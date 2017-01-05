Preformed Line Products Poised To Benefit From Grid Spending

While PLPC is not necessarily compellingly cheap on cash flow, there is an EV/EBITDA argument that the shares are undervalued and the company is definitely leveraged to higher infrastructure spending.

PLPC is well-placed outside the U.S. too, but sales have weakened in recent years as grid operators in both the U.S. and abroad have slowed their spending on economic uncertainties.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) is pretty far off the beaten path for most investors, as it has no coverage on the Street, a market cap of just under $300 million, and very modest daily liquidity. Yet, it is a leader in multiple "nuts and bolts" segments of the utility and telecom infrastructure industry, and particularly in areas like formed wire products and protective closures that help protect power lines and fiber optic cables.

Make no mistake - PLPC is hard to follow and hard to benchmark, and investors may be rightly concerned about the significant day-to-day roles still played by the Ruhlman family. That said, this is a company that has generated double-digit ROICs in better times and one that has still at least managed to maintain profitability during a challenging time for the industry. If utility, transmission, and distribution companies do ultimately reinvest in and grow their grids as many observers and research groups project they must, this stock could still do well in the coming years.

Bits And Pieces That Matter

A lot of what PLPC does will seem fairly esoteric to many readers, but simply put, the company is in the business of providing a lot of the necessary "nuts and bolts" for utility, telecom, cable, and datacomm networks.

In particular, PLPC is a leader in formed wire products - something of a catch-all term that includes products like armor rods, line guards, splices, ties and suspension products that are used to build, repair, and protect utility grids (specifically, power lines). These products have always made up the majority of the company's sales (the company was founded on them), with sales typically ranging from about 60% to 70% of the total.

Benchmarking PLPC is frustratingly difficult, as most of its competition is either smaller private companies or small segments of larger companies. That said, PLPC does appear to be the leader in this space, with competition coming from private companies like AFL and Maclean Power. While these products may not sound particularly sophisticated, there is a worthwhile R&D element to them - reducing vibration, compression, abrasion, flash-over, and other stresses is important to ensuring performance reliability and product lives, so this isn't exactly a business that anybody can easily enter.

With that, I'd note the company's pretty solid history of 30%-plus gross margins (2015 being an exception), which compares pretty well with other utility suppliers (very broadly defined) like Nexans, Prysmian, Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB), and so on.

Formed wire products are the majority of PLPC's business, but protective closures are a meaningful part (close to 20%). PLPC manufactures products like splice cases that help protect fiber optic connections, and the company competes here with the likes of 3M (NYSE:MMM), AFL, and Corning (NYSE:GLW). PLPC's "other" category has also become more significant over time, particularly with the acquisition of DPW about a decade ago.

This segment sells a range of products like cabinets, hardware assemblies and pole line hardwire for the utility and telecom segments, but also a range of mounting hardwire for the solar market covering everything from residential rooftop to utility-grade ground installations.

What Can Drive The Business Forward?

The utility industry is the main market opportunity for PLPC. Opportunities to provide equipment to telecom, cable, and datacomm companies aren't trivial, but they aren't likely to meaningfully alter the company's long-term trajectory unless a lot more fiber gets put into the ground in the coming years (versus repair/upgrade work).

A lot has been written and discussed about the aging utility infrastructure of the U.S., and it may surprise some readers to learn that spending on transmission and distribution infrastructure by utilities has actually increased close to 50% between 2010 and 2015. A lot of that was repair/replacement work done on an as-needed basis, though, and more is still needed.

The NERC estimates that another 7,000 miles of new transmission lines will be needed in the relatively short term if the sector is going to comply with clean power goals, and the IEA estimates that over $2 trillion needs to be spent in the U.S. over the next 18 years on grid technology and infrastructure.

Certainly some of this is simple upgrade work, as parts of the grid are as much as 40 years old. Some of it, though, will be for expansion and growth, and particularly for integrating and connecting new renewable energy sources. While I have not been able to come up with a reliable "dollars per mile of power line" figure to frame PLPC's opportunity, they appear to slot in to a category of transmission and distribution spending that makes up about half of T&D spending - I'm not saying or suggesting that PLPC provides all of that, but rather that they are an important supplier to a significant segment of where T&D spending dollars are likely to go.

It's also not just a U.S. story. About 60% of PLPC's business comes from outside the U.S., and the company spent a lot of the last decade establishing itself as an important player in multiple international markets, including Brazil, China, Southeast Asia, and Africa. Spending on power grids has slowed significantly across the globe (largely in response to economic weakness due to the commodities rout), but that spending is going to have to pick up if these countries' electrical grids are going to keep up with population/demand growth and do their part to help economic growth (it's hard to grow your economy without access to reliable power).

Some Areas Of Caution

I don't love everything about this story. For starters, steel and aluminum are important cost inputs and the company may not be able to pass on higher commodity prices in the future. Second, utilities have shown a remarkable ability to kick the can down the road when it comes to refurbishing their grids and unless consumers are willing to pay more for electricity, that may continue to be the case.

I also need to note the significant involvement of members of the Ruhlman family. Collectively they own close to 50% of the shares of the company, with Robert Ruhlman serving as CEO and his son J. Ryan Ruhlman serving as a VP of marketing. Barbara Ruhlman (Robert's mother) was until recently a member of the board, and will be replaced by Maegan Ruhlman, the daughter of the CEO.

The company has frequently bought back stock from the Ruhlmans, albeit in small amounts and through a consistent price methodology, but I get concerned when the related party transaction section of a 10-K gets a little long. Compensation is a little higher than I'd like, but doesn't look like a huge problem. I am more concerned about the board issue, though. Maegan Ruhlman does not seem to have any compelling qualifications to be on a company board (she's 31 and works as the assistant director of alumnae for a private school). While I don't mean to cast aspersions on Ms. Ruhlman's abilities, I have to think she would never be considered for a board seat on a publicly-traded company if not for her family's influence with this company.

The Opportunity

If utilities get serious about upgrading and expanding their networks, I believe Preformed could see long-term revenue growth in the mid single-digits. Coupled with some modest gross margin leverage and more meaningful operating leverage (based, in part, upon what the company achieved in the past at higher levels of revenue), I think an eventual return to double-digit operating margins is plausible, supporting healthy ROICs and a return to mid single-digit FCFs that in turn would support double-digit FCF growth from the 2015 starting point.

That doesn't quite support today's stock price, but I do use a double-digit discount rate to reflect some of the structural risks I see with the company and readers may not be as bothered or concerned about issues like the involvement of the Ruhlman family.

I would also note that I am not expecting as much growth from international markets as consultants and sell-side analysts seem to think is possible (based on reports on the transmission/distribution markets in markets like Brazil, China, India, etc., and not on specific PLPC-targeted research), nor am I predicting a return to peak FCF conversion, so I may be underestimating the revenue and FCF potential.

Looking at the shares from the perspective of EV/EBITDA, a more compelling argument emerges. I do expect that the company will generate mid-teens growth in EBITDA over the next 10 years, and a 10x multiple to my 2017 EBITDA estimate gives me a fair value in the high $60s. Even at a more "normalized" multiple of 8x, I still get a fair value close to today's price.

The Bottom Line

Preformed Line Products is not an easy stock to buy or own, and the low liquidity argues that it likely never will attract sell-side interest. That said, it looks like a solid business to me and one that is well-placed to benefit from ongoing utility re-investment in transmission and distribution grids. While the influence of the Ruhlman family is a risk factor to consider, this could be an interesting well below-the-radar name for more risk-tolerant investors to explore further.

