Greenbrier - Great Supplier To The Railroads

We recently published an article about the two Canadian Railroads - Canadian National (NYSE:CNI) and Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP), and I wanted to follow up that piece with a review of one of the railroad's key suppliers: rail car manufacturer, lessor, and repair company Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

The reason I like pairing my railroad investments with suppliers to those railroads is simply that one company's capital expenditure is another company's revenue. By pairing these investments together, I feel that I'm capturing more of the economic rents as possible. There are many excellent suppliers to the railroads (Westinghouse Air Brake supplies Positive Train Control components, Stella Jones supplies railway ties etc.), but Greenbrier is one of the most unique in that it trades for a significant discount relative to forecasted future cash flows.

The Business

Greenbrier designs, builds, and repairs freight cars in North America and Europe. In addition, the company also builds freight cars and rail castings in Brazil, South America's largest freight rail market. Finally, Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of 9,000 rail cars and performs management services on an additional 268,000. The lease business, which represents a much more predictable earnings stream, has shown the most robust growth over the past three years. I favor Greenbrier as an investment because it sits at the intersection of a long term growth in the products it sells and maintains and the need to replace the ageing rolling stock fleet. Thus, for long term investors, the current share presents a golden opportunity in my view.

Financial Results

There's more to investing than building a hopeful thesis. The thesis should be rooted in an analysis of the company's financial results, and, on that score too, Greenbrier is impressive. Although revenue from manufacturing slowed in 2016, relative to a very robust 2015, earnings from operations showed impressive growth. This relates to the company's ability to meet slowing demand with immediate cost discipline. This is because a large percentage of the company's costs are variable and can be increased or decreased as required.

Moving on to the Cash Flow Statement, the company seems to be making all of the right moves. While I'm on the fence about the value of share buybacks in general, in this case I support the idea largely because the shares trade at such a massive discount to the market. In addition, the capital structure has been getting less risky, as the company has repaid approximately $158 million of debt over the past three years. Finally, the company's dividend policy is quite conservative, with a dividend payout to operating earnings ratio in the single digits. I'd characterize Greenbrier as a company that throws its pennies around like manhole covers. This is what I like to see from management looking after shareholder funds.

The Stock

Even the best run company can be a terrible investment if an investor overpays for the stock. Fortunately in this case, the market's jitters about slowing freight traffic is presenting a golden opportunity. The company trades at a ridiculously low price earnings multiple of ~7, and a forward PE multiple of ~11.5. This suggests the market is forecasting earnings to drop by approximately 40% (!). This is a massively pessimistic analysis given the age of the rail fleet, the continued need to upgrade oil tank cars, long term demographic growth, which is supportive of further freight demand etc. In addition, an investor who purchases the shares can clip a 2% dividend while they wait for the market to come to its senses here.

Technical Snapshot

As per our TrendCharts Weekly Momentum Model the weekly trend for Greenbrier turned Bullish on November 11, 2016 after experiencing a short-lived two-week pullback. The stock price has stalled at the $42.50 level but the weekly momentum remains firmly Bullish.

We see a possible upward Price Target of $62.50 for the stock over the next six-months. Today we will purchase the GBX 16JUN17 40 Call Options which will provide us with approximately 5x leverage on our LONG trade. A weekly close below $37.50 will be our stop-loss exit signal for the trade.

Click to enlarge

Conclusion

There are many excellent suppliers to the Class I railroads, and Greenbrier is my standout favorite. The company generates a very healthy return, it pays a safe, sustainable dividend and promises to capture long term growth in North and South America, and Europe. I would take advantage of the market's mispricing of this very well run business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GBX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.