What To Expect From Tomorrow's NFP Number?

On the first Friday of every month, we get the latest employment numbers. The big question is: How many jobs did the US economy create? The answer to this question tells us something about the strength of the US jobs market. The bad news is that NFP numbers are not leading. They don't predict anything at all. I discuss the importance of leading indicators in the article I linked below.

Article: Establish A Solid Macro View Using The Top-Down Method

The problem is that NFP numbers add a lot of volatility to the market. Especially key assets like stocks (in general), gold and the USD react heavily. A bad jobs report is generally a good sign for gold whereas a jobs beat pushes both stocks and the USD higher. This is often not very long lasting, given the fact that the data is not leading and the big story behind the report. "How many people left the labor force," "how many high-paying jobs were created" and "how did year-on-year jobs grow" are just a few examples.

IMPORTANT: I added tomorrow's 170K new jobs estimate to every graph to get a better comparison to the other indicators.

The leading regional employment survey average shows that there has been a very slow increase in job sentiment last month. The good news is that there is a big increase since the lows about one quarter ago.

Click to enlarge

The leading ISM and NMI employment indices are indicating solid job growth. The NMI employment index has accelerated in 2016 after weakening in 2015. This supports NFP numbers around 200K. The ISM employment index went up in December as well.

Click to enlarge

The Labor Market Conditions Index, LMCI, is an indicator from the Fed's board of governors. The index consists of 19 seasonal-adjusted indicators that give a good view of the job market. This index is published every month and can be revised up to 100%. In other words, every single number can be revised. I only use this indicator to see whether there is a strong trend or not. In this case, we see that the LMCI is growing again after contracting in 2015. The period of contraction has caused some pretty low NFP numbers in 2015.

Click to enlarge

Conclusion

I don't expect to see a bad NFP number for the month of December. Expectations are very likely to be met tomorrow. However, keep in mind that a slight beat or miss doesn't tell us anything about the economy. I won't turn bearish even if the economy only adds 110K or something like that. The bigger trend is what counts. Especially, the year-on-year performance of the total labor force. So, keep in mind that we are probably going to see a strong number. Also think about that we are going to get a ton of volatility after the opening. Don't do any trades based on tomorrow's numbers.

I will write a complete breakdown of these numbers tomorrow.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions or remarks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.