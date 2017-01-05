Thankfully, analyzing disconnects in the market is a good way to tell whether we're teetering.

A few days ago (actually I guess it's been closer to a week now), my French press cracked.

Upon reflection, I don't think it was my fault. After all, this is a glass receptacle whose only reason for existence is to hold extremely hot water and ground coffee beans. If there's anything it should be designed to withstand, it's hot water. So you can imagine my disappointment when it gave up the ghost seemingly because the water I poured into it was too hot.

That's a design flaw. I should get a refund. Or a new French press free of charge. But that seems like it would be a lot of work (writing to the manufacturer and so on), so instead I bought a cappuccino maker.

Well on Wednesday night, after my seventh cappuccino of the day, I crossed an apparent caffeine threshold. It came on without warning. Suddenly everything seemed like big news. I could have written 1,200 words on every headline in my inbox (and if you get the Bloomberg news feed, you know how many headlines that is). It was a less than pleasant experience.

The body, it turns out, can only take so much espresso. I didn't know that, or at least I didn't fully appreciate it. Much like I didn't fully appreciate that the body can only take so much bourbon. And vodka. And gin. Eventually something snaps and because the human body is predisposed to being resilient in the face of relentless abuse, you likely won't know you've reached the breaking point until something breaks. As Hunter S. Thompson once put it, "the Edge...there is no honest way to explain it because the only people who really know where it is are the ones who have gone over."

I would say the same is probably true of markets. It's always when we're standing right on the edge that we're most ebullient (not to mention oblivious).

But there are signs if you look for them. Just like severe stomach pain might be a sign that the Kettle One is catching up to you, and much like being so eager to write that you can't seem to decide where to start may be a sign that six (not seven) cappuccinos will suffice tomorrow, the market gives us hints. And no one is better at cataloging those hints than Citi's Matt King. Let's take a look at some visuals King created for his latest presentation.

First, note that the black swans did indeed come calling in 2016, but failed to "ruffle" (pun fully intended) the market's feathers upon landing:

Click to enlarge

(Charts: Citi)

But the outsized returns rest on shaky ground. For instance, when we look at forward earnings ("hope") in order to assess whether we're overbought (NYSEARCA:SPY), we might be fooling ourselves. Indeed, a look at prices versus trailing earnings ("reality) shows profits aren't driving returns:

Click to enlarge

(Charts: Citi)

And when it comes to credit (NYSEARCA:LQD), well, something doesn't "smell right":

Click to enlarge

(Charts: Citi with my highlights)

So what makes the disconnect between fundamentals/tail risk and performance possible? You guessed it: central bank buying and more specifically, the ECB and the BoJ who have moved in to take the baton from the Fed:

Click to enlarge

(Charts: Citi)

There are a number of factors worth considering when trying to determine how long this disconnect can persist. We'll save those for a subsequent post (I'm trying hard to work on brevity lately).

For now, the point is to show that, as King puts it, "the teflon" has not yet "worn off." But it will.

Persisting in a state of blissful ignorance by say, failing to keep abreast of what's going on in China or refusing to accept that political upheaval and rising policy uncertainty will eventually usurp "hope" and shatter the market's sense of invincibility (which has been carefully cultivated by central banks over the course of the last eight years), increases the likelihood that you will be caught by surprise when something finally snaps.

At that point it will be too late to hedge. You'll have gone over the "edge" without ever having realized you'd been teetering on it for years.

Then, like the central bankers of the world, you'll be bestowed with the gift of hindsight and will thus be able to explain where the edge is (or was).

But I doubt that will be any consolation for having gone over it in the first place.

Trade (hedge) accordingly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.