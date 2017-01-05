How Long Will The Market Wait For Sufficient Cash Flow And Profits From RSP Permian?

If oil prices do not cooperate, the market may sour on this stock, though it is unlikely to go broke as currently configured.

Cash flow from operations is less than $200 million, and next year's capital budget may get it to $700 million. Sufficient returns are two years away at least.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) has been in the news a lot lately. This Texas oil and gas producer has some of the best acreage in the Permian. Plus it is about to make an acquisition that should enhance that great acreage position. In fact the first part of the two step acquisition is already completed.

But the cash flow for the first nine months leaves a little bit to be desired. Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months totaled about $120 million. For a company with a market cap of $6.4 billion (market close on Jan 3, 2017) and proposals to issue more stock in various stages, that cash flow may need some attention. By the end of the acquisitions and stock sales there will be more than 150 million shares outstanding. While all the attention goes to the latest great deal, at some point Mr. Market wants an adequate return for the value of the company. That adequate return is probably in the neighborhood of cash flow from operations of at least $1 billion a year. It could easily be double that if the market is sold on superior profits from superior leases. Of course profits are going to be expected also.

The company can also be looked at as an asset play, but the lure of assets is that sooner or later profits can be made. Right now, profits and drilling are optional in the Permian because the sales activity and market excitement are unusually intense. But sooner or later that excitement wanes and Mr. Market wants cash flow from operations and profits. Currently there are clearly future profit expectations priced in. But this is a commodity industry and oil prices may fluctuate unfavorably, which would definitely change the market perception of this company.

So when a company such as RSP Permian has a large market capitalization, low production compared with that capitalization, and climbing debt, then more trips to the capital market are to be expected. On December 27, 2016, the company sold $450 million of notes due in 2025. On December 20, 2016, the company also announced that the borrowing base has been expanded to $900 million at the company's election and can later be expanded to a maximum of $2.5 billion. The first expansion under the new agreement will probably occur right after the completion of the acquisition in the first quarter of 2017.

So far there is more than $2 billion in equity sold and potential debt available (or already obtained) of about $3 billion. All of a sudden, the enterprise value of the company is approaching $10 billion using current market values. Leaving debt on the bank credit line is not usually one of the wiser long term strategies for companies. Plus financial leverage adds a lot of risk in a commodity industry. So although the company may start by using the bank line, even without the covenant restrictions, there are good reasons to minimize debt far below the allowable level. But that also implies more future dilution that will limit capital gains.

Click to enlarge

Source: RSP Permian Third Quarter, 2016, Earnings Slides Presentation

The above paragraphs were not meant (Adobe download) to be a criticism of the acquisition itself. Clearly as shown above, the acquisition will add production and the company is getting decent leases. One of the key events will be the amount of capital needed to sustain a production increase. That will be followed by the free cash flow generated by that production. Both will help determine company leverage and growth rates.

The market does not focus much on infrastructure, and there certainly is plenty already located in the Permian. But this company has plans to grow quickly over the next few years. At some point, the area may become capacity constrained as the Bakken did during its heyday. Pipelines and other infrastructure are currently capital starved along with the rest of the industry. At the same time, the favorable acreage part of the industry is publicly stating sizeable growth plans.

Construction projects are at a minimum. Even the hot Permian areas of Reeves County and the Delaware Basin are not completely immune to the expansion downturn. Of course that could change in an instant but the current infrastructure does not have infinite capacity. Pipelines need time to expand, so should all operators expand as quickly as this company plans to because of the favorable economics, a capacity crunch could be inevitable.

The initial part of the acquisition was largely paid through the issuance of equity. The company sold 22 million shares (probably plus the allotment of 3.3 million) to gross more than $900 million at $39.75 per share. That sale raised more than enough cash to finance the first part cash requirements of the acquisition.

However, management attitude appears to be changing for the second part of the acquisition because notes are now being offered and the credit line has expanded considerably. Both steps required the company to issue shares so increasing leverage is not a concern at this point. Plus the stock price is up nicely, so dilution is far less than it could have been. But management appears ready to leverage up the company and that could be a financial trap. All one has to do is look back at the Bakken heydays as one goes through the corporate graveyard to recall how well financial leverage worked. At what point the leverage exceeds a "safe amount" is an open question, but clearly survival favors low financial leverage.

Click to enlarge

Source: RSP Permian Third Quarter, 2016, Earnings Slides Presentation

While the slide above lists these leases (Adobe download) as having the strongest economics, what is pointedly missing is the IRR and the payback period. Clearly, the results above are good. But when a billion dollar company expands significantly, then payback becomes particularly important. The longer the payback period, the more cash is needed to expand operations to the point of an acceptable return for shareholders. That will lead to a determination of financial leverage or shareholder dilution in the future. It is very likely that these leases have a payback period of a year or so, but still it is noteworthy that the company has not stated the period on the slides.

(Source: RSP Permian Third Quarter, 2016, Earnings Slides Presentation

These wells also have some very strong economics relative to some of the other leases and also look to have a payback period of a year or less. So both these leases and the slide before could potentially double cash flow within a year and quickly drive the company to profitability once the acquisition related charges are no longer material.

There is always a risk that a drop in oil prices could slow the process down, but the leases shown above have some of the lower costs. Therefore, activity is unlikely to decrease unless commodity prices sustain a sharp and prolonged decline. Currently that appears unlikely.

Click to enlarge

Source: RSP Permian Third Quarter, 2016, Earnings Slides Presentation

Increasing returns also point towards (Adobe download) increasing profitability. Now whether or not this acreage will eventually compete as the strongest acreage will depend upon the relative improvements of each area. Like the others, the company has improved results to the point where the payback in some areas is within a 12 month period. Clearly not all the leases are in the category, although the results for the area are clearly excellent.

Click to enlarge

Source: RSP Permian Third Quarter, 2016, Earnings Slides Presentation

Despite the good results on these leases (Adobe download), there is a possibility that other leases will be superior enough to result in the deferral of development of these leases. This company has great leases and more coming from the acquisition. But there is only so much management can do at one time. So the least profitable, even if the results are great, may change to a hold the lease strategy, and the capital expenditures go to the superior returns.

The real challenge is for management to expand to obtain an adequate return on all the assets. As shown above, the company will have an enterprise value that probably will exceed $10 billion.

Fast expansion in one geographic area by all operators could lead to a selling price differential, as has been experienced in the Bakken. As noted above, the Permian has more infrastructure, but many operators are talking incredible growth rates. So the expansion timing compared to the growth could lead to a temporary differential that would decrease profitability and increase payback times. Plus Mr. Market expects the profitability of these leases to be above average. So cash flow and profits need to expand or eventually Mr. Market will sour on the future prospects of the company. The stock price appears to assume the future will go as publicly planned or better than that. Any disappointment could cause a downward share price adjustment that investors will not soon forget.

Click to enlarge

Source: RSP Permian Third Quarter, 2016, Earnings Slides Presentation

The first slide proposes a capital budget of about $600 million. Even if a payback period of a year or slightly less is assumed, then the cash flow by the end of the next fiscal year will probably be approximately a $700 million rate in the fourth quarter. Increasing interest and G&A as well as some other costs would limit cash flow gains. The production exit rate will be far higher than the average production to get that budgeted average rate. That assumes a current year exit rate of about $200 million cash flow from operations. Also notice the small infrastructure expenditure. If the whole geographic area decides to keep doubling production or even grow 50%, then that number could balloon at some point.

This is a large acquisition. Combine large field operations and expanding a large operation significantly has its own challenges. Dozens of wells have to be drilled, sometimes people hired and rigs rented or purchased. Many companies do bring off the expansion successfully but there can still be additional unforeseen costs that could hamper earnings in the first year. The risk of cost overruns in large acquisitions is higher.

The Permian is a hot area, and all the money spent for leases in the area demands an adequate return. In total, the future production could far exceed any amount the area has seen in the past. Record amounts of money invested are likely to turn into record amounts of production in the future. No one sees any bumps in those optimistic growth plans right now, but then no one saw the Bakken differentials hurting as much as they eventually did either. The second slide shows production increasing nicely. But it is going to have to increase nicely to meet market expectations. The current stock price has some pretty significant production expansions priced in already.

Assuming that management can again double cash flow in the second year, now finally, cash flow would approach market expectations. That second double could take a lot of debt or stock offerings. What is likely to impede this scenario is the continuing industry improvements that are lowering breakevens at all the relevant commodity selling price points across the industry. If "everyone" has lower costs, then there is more production available at lower prices. That scenario would lower the cash flow and profits of this company. That possibility does not appear to be priced into the stock due to the excitement surrounding the current acquisition. This company is a low cost producer, but its cash flow can still decrease if the price of oil exceeds demand and prices fall to accommodate that imbalance. Despite industry optimism, prices are unlikely to rise or even sustain current levels. Operational improvements would have to slow for that to happen.

The Permian party is not yet over by a long shot. Bubbles usually get far bigger than this. So this stock can be carried still higher by talk of lease values, great well results, and glossy future expectations. But more and more expect this stock to go higher based upon momentum and charts. All that value could suddenly disappear. Remember the Bakken, and other emerging low cost areas such as the Scoop and the Stack. The Permian has its day in the sun right now. But the future will likely belong to another low cost area. The industry hot spots have periodically changed through time and there is no reason to assume those changes will not continue.

This company has great leases and is a low cost operator, but it is getting well past the time that the stock is a bargain. The fact that management has issued so much stock lately is a sign that management considers issuing stock a good value for shareholders. That should be a warning when considering future capital appreciation. But if management goes the other way and increases financial leverage by issuing long term debt, then the risk of failure will increase substantially. Either way, value investors should probably watch from the sidelines. Major billion dollar expansions often do not produce the advertised results for common shareholders. Smaller expansions usually work far better. Meanwhile traders are going to have a field day with this stock for the foreseeable future.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.