Eli Lilly: The Iron Condor Has Landed Safely

Volatility bears implementing this strategy are not the only ones who can make money - volatility bulls taking the other side of the trade can also do well.

A range trade in Eli Lilly options, proposed in September and roundly criticized at the time, has proved profitable, as was statistically likely, and has yielded interesting lessons.

Back in September, I proposed an "iron condor" trade in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) options. The fundamental idea of acting as a limited-risk insurance provider, together with a model-based selection of the underlying stock and strike levels, led to the belief in a statistical edge. Particularly as the trade has proven to be good, we can gain useful insights by examining its performance over time. What risks were anticipated and did materialize? What unanticipated risks came up? In addition to these topics, I will also discuss reader's opinions voiced when the trade was first suggested.

The trade has resisted the headwinds Eli Lilly has seen in late 2016 and is profitable

To recap, the idea involved establishing a position, "short identical numbers of contracts of 90 calls and 72.5 puts and long 100 calls and 62.5 puts [to express] the range-bound view". The following chart presents the trade's performance from the inception date, assumed to be September 22, to January 4. The mid-market value of the position is plotted according to the left axis and assumes the position size of 10 contracts (underlying 1,000 shares) of each of the four options. The contemporaneous closing prices of the company's shares are displayed according to the right axis.

To quote the earlier article:

this strategy would yield the cash proceeds of $3,140 (or $3,455 in mid-market execution scenario) while requiring $10,000 to establish both vertical spreads. The shortfall of $6,860 would have to be put up in cash up front.

The following are some basic observations about the trade's performance:

By now, the trade has earned most of its maximum potential profit of $3,140 (again, for the notional size of 10 contracts of each option). It was valued at $2,487 (at mid-market prices) as of January 4 market close.

The shares, at $74.74 as of January 4 close, are now back within the range where all options are out of the money.

The mark-to-market series starts from a negative value on the starting date because of the conservative assumption that the bid-ask spread was paid in full, that options were being sold at the bids and bought at the asking prices. In my experience, working the orders for a period of time can result in getting filled closer to mid-market.

The lowest and the most out-of-range share price of $65.97 resulted in the worst drawdown of -$3,357, still much better than the worst possible scenario of losing the entire initial investment of $6,860.

If options were to be exercised immediately, break-even would be attained at share prices of $69.40 on the lower end and $93.10 on the upper end. While the upper boundary has not been breached, the stock spent only 15 days out of 71 below the lower break-even point - that is, where the trade would end up losing money if shares remained there indefinitely.

Anticipated risks

Earnings releases and announcements of updated forward guidance are two sources of volatility common to all companies. The earnings release in October was foreseen as a potential contributor to volatility and was expected to result in share price moves small compared to +/-10% range between inner strikes. In retrospect, it was practically a non-event. While shares sold off 2.81% early morning after the announcement, they then recovered to a 1% loss by the open and closed up 0.25% compared to the previous day's close. The move was less that in the prior year.

Understanding the reasons behind the largest daily price moves

One deep insight posted in response to the original article went as follows, with "IV" referring to implied volatility derived from options' market prices and "HV" to historical volatility:

declaring options cheap or expensive by comparing IV with HV can be rather misleading. Because IV is a sentiment indicator looking into the future.

Indeed - and this is why at the trade inception it was important to look for any additional risk factors that might result in abnormally high volatility. Now we can examine the recent price history to identify several key lessons.

In the pharmaceutical industry, news regarding clinical trials are a major reason for large price moves. Solanezumab, aiming at mild dementia due to Alzheimer's disease was proposed by a reader as the iceberg that would sink the trade. The risk was real: shares sold off $8 from previous close on November 23, a 10.5% fall to $68. However, this largest daily move barely took the stock below the breakeven boundary at $69.40, a testament to the trade being set up well.

Company announcements are another factor that can move shares in excess of typical volatility. An update of guidance and the news of "long-acting insulin Basaglar ... now available via prescription in the U.S.", both seeing the light on December 15 were the reasons for the second-largest daily move since September, up $3.70 or 6.3% on December 15.

Overall, as Eli Lilly is an established and fairly well-diversified company, it is reasonable to expect good and bad news to alternate, instead of arriving in long streaks of successive good or successive bad surprises. The law of large numbers is expected, on average, to benefit this trade.

No, shorter expirations are not always better

In response to the original article, several readers expressed opinions about the preferred choice of the expiration date:

"take a look at nearer expirations"

"picking expiration dates that much far out is a definite no-no for iron condors"

The expiration date is not an arbitrary input. One aspect of the trade is the attempt to benefit from the time decay of options' value. This is a greater quantity for longer expirations. Further, the true expected benefit arises from the market pricing in higher volatility in the future than the trader's views. This could be as simple as implied volatility being higher than historical. Finally, there is a concern about giving up too much premium by paying the bid-offer spread. It is better to use a delicate optimization procedure to accommodate all of these factors, as was done in selecting this trade.

Volatility bull or a bear? Doesn't matter - but a steady strategy does

By implementing this trade, one becomes an insurance provider of sorts and expresses a bearish view on volatility. It then makes sense to intend to hold options until they expire, or perhaps until a major part of the expected profit has been earned on the mark-to-market basis. The cash point of view of where the shares are relative to option strikes or the breakeven levels is perhaps more appropriate. So in assessing the trade's performance, the shares staying mostly within the breakeven range is more important that the trade's mark-to-market fair value.

In contrast, by "[taking] the other side of your trade in a heartbeat" as proposed by one reader of the original article, one takes a bullish view on volatility. Losses via decaying time value tend to accrue over time, while sudden price moves raise the opposite trade's fair value and offer chances to unwind it early. From this point of view, the trade's mark-to-market value staying negative most of the time would be a positive from the perspective of the other side.

In summary, a volatility bull taking the other side of the described trade would have had about a week to unwind the trade at a sizable profit, after the solanezumab fiasco. None of it matters for the volatility bear, as impacts of good and bad news tend to at least partly offset each other over time, while the time decay makes a small daily contribution to the position value.

Conclusion

A range trade, also known as iron condor, is how a trader can take the other side of fearful investors buying options for downside protection or using calls for a lower-cost upside exposure. A careful selection of the underlying, expiration and strikes among a large universe of stocks with liquid option markets combined with a forward-looking analysis of potential risks can yield high-return opportunities. The position in Eli Lilly January 2017 options, "short identical numbers of contracts of 90 calls and 72.5 puts and long 100 calls and 62.5 puts" has returned 36% (absolute return, not annualized) since being proposed in September. Furthermore, the largest drawdown was not much greater than the eventual gain, a compliment to the trade's comparatively risk-averse setup.

Not only was it possible to make money with this trade, it was even possible by taking the other side of it - however contrary to quantitative analysis and the idea of aiming for a statistical edge such contrarian approach might be. In any case, the importance of a consistent strategy cannot be overstated. Such a strategy might involve sniping for volatility bulls or holding until expiration (or very close to it - such as where we are at present) for bears or those who implement such a trade as described.

