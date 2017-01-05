Johnson & Johnson: Concerns Overblown, Buy Any Near-Term Weakness

We examine why these concerns are overblown and why investors should buy any weakness in the near term.

The main bear case is based on a weakening pharmaceutical division based on introduction of biosimilars and competition against its other drugs.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) shares ended the past year 15 percent higher on an YTD basis and outperformed the broader S&P 500 by 4 percentage points. Overall, the company managed to weather the challenging environment in the healthcare sector which affected most stocks, going by the 19 percent drop in the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:IBB) ETF.

With the close of 2016, investors may find themselves wondering whether this healthcare giant can keep up its momentum in 2017, a subject that has drawn widely contrasting opinions from different divides of the market.

While I believe that this momentum will be put under significant pressure, it will also create some great buying opportunities for healthcare investors who may feel that they missed out on the rally. However, before looking at why capitalizing on any near-term weakness will prove to be a great play for investors, here is a brief review of this year's earnings for context.

Earnings recap

Johnson & Johnson has three operating segments namely Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical devices. For the first nine months of 2016, the company reported a 2.9 percent increase in worldwide sales to $53.8 billion (which included a 1.6 percent negative impact of currency fluctuations) compared to the same period in 2015.

Although sales in the United States increased by 7.1 percent to $28.3 billion, international sales dropped marginally by 1.4 percent to $25.5 billion for the nine months. The decline in international sales was attributed to weakness in the Venezuelan market as well as increased competition against the company's Hepatitis C products, Sovriad and Incivo.

Revenue for the first nine months (Billions) Segment FY2016 FY2015 Change Consumer $9.875 $10.187 -3.1 % Pharmaceutical $25.232 $23.366 8 % Medical Devices $18.677 $18.710 -0.2 % Click to enlarge

(Source: Johnson & Johnson 10-Q)

From the table above, it is clear that the pharmaceutical segment was the sole driver of the company's growth during the highlighted period. Sales from immunology products grew the most with Remicade, the blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis treatment emerging as the company's biggest product.

Sales of Remicade were positively impacted by inventory build among distributors while increased market penetration of both Stelara and Simponi further boosted the segment's performance. Furthermore, the increased patient uptake of oncology products Imbruvica and Darzalex whose sales increased 34 percent and 36 percent, respectively, proved to be key growth drivers.

The consumer segment's decline was due to weakness in the women's health franchise which was negatively impacted by operations in Venzuela and the U.S divestiture of Tucks, while the Splenda divestiture further weakened the wound care franchise leading to a decline in overall revenue.

Price declines and competitive pressures experienced in the diabetes care franchise coupled with the divestiture of the Cordis business which generated more than $500 million in annual revenue were responsible for the marginal decline in the medical device segment.

Management expects 2016 full-year revenue to come in at approximately $72.9 billion with adjusted EPS of between $6.71 and $6.76 which would imply a growth rate of about 8 percent to 9 percent compared to the prior year. While such growth is certainly nothing to frown at for a company of this scale, some investors feel that the pharmaceuticals segment will weigh down the company's prospects going forward and believe that now would be a great time to take profits.

Pharmaceuticals business concerns are overblown

Since the pharmaceuticals business contributes about 40 percent to Johnson & Johnson's topline, one of the most popular bear cases being advanced is that the introduction of biosimilars as well as the rise of competition against its other immunology drugs will significantly erode the company's market share.

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) for instance announced in October last year that it would be introducing Inflectra a biosimilar version of Remicade, creating widespread panic among Johnson & Johnson's shareholders. This is understandable considering that Remicade brought in approximately $5.3 billion in revenue for the company in the first nine months of 2016 and any competition would likely result in the loss of a huge chunk of revenue.

Pfizer plans to sell Inflectra at a 15 percent discount to Remicade which has resulted in a couple of Wall Street analysts initially estimating that the latter may post $1 billion in lower revenue this year. While there is no question that Remicade's sales will indeed take a hit, it appears that these analysts may have overestimated the extent based on a couple of factors.

According to Johnson & Johnson, its main advantage over Pfizer is that Inflectra is not interchangeable with Remicade and the U.S Food and Drug Administration has yet to issue guidance on interchangeability. This therefore implies that with Remicade's long term safety data coupled with clear physician preference, the 70 percent of patients stable on Remicade are highly unlikely to switch. Furthermore, in Canada, Australia and Brazil where there is already biosimilar competition to Remicade, Johnson & Johnson has maintained more than 90 percent market share.

Johnson & Johnson's psoriasis treatment Stelara is also set to face significant competition with the introduction of Valeant's (NYSE: VRX) Brodalumab which is expected to hit the market early this year. However, analysts may again be overestimating the effects of Brodalumab's introduction to the market due to its apparent suicide link which may give it a black-box warning.

It is also important to note that Stelara which raked in $2.4 billion for the first nine months of 2016 has a line extension for the treatment of Crohn's disease which will initially launch in the U.S and later in Europe creating an even greater opportunity for the drug. According to Johnson & Johnson's data, 70 percent to 80 percent of Crohn's patients on anti-TNFs are not in remission at one year and the patient population is expected to grow by more than 50 percent over the next decade.

The company states that this is the first in a series of line extensions which will contribute to more than 35 percent of Stelara's performance by 2019 meaning that its chances of becoming obsolete even with competition from Brodalumab are pretty slim.

Going forward Johnson & Johnson plans to continue pursuing significant growth opportunities in terms of both penetration within existing indications and planned lined extensions such as with Simponi Aria which it will be filling for two line extensions in psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis.

The company also has a strong pipeline of about 10 potential $1 billion plus NMEs which will ensure growth continues through 2019 regardless of biosimilar competition, with five of these expected to deliver significant growth opportunities in the near term.

Conclusion

Johnson & Johnson currently trades at PE ratio of 20.4 which although may be higher than its historical average is still below the industry average of 35 indicating it may still have room to edge higher. This Seeking Alpha article gives a more in depth analysis with regard to valuation and though the author states that he will remain on the sidelines till shares reach their fair value, investors should strike at any near term weakness as the fundamentals of the company are not only solid but concerns about the pharma business are overblown.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.