What Is Going On With CVS Today?

There is some interesting action here today in CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), which has been absolutely crushed in the last six months and was one of my worst-performing stock picks of 2016. Before I discuss what I am seeing in the name, let me remind you how we got here. First, I saw a large pullback in the name as a strong opportunity because CVS has really grown to be more than a pharmacy as it now has 1,000 walk-in medical clinics offering check-ups, screenings and immunizations, among other services. On top of that, CVS Health is a leading pharmacy benefits manager and now has over 70 million members in its pharmacy benefit plan. This was back when the market knocked shares down to $90 a share, I said shares were a strong buy. When they fell to the lower $70s, I reiterated my buy call and pounded the table, buying the name on my own. It has appreciated 10% since then. But today, when the market as a whole is getting clobbered, CVS moved in the other direction and is now at a one-month high. This is bullish momentum. Look, that haircut was deserved especially with the realization 2017 will see lower numbers than 2016. But this did not justify a 25% plus drop. That is why the stock is rebounding, and heading toward my 2017 price target of $85-90.

My continued recommendation has been to keep it simple. What do I mean? Trade around a core position. Buy on dips, sell on rips. Don't buy or sell all at once, do it in phases. This is the recipe for long-term success. Trading around the core position is extremely profitable so long as you can leave emotion out of it. Many investors are unable to do this. You keep an eye on performance and expectation, as well as the macro environment and move forward. Look, the stock isn't worth over $100 a share anymore with reduced expectations. But it certainly is a deep value name when it's in the low $70. As I have documented previously, $90 is a fair price for this name, and that's where I look to sell, thought will sell as we approached $85. I may leave some profit behind, but I stick to my plan, without emotion. As far as performance, the most recently reported earnings offer evidence that the company continues to fire on most if not all cylinders despite the expectation of less revenues/earnings in 2017 thanks to lost contracts. There continues to be some government regulation issues that will impact the name going forward, but looking to the numbers and projections, the name is still in value territory. The report demonstrates continued strength coming out of the company and that it is performing in line with its guidance for growth and is actually surpassing consensus expectations, at least on the bottom line.

Where I see strength is in the retail numbers which continue to impress. Revenues in this segment increased 12.5% year over year, or $2.2 billion, to $20.1 billion in Q3 2016. Same-store sales increased 2.3% year over year. I also should report that pharmacy same-store sales were up 3.4%, but front-store same-store sales were down 1% year over year. Despite retail sales making up a massive portion of revenues, CVS pharmacy services continue to grow revenues even further. In fact, revenues here jumped 19.2%, or $4.9 billion, to $44.6 billion in Q3 2016. Much of this came from higher pharmacy network claims as well as some growth in specialty pharmacy. Mail choice claims processed also rose year over year in Q3 2016. Volume increased 2.5% to 22.4 million compared to 21.9 million in Q3 2015, mostly due to specialty claim volume and continued adoption of CVS's Maintenance Choice offerings.

Combining all of the sales data, we see that net revenues were up 15.5% to a record $44.6 billion. This also is up nicely quarter over quarter as revenues came in at $43.7 billion for Q2 2016. Factoring in expenses, net income actually increased 23% to $1.5 billion compared to last year. This translates to $1.43 in earnings per share, up from the $1.10 last year. Factoring in adjustments to the GAAP net income, adjusted earnings were $1.64 per share, rising 28% year over year. The earnings surpassed expectations by $0.07. Now, 2016 may be a near-term peak for performance, but that was more than priced in, taking the stock down from well over $100 to $70. The stock is regressing to the mean, adjusting for lower expectations. Today's action is positive for my call.

Remember, for 2017, it sees full-year adjusted earnings per share of $5.77 to $5.93. The lower numbers reflect the projected loss of 40 million prescriptions related to new restricted pharmacy networks. That said, the company has eliminated its pension system to save cash. Factoring in dividends and share repurchases, the company has returned significant value to shareholders in the last few years. The yield on the name is still strong at 2.1%, and the name is a classic dividend growth play. Above $80, the name is no longer deep value, but still offers us a classic value opportunity. Stay long.

