphemism).

Just as importantly, and it is not really a phenomenon, but investors need to look at data more skeptically. Nearly every two-variable chart - especially showing that the current time is exactly like some prior year - is deceptive in the causal model, the leading variable, or the time period chosen.

MT: You've talked in the past about media narratives and their relationships with market behavior. How do you see that interaction playing out in the coming year?

JM: It will be business as usual because of the inherent dilemma. If everything is OK, that is not a story. It does not attract readers or viewers. It is usually made to seem uninformed and naïve.

The smartest thing an investor can do is to search for real experts in the media and tune out the bombastic predictions and claims.

MT: What should investors be doing to assess and adjust their risk profiles heading into the new year?

JM: Remembering that they are unique. Warren Buffett can't say what is right for you, and neither can anyone else. Most people would benefit from professional planning or investment advice, which helps them determine personal goals and pathways.

Only with this in mind can you sensibly adjust your portfolio. Most people I speak with are too worried about a crash, too confident about bonds, and not worried enough about long-term inflation.

People in their 60s and 70s have a lot of life in front of them. They need a reasonable allocation to stocks as inflation protection. They should not be going all-in, nor all-out. And they should not see gold as a panacea.

I try to nudge clients toward a portfolio that fits the times. Take what the market is giving you. For many that is income from dividends and selling covered calls. Nearly everyone needs a stock component. There will be a time to become much more conservative - but not yet.