My K.I.S.S. Dividend Portfolio: 4th Quarter 2016 Update

When I started writing these updates four years ago I had a few purposes in mind. First, I wanted to demonstrate that a DGI portfolio could be effectively and successfully managed using simple, easy to understand and to carry out rules that would not take an exorbitant amount of time. Second, I wanted to show that the results of such a portfolio could match the results that someone would get if they invested passively in a market ETF or mutual fund, but would produce more dividend income. Third I wanted to show that managing a DGI portfolio takes patience. It is not a system where you buy and sell stocks frequently. It is a buy and hold (and monitor) system. Transactions should be kept to a minimum, and when bought you should expect to hold on to your stocks for many years. I think my results this past year, and over the past four years have gone a long way in demonstrating these three principles.

Also, more personally for myself, by putting my system out there for everyone to see and comment on, and by making a public commitment to it, I thought it would make it more likely for me to stick to it. If I have to answer a question from someone as to why I did something that did not follow my plan I better be able to have a good explanation. Publicly disclosing my portfolio helps me to maintain my discipline in managing it.

2015 was a tough year for my K.I.S.S. portfolio. I entered that year over-weighted with energy stocks, and the weakness of the whole sector through 2015 significantly affected my overall portfolio returns. But this year I came roaring back. My energy stocks have turned around and dividend stocks in general have had a very good year. I'll discuss my specific returns later on but for now I'll say that what has happened this year shows how patience can be rewarded. I didn't panic and sell just because some of my stocks were falling. As long as the dividends continued to increase, or at least stayed the same, I continued to hold them, and even in some cases buy more. And as my results from this year, show my patience is paying off.

Still, I will remind everyone that my portfolio is a dividend growth portfolio and that my main consideration is dividend income, not price appreciation. And by this metric it continues to perform very well. Dividend income is my ultimate goal and it is this income that will support me in retirement. But with this update I can show, once again, that a straight-forward dividend growth portfolio can produce market beating results.

So, without further ado, allow me to present my 2016 third-quarter portfolio update, and the details of my K.I.S.S. portfolio's performance.

Review of Third-Quarter Contributions and Dividends

These are the total dividends I received over the past three months and the comparison (in parenthesis) to the same months during 2015:

Oct: $4,960.12 ($928.84) (+434.01%)

Nov: $4,221.56 ($3,258.23) (+29.56%)

Dec: $1,535.95 ($3,621.93) (-57.59%)

Total dividends collected in the fourth quarter: $10,717.63, an increase of 37.24% over the $7,909.00 collected over the fourth quarter of 2015. $2,143.01 of this was immediately reinvested through DRIP plans in my Optionsxpress accounts.

The total fourth-quarter 401K contributions added to the account was $13,250, plus $1500 in catch-up contributions. Therefore,including cash left over from the previous quarter, the total funds available for investment this past quarter was $23,983.18.

The K.I.S.S. System

Over the past three years, I have been developing and refining my Keep It Simple, Stupid (K.I.S.S.) system for creating a dividend growth portfolio. The system I developed has been discussed in my previous updates, but as a quick summary, my criteria for buying stocks are as follows:

For Purchase of Regular stocks

The stock is on the Dividend Champions, Contenders and Challengers [CCC] list (as compiled by David Fish)

The payout ratio < 60%

For stocks with a yield between 2.0 and 2.5%, the Chowder Number (Dividend yield + 5-yr dividend growth rate) >16

For stocks with a yield between 2.5 and 3.0%, the Chowder Number (Dividend yield + 5-yr dividend growth rate) >14

For stocks with a yield greater than 3.0%, the Chowder Number (Dividend yield + 5-yr dividend growth rate) >12

A Quality Rating of A- or better from S&P

F.A.S.T. Graph shows a 10-year uptrend in earnings; F.A.S.T. Graph shows that the stock is not overvalued.

The use of different Chowder Number requirements is a change I made to my criteria over the past year. I prefer to have stocks with higher yields, but if the rest of the story is compelling enough I am willing to buy stocks with yields in the 2.0% to 3.0% range if their DGRs and Chowder Numbers are higher, as shown in my criteria above. Please see the previous article I wrote about different yields, DGRs and Chowder Numbers to read about my thinking on this topic.

For Purchase of MLPs, REITs, Utilities and Telecoms (High Yielders)

The stock is on CCC list

Yield > 4%

Chowder Number > 8%

DGR for all time periods (1-yr., 3-yr., 5-yr. and 10-yr.) at least 3.5%.

F.A.S.T. Graph shows a 10-year uptrend (or for the life of the company, if less than 10 years) in funds from operations ("FFO").

F.A.S.T. Graph shows that the stock is not overvalued based on its FFO.

The time it takes to run this screen is only about 1-2 hours per quarter, since most of the work has already been done for us by David Fish (the CCC list), Chuck Carnevale (FAST Graphs) and S&P (The S&P Quality rankings).

My criteria for selling a stock are also very simple. I will only sell if the stock cuts its dividend. I do not look at anything else when deciding whether or not to sell. Therefore the only other work that needs to be done during the quarter is to watch for the dividend announcement from each company, and put in a sell order if there is a dividend cut. One caveat, as I mention below, I will sell spin-offs from my stocks if those new companies don't have dividend policies I'm comfortable or familiar with. Again, it comes down to the dividend.

Sales

None. None of my stocks cut their dividend this year. However, I will be selling Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM), which was a spin off from Air Products (NYSE:APD), because It does not pay a dividend that I am aware of. I will keep a spin-off company if it declares a dividend plan that I am comfortable with, such as Four Corners Property (NYSE:FCPT), a spin off from Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI). But if there is no announced dividend plan then I will sell it.

Purchases

After running my screen the following stocks met my criteria.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Brinker Intl. (NYSE:EAT)

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Target Inc. (NYSE:TGT)

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW)

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC)

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

National Health Invest. (NYSE:NHI)

I already own 6 of these stocks (AMP, QCOM, TGT, TROW, WFC, and NHI) so that left 5 to choose from for making a new purchase. I chose AMGN because of its dividend metrics and because I did not yet own a biotechnology stock.

AMGN

Yield -- 3.15%

Payout Ratio -- 45.95%

Chowder Number -- 51.3

S&P Rating - A-

Fast Graph

This shows that AMGN has a steady increase in earnings and dividends, but the price is presently in the undervalued area. Also, with a 5 year average yield of 1.9% the present yield of over 3.0% gives more evidence that it is undervalued at the present time.

I Bought: 143 shares of AMGN at $152.76 per share, and a commission of $4.60, for a total of $21,849.28.

As mentioned above some of my stocks are held in two Optionsxpress accounts. I received the following shares of these stocks due to DRIP plans I've set up in these accounts (most of my portfolio is held in a Univest account which does not offer DRIPs):

STOCK SHARES Alliance Resource Partners LP (NASDAQ: ARLP) 18.522 Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA) 3.8 Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) 0.213 General Electric Company 2.979 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) 38.4301 ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) 5.16 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. 1.067 PIMCO Corporate & Income Fund (NYSE: PTY) 19.99 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) 3.134 Click to enlarge

Following these transactions, this is the present composition of my portfolio (as of market close 12/30/16, except for the AMGN which was bought on 1/4):

# Shares Stock Present price Market Value ($) Yearly Dividend Estimated Ann Inc ($) Current Yield %Port 245 AFLAC Inc. (NYSE:AFL) 69.6 $17,052.00 $1.72 $421.40 2.47% 1.27% 111 Air Products & Chemicals Inc 143.82 $15,964.02 $3.44 $381.84 2.39% 1.19% 234 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 110.94 $25,959.96 $3.00 $702.00 2.70% 1.94% 143 Amgen 152.76 $21,844.68 $4.60 $657.80 3.01% 1.63% 170 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) 115.82 $19,689.40 $2.28 $387.60 1.97% 1.47% 563.637 Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) 39.99 $22,539.84 $1.37 $772.18 3.43% 1.69% 137 Becton Dickinson & CO (NYSE:BDX) 165.55 $22,680.35 $2.92 $400.04 1.76% 1.70% 40 Blackrock Inc. Com (NYSE:BLK) 380.54 $15,221.60 $9.16 $366.40 2.41% 1.14% 199 Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) 155.68 $30,980.32 $5.68 $1,130.32 3.65% 2.32% 171.535 ChevronTexaco Corp Com (NYSE:CVX) 117.7 $20,189.67 $4.32 $741.03 3.67% 1.51% 310 Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) 75.75 $23,482.50 $1.92 $595.20 2.53% 1.76% 212 Cracker Barrel Old Cntry State Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) 166.98 $35,399.76 $4.60 $975.20 2.75% 2.65% 709 CSX Corp (NYSE:CSX) 35.93 $25,474.37 $0.72 $510.48 2.00% 1.90% 221 Cummins Engine CO Inc (NYSE:CMI) 136.67 $30,204.07 $4.10 $906.10 3.00% 2.26% 365 Darden Restaurants, Inc. 72.72 $26,542.80 $2.24 $817.60 3.08% 1.98% 193 Deere & CO (NYSE:DE) 103.04 $19,886.72 $2.40 $463.20 2.33% 1.49% 281 Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) 98.26 $27,611.06 $3.52 $989.12 3.58% 2.06% 219 Dominion Resources Inc. VA New (NYSE:D) 76.59 $16,773.21 $3.02 $661.38 3.66% 1.25% 337 Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) 55.75 $18,787.75 $1.92 $647.04 3.44% 1.40% 944 First Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) 28.55 $26,951.20 $0.56 $528.64 1.96% 2.01% 138.03 Four Corners Property Tr Inc 20.52 $2,832.38 $0.97 $133.89 4.73% 0.21% 198 General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) 172.66 $34,186.68 $3.04 $601.92 1.76% 2.56% 737.948 General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) 31.6 $23,319.16 $0.96 $708.43 3.04% 1.74% 253 Harris Corp (NASDAQ:HAS) 102.47 $25,924.91 $2.12 $536.36 2.07% 1.94% 348 Hasbro Inc (NYSE:HRS) 77.79 $27,070.92 $2.04 $709.92 2.62% 2.02% 157 Illinois Tool Works Inc 122.46 $19,226.22 $2.60 $408.20 2.12% 1.44% 99 Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) 165.99 $16,433.01 $5.60 $554.40 3.37% 1.23% 159 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) 115.21 $18,318.39 $3.20 $508.80 2.78% 1.37% 146 L-3 Communications Holdings Corp (NYSE:LLL) 152.11 $22,208.06 $2.80 $408.80 1.84% 1.66% 144 Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) 249.94 $35,991.36 $7.28 $1,048.32 2.91% 2.69% 161 McDonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) 121.72 $19,596.92 $3.76 $605.36 3.09% 1.47% 495 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) 62.14 $30,759.30 $1.56 $772.20 2.51% 2.30% 242 National Health Investors, Inc. 74.17 $17,949.14 $3.60 $871.20 4.85% 1.34% 174 Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) 108.07 $18,804.18 $2.36 $410.64 2.18% 1.41% 240 Novartis AG ADS (NYSE:NVS) 72.84 $17,481.60 $2.69 $645.60 3.16% 1.31% 394 NU Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS) 47.78 $18,825.32 $1.42 $559.48 2.97% 1.41% 519 Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) 31.26 $16,223.94 $2.44 $1,266.36 7.81% 1.21% 490.183 Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE) 57.41 $28,141.41 $2.46 $1,205.85 4.28% 2.10% 438 Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) 60.88 $26,665.44 $1.84 $805.92 3.02% 1.99% 162 Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) 104.63 $16,950.06 $3.01 $487.62 2.88% 1.27% 166 Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) 84.08 $13,957.28 $2.68 $444.55 3.19% 1.04% 377 Qualcomm Incorporated 65.2 $24,580.40 $2.12 $799.24 3.25% 1.84% 198 Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN) 142 $28,116.00 $2.93 $580.14 2.06% 2.10% 369 Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) 57.48 $21,210.12 $2.43 $896.67 4.23% 1.59% 225 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) 67.71 $15,234.75 $2.48 $558.00 3.65% 1.14% 341 Southern Co (NYSE:SO) 49.19 $16,773.79 $2.24 $763.84 4.55% 1.25% 372 Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) 55.37 $20,597.64 $1.32 $491.04 2.38% 1.54% 311 T. Rowe Price Group 75.26 $23,405.86 $2.16 $671.76 2.87% 1.75% 339 Target Corp. 72.23 $24,485.97 $2.40 $813.60 3.32% 1.83% 205 Tupperware Corporation (NYSE:TUP) 52.62 $10,787.10 $2.72 $557.60 5.17% 0.81% 568 UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) 46.08 $26,173.44 $0.95 $539.60 2.06% 1.96% 108 United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) 109.62 $11,838.96 $2.64 $285.12 2.41% 0.89% 55 Versum Matls Inc 28.07 $1,543.85 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 0.12% 184 Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) 69.12 $12,718.08 $2.00 $368.00 2.89% 0.95% 229 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) 82.76 $18,952.04 $1.50 $343.50 1.81% 1.42% 336 WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) 58.65 $19,706.40 $2.08 $698.88 3.55% 1.47% 384 Wells Fargo & Co. 55.11 $21,162.24 $1.52 $583.68 2.76% 1.58% 263.322 WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) 59.09 $15,559.70 $3.96 $1,042.76 6.70% 1.16% Cash $2,133.90 0.16% HIGH YILED NON-DGI STOCKS 1312.11 Alliance Resource Partners LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) 22.45 $29,456.87 $1.75 $2,296.19 7.80% 2.20% 1533.162 Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) 9.97 $15,285.63 $1.20 $1,839.79 12.04% 1.14% 195 Buckeye Partners, L. P. (NYSE:BPL) 66.16 $12,901.20 $4.90 $955.50 7.29% 0.96% 1128.713 Pimco Corp & Income Opportunity (NYSE:PTY) 14.31 $16,151.88 $1.56 $1,760.79 10.90% 1.21% 604.802 Plains All American Pipeline LP (NYSE:PAA) 32.29 $19,529.06 $2.20 $1,330.56 6.81% 1.46% 398 Williams Partnership LP New (NYSE:WPZ) 38.03 $15,135.94 $3.40 $1,353.20 8.94% 1.13% $1,337,541.76 $46,277.86 3.46% Click to enlarge

Returns

My portfolio has increased in value this fourth quarter from $1,247,962.79 to $1,337,541.76. This is a return of 6.12%, if you do not include the pension contributions. In the same time period the "market", as represented by SPY, was up 3.95%. For the year my portfolio was up 23.77% while the return for SPY, with the same contributions as my account, invested on the same days, was 12.10%

I publish these updates to show how a simple DGI portfolio can be created and managed, and to show not only that a DGI portfolio can produce a high quality stream of increasing dividends, but that it can also produce market-matching (possibly even beating) returns. But in order to get people unfamiliar with DGI to believe that DGI can be a successful way to produce total return I have to show them the results compared to what they could otherwise be doing. By showing my results compared to some common benchmarks, I can demonstrate how effective DGI can be. This is why I always show the comparisons to benchmarks.

Based on articles written and comments made on SA, I have chosen to use three different entities as my benchmarks, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) and the Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund (MUTF:VDIGX). By using these benchmarks, I can compare my portfolio to the market as a whole, to a dividend growth ETF, and to a dividend growth mutual fund. These are the indices most often mentioned on SA as the ones that DGIers should be putting their money into by those who don't believe that individuals can beat an index.

To make the comparisons accurate, I run three paper portfolios made up of each of the three indices above. For each of these portfolios, whenever I have cash contributions put into my real-life account, I also put the same amount into the paper portfolios and "buy" more shares of the individual indices. And when SPY, SDY or VDIGX pays a dividend, it gets reinvested into more paper shares, just like I reinvest my real-life dividends in my portfolio. As far as I can tell, this is the most accurate way I have to compare their performances.

This year the returns of my benchmarks were:

SPY -- 12.10%

SDY -- 19.14%

VDIGX -- 5.58%

As a reminder my return was 23.77%!

My portfolio is now beating the S&P over the life of the portfolio by a significant amount.

Average Annual Return over the past 4 years.

KISS - 14.63%

SPY (S&P ETF) - 12.89%

SDY (dividend ETF) - 13.92%

VDIGX (Dividend Mutual Fund) - 11.05%

Dividends

During the fourth quarter I collected $10,717.73 in dividends. In all of 2016 I collected a total of $43,635.36 in dividends. This is 10.28% higher than the $39,567.34 I collected in 2015. With the declared dividends for each of my companies, the amount of dividends I expect to collect in the next 12 months is $46,277.86, a 6.06% increase over what I collected in 2016. But this does not include the dividend income I will receive when I invest the 401K contribution I'll receive over the next year, and as many of my stocks continue to increase their dividends over the coming year I expect that the dividend growth will be even higher. (It is important to note that the growth in my ED12 is due both to the dividends expected from new contributions, as well as the actual organic dividend growth of the stocks in my portfolio.)

The present yield of my portfolio is 3.46%. This has dropped over the past year due to the increase in the portfolio value, not due to a drop in dividends. As shown in the following graph my dividend income continues to grow year by year.

The drop in the fourth quarter of this year is due to the dividend cut from PAA. However, on a yearly basis the total dividends continue to increase.

Conclusion

I am a part-time investor. I do it as a hobby, and because I trust myself to look after my interests more than I trust anybody else. I am not a professional and have no formal training in finance, economics or investing. Most of what I know I have learned here on Seeking Alpha. If I can produce dividend income and total returns that beat the market, then anybody can. All you have to do is take the time to read about DGI from some of the best contributors here on SA (DVK, Chowder, Bob Wells, etc.), set up a system that you are comfortable with and stick to that system. And try to keep it as simple as possible. The more complicated it is the harder it is to follow, and in my opinion the worse your results will be in the end.

As I said in previous update "Every portfolio is going to have its ups and downs in terms of total return. And yet, in my case, you can see that by sticking with my dividend growth philosophy I have already made up for my underperformance from last year. There was no reason to panic. No reason to change my plan. I'm sticking with what I know will work long term and letting the magic of compounding happen. Over a period of 20-30 years I expect that the dividend growth I focus on will lead to the kind of returns I'm hoping for." My results so far are proving that this is possible.

As I've already said but must reiterate, the mindset of a dividend growth investor, specifically me, is to grow the dividend income produced by his (or her) portfolio, and not necessarily to focus on growing the size of the portfolio. I know this is a controversial statement to some, but it is how I look at my investing, and how I analyze my results. In the long run, by maintaining my discipline and carrying out my K.I.S.S. criteria, I believe in the end I will beat "the market". The stocks in my portfolio that performed poorly last year have already come back strongly, and over the next 20-30 years, as long as they continue to increase their dividends, I believe they will continue to perform well.

DGI has taught me to have a long-term focus, and for that focus to be on the dividends, not on price movement. The prices of some of my stocks may fall from time to time, but as long as the dividends continue to rise I know the stock prices will eventually recover. More importantly, while waiting for that to happen, I will continue to collect dividends from those stocks. And as the dividends increase, if the prices stay low, it will just give me even more opportunities to buy more shares of undervalued stocks. I'm already enjoying some of the benefits of my patience, as I was able to buy shares at depressed prices, which means I will collect even more dividends in the coming years.

So my plan going forward is to continue to focus on the dividends and to follow my simple K.I.S.S. rules. They have been working very well so far. I believe my results continue to support my hypothesis: That by using simple, straightforward, easy-to-understand criteria for buying and selling, and by using the hard work of other people (Thank you David Fish, Chuck Carnevale, S&P and all the wonderful SA contributors I have learned from!), that someone can achieve excellent investment results without having to put an inordinate amount of time into the process.

Thank you for reading my article. I welcome your comments and criticisms.

