Marketplace Roundtable: Taking A Visit To The Casinos

Consolidation may continue in the US regional space, while online gambling may be more hype than reality.

Macau looks to be doing better than expected, and new opportunities in Japan and even India could drive the sector forward.

The casino sector has gone through a bumpy patch over the last couple years, but gaming expert Howard Jay Klein sees reason for upside.

The casino sector offers a lot of color beyond the characters one expects to find as their customers according to the movies. Local nuances in Macau, Las Vegas, online gambling, and new areas lead to industry-wide changes and company-level opportunities for investors.

Recent headlines have focused on headwinds in Macau - with revenue down for its third consecutive year but perhaps bottoming - potential tailwinds in Japan, and the possibility of liberalization of online gambling and sports betting laws in the US. That said, the general performance of the sector's leading lights has not been great.

Howard Jay Klein comes to the casino sector with skin in the game. A career as an industry executive and a consulting background has given him a fair deal of insight into the industry. He runs The House Edge on the Marketplace, and he agreed to answer a few questions about his views on the sector amidst these ups and downs.

Seeking Alpha: So much of the casino sector seems to hinge on geography and local politics, whether domestically or with respect to developments in Macau, Japan, etc. Do you prefer to stick to one geography or one type of play as compared to another, and how do you view these localized risks in your investing?

Howard Jay Klein, author of The House Edge: I follow four primary segments of the sector and here are my views as of now.

1. Macau. I believe largely because, in my view, there has been unwarranted fear of more government crackdowns on currency flows ahead, some macro-economic factors in China realty, etc. and an overstated concern of cannibalization by new properties, the analyst community has tempered some of its bullish outlooks on the recovery in the market with dour caution flags. Based on my own sources in Macau, these fears are overstated and they have proven a damper on the upside of what I believe are still undervalued stocks. The upside catalysts are all there: revenue recovery in a fifth straight month, strong growth in mass market, and a recovery in VIP. Relative to population potential as infrastructure improvements come on stream over the next few years, visitation will rise dramatically. The main operators there are strong in management and marketing. So I remain convinced that despite the downside pressure on the sector there, there is upside growth ahead in the first two quarters of this year. All my associates and contacts in Macau in the industry agree with this view and are, to be frank, baffled as to why the stocks have not moved up. There is some institutional trading algorithm I believe, which has contributed to the sell-off.

2. Las Vegas Strip. My outlook here also reflects a broad consensus of inside the industry opinion that Las Vegas is headed for another record year of visitation that could take the total to over 44 million this year. Growth in non-gaming revenue is a factor, but gaming has stabilized since the 2009 downdraft. Both tourist and locals casinos are doing well. No major new supply is scheduled to come on line other than the big Genting project, which is moving at a snail's pace. So I see Las Vegas as a fortress position for many in the sector, both large and small cap stocks.

3. US Regionals. This sector has been spotty to edging down since the 2009 recession but is now, with few exceptions, stabilized and growing modestly. However, the earnings profiles are getting stronger due to margin improvements, capex investments paying off and above all, a trend toward consolidations. There are many excellent small regionals ripe for the picking of larger companies. We saw the beginnings of this in 2016 with REIT conversions and acquisitions by Eldorado (NASDAQ:ERI) of Isle of Capri (NASDAQ:ISLE). This is a major development we will see much more of going forward. Consolidation is here and will build and I am watching those companies for opportunities with great entry points.

4. Las Vegas locals. This market has likewise stabilized and is growing with the population base. I particularly like the potential in sub markets like Reno, which is starting to get real interesting due to factors like the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) plant, emigrés escaping California taxes, etc.

SA: Could you elaborate on the consolidation theme a little?

HJK: The economics are irrefutable. Many regionals compete head to head in the same US markets. They are, in effect, offering the same product and carrying the same margins. Consolidation will merge costs, spread overheads, reduce operating cost and build capex potential to enter the fray in other markets. It's a lot like the entertainment business was in the 1980s when you had TV networks, movie studios, cable, et al occupying multiple spaces. It was inevitable that we'd wind up with essentially a handful of giant companies: Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB), CBS (NYSE:CBS), Disney (NYSE:DIS), New Corp. (NASDAQ:NWS), etc. I see that happening to gaming.

SA: Your recent posts on the sector have been fairly bullish, but you're not seeing that reflected in the stocks. What are your views going forward for the sector?

HJK: Going forward, I think the US regional market is pregnant with potential for investors, large cap and small. Macau is still not being given enough love in my view considering the sustained upside of month to month GGR (gross gaming revenue). I remain skeptical about the future of skill-based games directed at the millennials market because thus far, my research has indicated the test units are not exactly doing great business. This could change but so far I'm unconvinced.

Online gaming: I think the prospects for this segment have been wildly overstated in the minds of institutional investors mesmerized by the idea of playing casino games on mobile and laptops. It's legal only in three states now. I believe that under the new Trump administration any federal law to legalize either sports betting or casino online betting is a dead letter. Las Vegas Sands' (NYSE:LVS) Sheldon Adelson is a huge anti-online guy and happens to have been the largest single contributor to Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

I also think by the end of Q2, Macau revenues will stand estimates on their heads. And of course, the big story I'll be watching is Japan, which this year will designate the number of gaming licenses for integrated resorts to be issued and most critically, who will be tapped to get them. I see the shares of the successful bidders with a 20% minimum upside on news. I'm watching this one carefully.

Also my eyes are on India, very early in the game but could be the surprise package of the year for the big gaming stocks by Q3 or beyond.

SA: What is the full story in Japan? Who's bidding for the licenses, and what sort of market is it?

HJK: during this year Japanese lawmakers will pass enabling legislation that will define how many licenses and where they are to be located. Additionally, officials will hear final presentations from companies with development plans. Before the end of the year they will make their decisions. Our best information at the moment gives Wynn (NASDAQ:WYNN), Las Vegas Sands, MGM (NYSE:MGM) and several Japan-based partnerships as leading contenders for the licenses. The market is projected to be worth $30 billion by 2025.

SA: What are you watching for in India, and how would that play out? Which companies might it affect?

HJK: A small integrated resort has opened in Nepal on the India border, which is taking direct aim at the India market, particularly in the area of West Bengal Gaming is not legal per se in India now. There are cruise ships out of Goa now which do have limited gambling. However the consensus of our local contacts there tell us all eyes on the first ever casino so close to India. It's a country with a population of 1.2 + billion, around as much as China. The gaming proclivity is present and major players in the industry such as Las Vegas Sands, Wynn, and MGM will have an eye opener as soon as early results from this small experiment are known.

Also there are rumors of other major players beginning to lobby for casinos in giant Mumbai.

Most observers we've spoken to envision a potential $10 billion market there if gaming is approved.

