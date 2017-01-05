Tesla Energy Storage To Expand Rapidly Internationally

Tesla appears to have the financing in place to be price competitive and can be a major player in energy storage.

New battery products are already being shown to be competitive based on Tesla's economies of scale and vertical integration at the Gigafactory.

Energy storage is set to become a major revenue earner for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in 2017. Recent moves in Europe and Asia show the promise this holds for the company as the energy storage industry takes off worldwide. Some analysts are now starting to recognize this, most recently, Baird. It made Tesla a "top pick" based on what it believes to be an accelerating energy storage business. This caused Baird to give Tesla a price target of $338 (the current stock price is $226.99). Indeed, its stock price rose markedly on the back of an announcement about battery production at the Gigafactory. This is possibly the start of Tesla's energy storage being a positive catalyst for its stock price.

My article in October laid out many of the reasons why energy storage was so promising for the company. Recent developments reinforce my thesis.

Tesla's Advantage

Tesla's vertical integration model means it is able to integrate up and down the supply chain and produce products like solar panels, racking, inverters and energy storage all in-house. The ability to integrate an inverter with storage gives Tesla many opportunities to entice customers. An inverter turns direct current energy from solar panels into the alternating current used by the grid and by home circuits. As Musk said at a recent earnings call, "solar and batteries go together like peanut butter and jelly."

Both solar and battery prices continue to fall. Critics who say prices won't fall further don't back their argument with good reason. The electricity grid has not really changed since the days of Thomas Edison and, alternative energy and battery storage should completely change everything.

A recent study by GTM Research illustrates that 260 megawatts (MWs) of energy storage was expected to have been built in the USA in 2016. This was forecasted to increase to 478 MW by 2017 and 2,045 MW by 2021. The graph below shows the increase and the break-down between residential and commercial:

Tesla is not the only company thinking positively about energy storage of course. Mercedes recently formed a division called Mercedes-Benz Energy Americas to sell stationary storage in the USA. Its batteries are being manufactured by Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIY) subsidiary Deutsche Automotive.

One company with a similar vertical integration model to Tesla is China's largest EV manufacturer, BYD Co. (OTCPK:BYDDY).

The current market leader in residential energy storage is Germany's Sonnen GmbH with its "virtual utility" model. It has installed over 15,000 systems worldwide. A recent report had the company seeing Tesla as its biggest competitor around the world. It is planning an IPO most likely this year; a bid to match Tesla's fire-power.

Another differentiator for Tesla is its retail plans. Its auto showrooms are now turning into retail stores including its new residential battery, the Powerwall 2. This process has already begun in stores in Europe and Australia, which are the most promising markets for residential energy storage (at least in the short term). Tesla currently has 190 retail stores and plans to have 440 stores worldwide by the end of 2017.

Tesla has the economies of scale (building the largest factory in the world of any type) and thus price competitiveness. It also has the vertical integration and the brand power to take a large market share of a rapidly growing market.

Gigafactory Developments

The meeting with analysts this week at the Nevada Gigafactory was showing off the battery developments under way there. Another analyst, Zevenbergen Capital Investments, sees the ramp-up of the Model 3 and the resulting battery developments as a potentially very bullish factor for the company.

Of the 22 major analysts covering the stock, only two have a Sell recommendation. A Hold recommendation is favored by 14 of them.

The start of mass production of the "2170" battery for the energy storage business will be accompanied by a ramp-up in hiring. Tesla currently has 2,900 employees and is expected to reach 6,500 by 2018.

Lowering costs will give a surge to the energy storage business and the auto business of Tesla because battery costs currently comprise about 30% of the cost of an EV. From an average of $1,200 per kwh in 2010, Tesla aims to have this cut down to $100 per kwh by 2020. Cheaper materials, a shorter supply chain and factory automation are all driving these cost savings at the Gigafactory. The original target of 35 gigawatt hours of lithium ion cell capacity by 2020 is now expected to be reached by 2018.

The company brought out a new Powerpack commercial battery storage product in October, along with a new inverter (also manufactured at the Gigafactory). This provided a simpler and more economical product for utilities and are being supplied to a few mega-projects in the USA (detailed in my previous article). Energy storage is expected to comprise about one-third of the expected 35 gigawatt hour annual production at the Gigafactory.

A new tie-up with the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative is one of many such details likely to materialize, as pictured below:

Click to enlarge

Tesla also brought out a new Powerwall consumer battery storage product. It is estimated that the new Powerwall 2 offers a 30% price advantage in terms of cost per total warranted kilowatt. This will work with the new solar roof tiles to be manufactured at the Buffalo plant. It will have double the capacity. Unlike the competition such as LG Chem (OTC:LGCEY), it will integrate with the inverter function. Shipments were due to start in December.

Europe & Asia

Much of the impetus for the energy storage business is likely to come from Asia and Europe. Despite the bullish report cited by GTM (cited before), the U.S. market must be considered to be a lot less promising than it was in the short term. The incoming Trump Administration is well stocked with fossil fuel devotees and it is too early to know how this will play out. Tesla recently employed former Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Jon Wellinghoff, likely because the upcoming regulatory and political complexities were very much on Musk's mind.

So far, battery storage systems have been supplied by Tesla to at least 18 countries. This is just the tip of the iceberg though.

European countries are going the whole way to renewable energy for which energy storage will be relevant.

For example, in 2015, renewables accounted for 57% of all energy in Sweden, 51% in the UK, 140% in Denmark and 100% in Iceland. Portugal exceeded 100% for one month. Solar power is dropping below the price of coal everywhere, but at a varying pace from country to country. According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, solar power prices, in general, have fallen 62% since 2009. This has been due to better technology and economies of scale. This price reduction will continue and Bloomberg estimates that the cost will fall from $1.14/watt today to $0.73 by 2025.

Tesla is reported to have had very positive initial reaction to its Powerwall product in Germany. The country has the second highest amount of installed solar capacity in the world despite not being particularly sunny. Last year, it is estimated that over 32,000 solar batteries were sold in the country.

A recent report by GTM Research made it clear that this growth in Germany will continue apace. The energy storage market there is set to grow 11-fold between 2015 and 2021 to reach an annual value of US$1.03 billion.

The graph below illustrates this:

Click to enlarge

From the graph, one can see that Residential should be the biggest sector by far. The German government provides incentives to homeowners for battery storage, which is linked to solar systems. The demand for energy storage will continue on the back of lowering feed-in tariffs, high electricity rates and a large base of already installed alternative energy products.

My previous article emphasized the early positive reaction to Tesla's "Powerwall" product in Asia. The Australian market is booming for Tesla products in general, which is partly driven by another advantage the company possesses, its strong brand awareness.

Recent advertisements and promotions in Australia bring up one interesting question, which is: Can Tesla keep up with demand for Powerwall 2 and or whether it has production delays? The analyst walk-through at the Gigafactory this week may allay some of these doubts.

As per this link:

"A limited number of Tesla Powerwall 2 units will be available for installation in Australia early in 2017... limited stock availability."

The potential market is huge. In a country with quite high electricity tariffs, there are approximately 275,000 households with solar panels, many of them not qualifying for premium feed-in tariffs available at the time of installation. With battery storage, those owners can now store their surplus energy rather than feed it back to the grid at a low return. With 275,000 potential customers, and an approximate supply and install contract price of about US$7,000, this gives a potential market for the installed base of users of a stunning US$1.9 billion.

A recent initiative by the Singapore government illustrates the drive for energy storage in Asia. The government has declared it wants to integrate solar power and batteries into the country's grid. Smart meters will enable consumers to monitor and control their own power consumption. They can shift energy usage from peak to non-peak hours through energy storage. The country's main utility, Singapore Power, has already put in place energy storage test-bed systems on a grid level.

Solar power capacity is being expanded rapidly. Householders on average in Singapore can save about 40% on their utility bills when using solar power. Public utility SP Services gives a credit back on those who use less electricity than it generates.

The Singapore initiative was declared to tie the country in with its commitment to the Paris climate accords. This is something which it and other countries in Asia take very seriously even if the USA pulls out. For instance, Singapore, China, Thailand and Indonesia have all recently joined the International Energy Agency (IEA) as "association countries". Singapore is only a small player, but where it goes technologically, other Asian countries tend to follow.

The recent installation by Tesla pictured below on the island of Ta'u in American Samoa might be a sign of things to come for the company in Asia:

Click to enlarge

The system provides 1.4 MW of solar generation capacity and 5,328 solar panels with 6 megawatts of storage from 60 Powerpacks. This enables the island to run nearly 100% of its power needs from solar power and battery storage. For the island, that means no more cost from importing diesel and no more cost from the potential and actual environmental problems caused by using diesel. The aim of the government is for the whole of American Samoa to be powered by solar by 2040.

Another recent island project was in Fiji at the Six Senses Resort at Vunabaka. This is using Powerpacks supplied through a New Zealand distributor. It is another example of an island replacing polluting diesel generators with a clean energy solution.

Elsewhere in Asia, the trend is moving forward rapidly. Some markets are less developed than others.

For instance in the Philippines, the prospect is more long-term. Tesla has signed an agreement with the country's largest utility, Meralco Electric Co. It has agreed to pursue energy storage with Tesla, but is awaiting direction from the Philippines government in terms of government policies and initiatives. The potential here is big since this is a country with over 100 million people, a lot of sunshine, and needing to import almost all of its fossil fuel energy needs.

China is now the country with the most solar installed capacity in the world. According to the International Energy Agency, China represents 40% of global renewable power growth. That figure though only represents half of the country's electricity demand growth (unlike in Europe where growth from renewables will exceed electricity demand growth in total). Bloomberg New Energy Finance reckons that the fastest-growing markets worldwide this year will be Japan, China and India. Japan is slated to become the second largest market in the world for energy storage, behind the USA. India has a target to generate 57% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2027. That would require a massive expenditure in solar and energy storage if it were to happen.

Conclusion

The key questions are financing and price competitiveness for Tesla. Despite what many of the hyper-active Tesla bears and doubters might want people to hear, much of the smart money is on the company succeeding with its vertical integration model.

For instance, investment bank analysts have an average projection of Tesla revenues rising from $7 billion now to $30 billion by 2020. The company has about $5 billion in cash and liquidity lines to fund this over the short term. The debt/cap ratio is 50.3%, down from 65.9% a year ago. The Quick Ratio (measuring cash and short-term liabilities against financial liabilities) of 0.87, which is pretty good for a growth company. A Quick Ratio of 1.00 is strong.

The cynics had said neither the Gigafactory nor the partnership with Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) would get off the ground. They were, of course, completely wrong. Panasonic is investing $256 million in the installation of production equipment for the SolarCity factory in Buffalo in New York State. No doubt there is more to follow. Panasonic cells are being used in the new solar roof product.

Energy storage stands to be a critical component of the company's ecosystem and revenues in the near future. The share price surge on the Gigafactory news is an indicator that the market is starting to realize this. Musk appears to have got the financial and industrial backers to see this through to fruition. The next year or two should prove that Tesla also has the competitive products to seize market share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.