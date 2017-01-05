Euronav: Ready To Outperform In 2017

Things are beginning to look better for Euronav, now that these market conditions are slowly changing.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN), the Belgian oil shipping company, has had a tough year. Extremely low shipping rates, a low demand for new tankers and a too large fleet have made it extremely difficult for the company to keep up with 2015's results. The stock declined throughout 2016 up until December. However, market circumstances are gradually changing and I believe Euronav can benefit from these changes in the near future.

Effect of the OPEC deal and other issues

By the end of November 2016, the OPEC announced their agreement to reduce the production of oil with 1.2 million barrels for a period of 6 months. Also Russia agreed to contribute to the deal. At first sight, this seemed problematic for Euronav. The company profits from shipping oil worldwide, and a decrease in supply would mean less work and thus a lower revenue.

However, the increasing price of oil can be more beneficial than you might think. Due to the higher price of crude oil and new drilling technologies, U.S. production of shale oil is expected to increase significantly. This will allow for South America, which exports a lot of crude oil to the U.S., to be able to increase its supply to Asia, which now can't take as much oil from Saudi Arabia due to the OPEC deal. This will only increase distances and shipping time and will raise the long-term freight rates.

Euronav has had to deal with extremely low shipping rates for the past two years now. The average spot freight rate dropped 48% YOY for the VLCC ships and 52% YOY for the Suezmax ships. These low shipping rates have put a lot of pressure on the company's profit margins, and has already made some international shippers go bankrupt.

At the root of this freight pricing problem was the global oversupply of tanker ships. This was caused by a combination of a large amount of new build deliveries in 2015, 2016 and the first half of 2017 on one hand, and a lack of vessel scrapping on the other hand. The company admitted that the vessel supply has strongly increased, yet will remain manageable.

Improvements to come

I expect a strong headwind to come for Euronav in the first half of 2017. Fleet growth will keep increasing and will probably put even more pressure on global freight rates. After that, the growth will probably peak around the beginning of the third quarter of 2017, after which it will slowly begin to decrease. The arrival of new ships will continue until 2018, but scrapping activity is expected to grow this year due to new environmental regulations. This takes pressure off the company and allows for a better supply-demand balance, resulting in higher freight rates.

For now, Euronav can also take advantage of its relatively strong balance and the low prices for secondhand vessels to increase its own fleet. Because the prices of these vessels are at an historic low, this is a cheap way to diversify its fleet and improve its long-term margins once these ships will come into circulation.

Our view

Admittedly, Euronav's risk profile is higher than average. The company has a large amount of debt, and in the short term, difficulties remain in sight. We are not yet at the peak of new vessel deliveries and the freight rates have a long way to go before they will be back up again. However, now may be an excellent entry point for long-term investors. I believe that by the third quarter of 2017, there should again be a demand-supply balance for the oil transport industry. This will give fright rates more upward potential. The company also strives to pay out 80% of its consolidated net profit, which can only increase once the oil transport market improves.

Conclusion

Euronav is risky, but the company is valued low for bad market conditions. These market conditions are on the verge of improvement, making Euronav a very interesting buy this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.