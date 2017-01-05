What's BlackBerry's Part In The Autonomous Vehicle Revolution?

Is there money to be made in the embedded operating system game?

BlackBerry has none of the artificial intelligence and machine learning software needed for autonomous vehicles.

Recently our friends over at Orange Peel Investments published a piece speculating how BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) is worth at least $14.97 as an autonomous driving company. While I will agree that the autonomous vehicle revolution is indeed the next big thing - and will make fortunes for many - I must respectfully disagree that BlackBerry will play a major part in this revolution, and may in fact lose out entirely.

You see, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) is already there with Waymo, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) with Project Titian, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) with Autopilot, and Ford (NYSE:F) is investing in or collaborating with four Silicon Valley startups on autonomous vehicle development. Everyone that matters are already in this space with real BETA product. And none of these guys have announced they are using BlackBerry's QNX as the underlying operating system. Indeed, Apple has hired away several QNX engineers including one of the creators of the QNX operating system, Dan Dodge.

Now BlackBerry did extend their relationship with Ford, but a clear understanding of what this relationship really means is hard to tease out.

Here is what we know (emphasis will be mine):

BlackBerry Ltd. said it will work directly with Ford Motor Co. to develop automotive software, a move BlackBerry says will help it move into self-driving technology as the company looks beyond the smartphone market. QNX is almost exclusively used for in-car infotainment systems, but the company has been talking up the potential of self-driving car software, an area Ford itself has been investing in heavily. Raj Nair, Ford's product development chief, declined an interview request. Ford also wouldn't say if the new deal with BlackBerry includes working together on autonomous features.

Source: Bloomberg

So all we really know is that BlackBerry is working with Ford on "car software," and this could well be the infotainment OS Ford already gets from BlackBerry. Nowhere does Ford or BlackBerry ever say they are collaborating on autonomous vehicle software. Indeed, BlackBerry and Ford declined to discuss terms of the deal.

We also know that in order to deliver an autonomous vehicle in 2021, Ford announced four key investments and collaborations that are expanding its strong research in advanced algorithms, 3D mapping, LiDAR, and radar and camera sensors:

Velodyne: Ford has invested in Velodyne, the Silicon Valley-based leader in light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensors.

SAIPS: Ford has acquired the Israel-based computer vision and machine learning company to further strengthen its expertise in artificial intelligence and enhance computer vision.

Nirenberg Neuroscience LLC: Ford has an exclusive licensing agreement with Nirenberg Neuroscience, a machine vision company founded by neuroscientist Dr. Sheila Nirenberg, who cracked the neural code the eye uses to transmit visual information to the brain.

Civil Maps: Ford has invested in Berkeley, California-based Civil Maps to further develop high-resolution 3D mapping capabilities.

Source: Ford Motor Company

It's simply unreasonable to assume that BlackBerry's extended relationship with Ford suggests BlackBerry plays any meaningful part in the artificial intelligence, machine learning, mapping, or light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensors.

So what is QNX's part in all of this?

Quite possibly zero. Nothing in the Ford partnership even suggests QNX will be powering their autonomous vehicle ambitions, and it seems clear to me that none of Google, Apple, or Tesla are needing any support from BlackBerry at all.

BlackBerry did however open an autonomous vehicle hub in Ottawa. But even here, BlackBerry says they want to provide the platform, or infrastructure (read: operating system.)

"What QNX is doing is providing the infrastructure that allows you to build higher-level algorithms and to also acquire data from the sensors in a reliable manner," said Sebastian Fischmeister, a University of Waterloo associate professor who has worked with QNX since 2009. (emphasis added) "Our play in this is that we provide the software foundation for these high-performance compute platforms," QNX head John Wall said in an interview on Friday. (emphasis added)

Source: Reuters

So what's wrong with being the supplier of the operating system?

Nothing, except embedded operating systems make very little money.

BlackBerry's QNX operating system is currently installed on 60 million vehicles, and countless millions of Cisco routers, but I challenge you to find a line item for QNX revenue in BlackBerry's earnings report. We don't know exactly, but IHS analysts estimate QNX software licensing fees at a relatively paltry $3 per vehicle.

Investor Takeaway:

Autonomous vehicles are a huge growth area for tech and intelligently placed investments in this area will be well rewarded. But the winners in this area will be those companies that supply the artificial intelligence and machine learning software needed for autonomous vehicles, not the company that supplies the operating system on which those smarts run.

BlackBerry is a sell or short.

If shorting, I recommend waiting for any pop to come out of CES when BlackBerry announces its carefully worded autonomous vehicle aspirations.

BlackBerry is a short from $7.50 with a cover at $6.80.

