CEFL Rebalancing: What We Know So Far

Using clues from Day 1, we were able to profit on Day 2.

This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory 1 day ago.

This article concerns the annual rebalancing of the ISE High Income Index [YLDA], which is tracked by the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL) and the YieldShares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY). For more information about the rebalancing, see "Are You Ready For CEFL/YYY's 2016-End Rebalancing?" and the links within. Like last year, the annual rebalancing is slated to take place over the course of the first three trading days of the day. The first day of rebalancing was yesterday, January 3rd.

Additions and deletions (reprise)

Myself and several subscribers of the Cambridge Income Laboratory noticed that certain CEFs exhibited unusual volume heading into the close of January 3rd (yesterday). Based on the price change of the CEF in the final 30 minutes or so of trading, we also deduced whether the fund was being bought or sold en masse.

After consideration of all the data, I came up with this predicted list:

Added CEFs (5): Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA), Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ), Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG), Calamos Convertible Opportunities&Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI), Cohen&Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE:RQI)

Removed CEFs (8): AGIC Convertible&Income Fund (NYSE:NCV), Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW), PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY), Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP), Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:GLO), Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT), GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEMKT:GGN), Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD)

All 5 of the added CEFs were in my initial list of 20 predictions to be added. For the removed CEFs, I correctly guessed 6 out of 8 removals, I was wrong about RVT and GGN which I had thought would remain. Of course, my current lists are still technically predictions due to lack of information from the index sponsor, but I'm more confident at this stage compared to before since we have supporting evidence now.

If 8 CEFs are removed, that means that 8 CEFs have to be added to replace them, however, I had only identified 5 CEF so to be added. This could because I failed to identify the 3 additional added CEFs. An alternative explanation is that not all the "removed" CEFs are actually being removed. As funds like PTY, RVT and IGD were still in or close to the 30 most highly-ranked CEFs, it could very well be therefore that their unusual volume was just due to an decrease (or even increase) of the allocation of the fund within the index, rather than outright removal.

Example of added fund

As an example of how we deduced that a fund was being added, consider the chart of CSQ. Note how there is unusually high volume on the last two days of the chart, January 3rd and 4th, corresponding to the first and second days of rebalancing.

Click to enlarge

Looking at the daily price action for the added funds shows that both today and yesterday, most of the price gains were had in the final 30 min or so of trading.

We can also see that the volume was heaviest for USA in the final 30 min of trading both today and yesterday, and this was accompanied by sharp increases in price.

Click to enlarge

Example of removed fund

Again, we see heavy volume on the final two days of a fund that is deduced to be removed, NCV.

Click to enlarge

Again, we can see the funds to be removed slumping on the final 30 min of trading today and yesterday.

Similarly, we see volume rising into the close for both days as price falls for NCV.

Click to enlarge

Changes in premium/discount

Further evidence comes from changes in premium/discount values of the funds. The following chart shows the 2-day changes in premium/discount value for the funds from Dec. 31st, 2016 to Jan. 4rd, 2017 - i.e., after the first two days of rebalancing.

The graph above shows a striking bifurcation between the added CEFs and the removed CEFs. The 5 CEFs to be added all showed contraction of discounts, with an average increase in premium/discount value of +2.07%, whereas the group of 8 CEFs to be removed all showed decreases of premium/discount value (average -1.01%).

Trading strategy

The obvious play here is to buy the CEFs to be added, and short the CEFs to be removed, during the market day. Then, when rebalancing occurs near the close, sell the added CEFs and cover the sold CEFs to harvest the liquidity premium. A member helpfully explained the source of the liquidity premium in the chat:

You can't move the dollar amount of CEFs it needs to sell or buy without paying a sizable liquidity premium. By taking the other side you are collecting this liquidity charge which all YYY and CEFL holders pay.

Simple, right? And yet it worked like a charm...

The above charts show evidence from the first two days of rebalancing, but as I had alluded to above, I had already established a preliminary shortlist by the end of the first day.

Thus, at the open of the second day (today), I mentioned in the subscriber chat that I was buying the 5 added CEFs, USA, CSQ, ETG, CHI and RQI. I also managed to short the 8 removed CEFs (NCV, CHW, RVT, AWP, GLO, IGD, GGN, RYT) at the open as well, as all were available for borrowing. I then closed all trades at the market close.

The results were gratifying (note that data below indicates the open-close difference NOT the 1-day change):

The 5 long CEFs averaged +2.18%, while the 8 short CEFs average +0.48%, good for a 1.70% differential in only 1 day. Note that the removed CEFs still increased in price largely because the strong stock market today lifted all boats.

It seems that a similar strategy could be executed on the third and final day of rebalancing, i.e. tomorrow (January 5th).

If only CEFL/YYY were to rebalance quarterly rather than yearly, then we could profit from this 4 times a year instead of 1! Not only was this was a nice detective exercise, we also managed to squeeze some nice profits out of the rebalancing event.

The above analysis also indicates that CEFL/YYY holders are likely to suffer again due to mean reversion, though perhaps not on the same scale as 2014. My recommendation is again is to avoid CEFL/YYY until the situation has been resolved and reassessed.

If you have enjoyed my article, please consider clicking the "Follow" button next to my name to be alerted to new content! Subscribers to the Cambridge Income Laboratory (#2 on Marketplace for both ETF and CEF categories) are alerted of my best trade ideas in advance, can view my personal ETF/CEF income portfolio and have early access to my monthly CEF and ETN reports. For more details on what subscribers receive visit here. Sign up for a free trial by the end of January to beat the 2017 50% price increase!

Disclosure: I am/we are long USA, CSQ, ETG, CHI, RQI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.