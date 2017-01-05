Intel: A Bigger Positive Emerges

Click to enlarge

Recently, I have identified four looming threats to Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) market position. I did this over two different articles: "Intel Faces Tremendous Near-Term Threats" and "Intel: Another Threat Emerges (And It's Not Zen)." The four threats and their immediacy made for a short thesis on Intel. These threats were:

Intel losing its production process advantage, which gave it cost, power usage and performance advantages.

Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE:AMD) regaining share due to its new Zen-based processors.

ARM-based solutions gaining share. Here, with the immediate threat that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) might switch its Mac business to home-grown ARM CPUs.

GPU compute solutions gaining workload share, thus leading to less demand for Intel server CPUs.

It's easy to see that just one or two of these threats materializing could be enough to deliver a serious blow to Intel's fundamentals (growth rates, earnings). Against this backdrop, Intel didn't seem to have much to lean on as the x86 market is somewhat stagnated, overall.

This article, however, is on a new - though somewhat expected - development which might give Intel a new growth and earnings avenue. I am talking about Intel's opening up of its foundries to ARM-based CPU solutions. This has been known since mid-2016, when Intel acquired a license to use ARM's Artisan Physical IP. However, the actual starting of this new line of business is something which was not immediate.

Instead, Intel has been preparing its 10nm process for the deployment of this business:

Today, we are furthering these ecosystem efforts with new foundational IP that our customers can use. Our 10 nm design platform for foundry customers will now offer access to ARM Artisan physical IP, including POP IP, based on the most advanced ARM cores and Cortex series processors. Optimizing this technology for Intel's 10 nm process means that foundry customers can take advantage of the IP to achieve best-in-class PPA (power, performance, area) for power-efficient, high-performance implementations of their designs for mobile, IoT and other consumer applications. Source: Intel

Of course, during CES 2017 Intel confirmed that Cannon Lake will start shipping before the end of 2017, and this is a 10nm piece. As such, the event of Intel manufacturing other people's ARM-based chips in its foundries also sees its possible start during 2017, or less than one year away. This thus becomes a possible benefit within a reasonable timeframe (not dissimilar to several of the listed threats).

Why Is This New Business So Relevant?

Previously, I had thought that Intel going into the foundry business wasn't an obvious positive. Consider the following:

When manufacturing its own chips, Intel is basically selling a branded good at a premium. This is especially true because during the last 4-5 years AMD hasn't been much of a competitor. A branded product ought to have the highest margins.

When manufacturing other people's chips, Intel is basically a contractor. Since there are other foundries out there, like TSMC (NYSE:TSM) or Samsung, the "commoditized" foundry business ought to have lower margins than selling branded products.

That was somewhat intuitive thinking. However, upon further digging, that thinking might be wrong. And if that thinking is wrong, the relevance of Intel opening up its foundries changes dramatically. Consider the following:

Over the last nine months, Intel shows a 60.6% gross margin and a 19.8% operating margin.

Over the last nine months, TSMC shows a 49.3% gross margin and a 39.1% operating margin.

So, when it comes to profitability , TSMC's foundry business is more profitable than Intel's branded business. As a result, there's no immediate reason to believe that Intel providing foundry services would lead to decreased profitability.

, TSMC's foundry business is more profitable than Intel's branded business. As a result, there's no immediate reason to believe that Intel providing foundry services would lead to decreased profitability. Over the last nine months, Intel had $43.0 billion in revenues.

Over the last nine months, TSMC had $21.5 billion in revenues.

So, when it comes to size, TSMC's business is half as large as Intel's. However, "half" is still a very large number. With TSMC holding around 55% of the foundry market, this means each 10% of the foundry market conquered by Intel has the potential to increase Intel revenues by 9% -- which is a very large number. Intel has the technical ability and production capacity to take a lot more than 10% of that market.

This is the reason why I say that Intel entering the ARM foundry business is a bigger positive than I imagined. It is so because the foundry business is large enough to make a difference, and profitable enough to make a difference as well.

To this, I would add something else. Intel, while losing a large part of its process advantage, still retains some of it. The difference isn't as large as in the past, but it still exists. One cannot focus on the process nodes as stated by TSMC, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Intel alone. This is so because roughly speaking, TSMC's and Samsung's 14/16nm are roughly equal to Intel's 22nm, and the now-being-launched 10nm by TSMC and Samsung should be roughly equal to Intel's 14nm. This being so, when Intel opens up its foundries to third party ARM customers at the 10nm level, it will be doing so at least some six months before others (at the 7nm level).

Now, this advantage might seem very small. But one has to understand that these are the highest performance parts we're talking about, where any temporary advantage is highly sought after. For instance, Apple seems to have switched its entire sourcing to TSMC just because Samsung's 14nm process was slightly inferior to TSMC's 16nm on power consumption. In this context, Intel offering a slight process advantage can easily turn into a large competitive advantage (depending on pricing considerations, of course).

Conclusion

Intel's entry into the ARM chip foundry business is likely to take place during 2017 as it fields its 10nm process. This is a bigger positive for Intel than I had previously thought, because:

The foundry business is profitable enough to make a difference for Intel (indeed, arguably more profitable than Intel as a whole).

The foundry business is large enough to make a difference for Intel (each 10% share gain can help grow Intel's revenues by ~9%).

Intel is likely to have enough of a process advantage to be able to enter the high-end ARM market easily.

As a result of this, while I still think Intel will face the major threats I described, I no longer think the short thesis is powerful enough for me to act on it. Timing is also a consideration - the foundry business should take off at the same time the threat from AMD is winding up. The main risk thus becomes Apple dropping Intel during 2017 (which would presumably happen before the foundry business ramped up).

As an aside, Intel taking share in the foundry business is a potentially large negative for TSM whose effects should mostly be seen during 2018. This has already been convered by Motek Moyen in his article titled "Intel Is Now A Threat To TSMC, GlobalFoundries And Samsung."