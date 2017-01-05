National American University Holdings' (NAUH) CEO Ronald Shape on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

National American University Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUH)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

January 5, 2017 11:00 am ET

Executives

Adam Prior - Investor Relations, The Equity Group Inc.

Ronald Shape - Chief Executive Officer

David Heflin - Chief Financial officer

Analysts

Joshua Horowitz - Palm Global

Brad Tirpak - Locke Partners

John Weber - Charlestown Capital

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the National American University Holdings 2017 Second Quarter Financial Results. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host Mr. Adam Prior of The Equity Group. Thank you. You may begin.

Adam Prior

Thank you, Melissa and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us. Yesterday's earnings release is available at the Investor Relations section of National American University's or NAU's Web site at www.national.edu. You are also welcome to contact our office at 212-836-9600, and we would be happy to send you a copy.

In addition, a recording of this call will be made available at NAU's Web site for the next 30 days. National American University Holdings also has an accompanying slide presentation available in PDF format on the NAU Web site, which we will reference from time to time during this call.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone this conference call and any accompanying information discussed herein contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may affect the business prospects and results of operations of National American University Holdings such risks are detailed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Regarding the disclaimer language, I'd also like to refer you to Slide number 2 of the presentation for more information. Specifically, the company expects to file its fiscal 2017 second quarter and six months results on Form 10-Q and encourages all investors to read all the company's filings with the SEC for a thorough review of NAU's business and financial results.

Let me note a brief disclaimer that the company operates in two business segments; academics, which consists of the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral education programs, and ownership in and the development of multiple apartments and condominium complexes from which it derives sales and rental income. The academics is where the company derives the largest portion of its business.

For their company's fiscal 2017 second quarter, the academics generated revenue of $21.7 million and the company's apartment and condominium segment generated $293,000 in revenues.

With all of that, now, let me turn the call over to Dr. Ronald Shape, Chief Executive Officer of National American University Holdings. Please go ahead, Dr. Shape.

Ronald Shape

Thank you, Adam, and welcome, everyone.

I would like to take a moment to recognize several of our executive leadership many of who are in the call this morning. Dr. Lynn Priddy, Provost, Chief Academic Officer; Dr. David Heflin, Chief Financial officer; Dr. Bob Paxton, President of Strategic Initiatives and External Relations; Mr. Anthony De Angelis, Chief Information Officer; Mr. Joe Sallustio, Vice President of Marketing and Enrollment Management; Mr. Paul Sedlacek, Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel; Mr. John Woolsey, Vice President of Human Resources and Development; and Mr. Michael Johnson, Director of Military Support Services. In addition, we have several other leadership individuals across our system.

During this morning's call, I will discuss our investor highlights, provide an update on our key business strategies and provide an update on our academic initiatives as Dr. Priddy is out of the office on a much deserved family vacation. And then, Dr. Heflin will provide an update on our financial performance and focus. We will then conclude with a question-and-answer session.

We achieved incremental gains during the quarter including positive EBITDA trends, we have worked diligently with our existing campus locations to ensure that students recognize and understand the value proposition that NAU provides to a unique segment of the population that is our core working adult market. In short, we are always working to improve the quality of our programmatic offerings and take a personal approach in assisting each student at our university.

In today's call, we will highlight a number of the academic achievements we continue to make with the end result being that we are seeing favorable trends in successful student outcomes whether that be course completion, term-to-term persistence or graduation. Throughout it all, we maintain an efficient organization and are benefiting from an operational leverage that perhaps some of our peers don't possess.

For those of you following along on the accompanying slide presentation, we will begin on Slide 3, where we highlight the continued strategic focus for FY'2017. We are also looking at other areas in which to leverage our history and operational flexibility to help a wider group of potential students.

One of the key initiatives that we continued to develop is the controlled expansion and growth of our international student population. In particular, we remain focused on our expansion into Canada and have provided some additional details as to the approvals funding eligibility and student enrollment by province.

As noted on Slide 4, we have received approvals in eight provinces that allow students to utilize Canadian financial aide when they enroll in NAU's online degree programs.

On Slide 5, we have provided a current student enrollment count by province. As I shared on our last call, we continue to focus our efforts based on our evaluation of which provinces provide the best match for the student we serve and where we have the best relationships with Canadian affiliate institutions. Based on these criteria, we believe our greatest opportunities in the short-term rest in the provinces of British Columbia and Alberta.

Next, we continue to work with institutions that have either closed or significantly reduced their footprint to provide degree completion opportunities to students either through teach-out agreements or transfer agreements.

As you can see on slide 7 and 8, 676 institutions or campus locations thereof have closed since January 5, 2016. In addition, with the U.S. Department of Education recently we are drawing us recognition of ACICS as an accrediting body for purposes of institutional eligibility for title for Federal Student Aid, we believe then number of closed schools will increase in the near future.

In this regard, we have recently signed a teach-out agreement with Career Point College in Texas to provide degree completion opportunities to approximately 1,500 students in the San Antonio-Austin market. This teach-out agreement requires the approval of numerous regulatory agencies including the Texas Higher Education Board, the Texas Workforce Commission, the Texas Board of Nursing and the Texas Attorney General's Office.

We also received prompt approvals of the teach-out agreement from our institutional accreditor the Higher Learning Commission and from the U.S. Department of Education. We are very pleased to be able to provide a teach-out opportunity for students who through no fault of their own were adversely impacted by the school's sudden closure and sought the means to fulfill their full secondary educational goals.

Secondly, we signed a transfer agreement with Colorado Heights University in Denver, Colorado to assist approximately 500 of their students. Colorado Heights University has announced that it will close in the fall of 2017 and we will be working with their leadership to ensure a smooth transition for many of its students over the next several months.

With regard to the impact of closed and/or closing institutions, we continue to work diligently to map programs from closing institutions to programs that NAU develop, transfer, and articulation agreements create specialized teams to work directly with students on transfer options visit the campuses of institutions that are closing to meet collectively and individually with students to provide them with information on NAU, work to identify appropriate core substitutions where appropriate, to maximize transfer credit and provide scholarships to help students finish their degree with as little impact as absolutely possible.

Finally, we continue to monitor and analyze ongoing operations to make sure marketing and enrollment efforts meet expectations to make certain expenditures align with revenue projections, to continue to expand non-credit operations in select areas and most importantly to ensure successful student outcomes.

Dr. Heflin will share additional details shortly, but we are pleased with the EBITDA improvement we are seeing. For the second quarter, we realized improved performance over the same quarter of the previous year with EBITDA growing nearly 300% from $108,000 to $330,000.

As noted on slides 9 through 12, we continue to see improved results on our year-over-year student enrolment. In this regard, we are very pleased with the continued growth in our doctorial program with a 43% increase over last year.

Dr. Roueche and the team at the Roueche Graduate Center continue to work diligently to develop new cohorts across the country. Likewise, our master's programs continue to see excellent enrollment growth with enrollments increasing 28.2% over the previous year.

Dr. Paxton and his team have made several changes to improve student engagement and student retention. We are looking to replicate his efforts in the master's programs into our undergraduate operation accordingly.

Finally, although we are seeing improvements in our undergraduate enrollments for the second quarter, we continue to see a decline over the previous year with overall undergraduate enrollments down 15% over the previous year. In total, our student enrollments were down over the previous year.

Slide 11 provides the actual historical student enrolment by credit hour comparison as well as the current projected enrollments for winter 2017. For the winter, we are anticipating 63,500 credit hours, which would result in a 3.3% increase over the fall term and a 4.2% decrease over the same period last year.

As noted on slide 12, we are beginning to see improved year-over-year enrolment trends with an upward trend projected for the winter term. Looking forward, we continue to be pleased with these improvements, but also appreciate the continued work that is needed.

In this regard, we believe the improved retention efforts that we are seeing in the master's programs can be replicated in the undergraduate programs along with the continued efforts to enhance and improve the marketing and enrollment at our existing campus locations will position the university well.

Next, I would like to share some updates on the regulatory front. On slide 13, we provide a quick notation of the results on our most recent annual Title IV Compliance Audit, which is conducted each year by our independent auditing firm pursuant to U.S. Department of Education requirement.

As noted, we had no findings of non-compliance and I'd like to recognize Dr. Heflin and his team, Cheryl Bullinger, our Director of Financial Aid, and Linda Pottorff, our Director of Student Accounts for their efforts to ensure NAU's commitment to quality and compliance.

Moving to Gainful Employment, we have highlighted some of the draft data we received from the department regarding the debt-to-earnings rates of our graduates under the Gainful Employment regulation. Based on the draft rates, which the department expects to finalize in mid-January. Our Associate of Applied Science Medical Assisting Program and our Associate of Applied Science Therapeutic Massage Program fail to meet the debt-to-earnings rate.

For the AAS Therapeutic Massage Program, we inactivated the program earlier this year and anticipate the existing students will complete their degree over the next several terms. For the AAS Medical Assisting Program, we are reviewing the potential of a new pricing strategy and improve placement strategies to improve the debt-to-income ratio and allow the program to continue.

As this data becomes finalized, we will provide updates accordingly. Under the regulations if a program fails to meet the required debt-to-earnings rates in two out of any three consecutive years, that program will seize to be eligible for students to receive Title IV Program funds. For additional Gainful Employment information please review the 10-Q accordingly.

Next, I will provide a quick overview of our academic operations. Beginning on slide 15, we highlight key academic initiatives designed to target students learning, satisfaction, retention and completion. Over the past two years at the both the graduate and undergraduate levels, academics have capped into emerging educational trends in the latest research from the [DaNa] [ph] project, Achieving the Dream, Gates Foundation, and Lumina to redesign programs, courses and learning environment.

In fact these investments in new policies, processes and an academic culture that increasingly values agility and innovation, course retention rates have increased by 2% across all offerings in summer 2016 and nearly 4% year-over-year. DFW rates have decreased by just under 2%.

Core to the NAU difference is a longstanding commitment to performance based curricula with the capacity to be unbundled into competencies that can be customized to businesses and personalize to students all while remaining within the traditional core structures of higher education. Using this curricular structure and revised policies the University has envisioned the ways credentials, programs and courses can be aligned to streamline degree paths from diplomas to master degrees entering at any point along the continuum.

The redesign involves all undergraduate and master's offering including nursing, legal studies and information technology programs, which now include embedded certification new areas of emphasis such as cyber security in laddered or direct degrees.

For example, NAU's Baccalaureate programs now offer up to 13.5 graduate credits towards multiple aligned master's degrees. Further, nursing students or nurses in the field who may bring an RN or associate degree in nursing can complete a direct path through the bachelor's to the Master of Science in nursing, whereas many institutions evaluate has a limit and controls transfer credits in prior learning assessment. NAU has developed a distinctive ability to apply transfer credits to degree programs minimizing credit loss for students.

Because more than 70% of all NAU students bring transfer credit in experiential learning that can be evaluated for credit, the University has now tested and will fully implement new processes for optimizing credit for prior learning, also available at any point on the degree continuum.

Supporting these processes are new transfer and residency requirement practices that maximize credit for previous college work, relevant military and other training, international transfer, articulated credit, and prior learning from work experience.

In addition, National American University has streamlined entry testing and consolidated entry courses designed to serve working adults in the military. The new processes and policies have increased the average number of transfer credits by more than 25%. As reported previously, the redesign of programs has included the integration of co-requisite, remedial and new quantitative reasoning math course sequence. Based on work from the [DaNa] [ph] project and achieving the dream, these entry process changes have reduced the high failure rate at entry have allowed students to be more successful academically in their second course including math and have promoted quicker entry into the field focus courses most working adults seek.

Accompanying these revisions, our parallel efforts to expand student tutoring, mentoring, intrusive advising and career services as well as library writing and math one-stop assistance, a full mobile friendly application allow students to engage from anywhere via any smart wise. To ensure students attend, engage, learn and persist, the university has begun a comprehensive redesign of these online courses in their learning environments. New technologies allow for significant improvements in the functionality and student experience in the typical distance education course room including increased faculty to student, student to student and student to employer interaction. The mobile first initiative that accompanies the redesign completes the focus to adapt traditional higher education offerings to the expectations of working adult students.

All undergraduate and master courses are scheduled to be updated by FY'19 with the next day duration of learning management tools including the rollout of comprehensive mobile phone functionality. As indicated earlier, the course and program redesign has allowed NAU to provide students displace by posing institutions with curricular option that allow for minimal disruption to their ability to complete their education.

Slide 16, illustrates the extent of the impact on spring summer and fall and winter terms working with state educational regulators, the U.S. Department of Education and programmatic and regional accreditors, the university has now served more than 1800 on duplicated former students of Westwood College, Wright Career College, Brown Mackie College, ITT, Globe University, Minnesota School of Business and Career Point College. Approximately 800 of these students are those who have recently enrolled at NAU from Career Point College in a special winter term that started December 19, 2016. The majority of the CPC students will complete their nursing programs conducted at the NAU Austin campus and the NAU CPC teach-out location in San Antonio. The evaluation of prior learning has further allowed the university to confirm that these incoming displaced students have achieved the necessary competencies and level of learning from the previous institution necessary to complete their degree at NAU.

To-date 105 students are enrolled at NAU as a result of closed institutions have graduated as a result of the collaborative work and external agencies and the adaptive curriculum and assessment of learning processes at the university.

Slide 17 will be familiar as it provides the breakdown of the university student by academic area and by degree offering for the winter 2016 term. As with previous reports, we continue to see stability and the distribution of academic programming during this term. With solid signs of enrollment stabilization and under graduate programs and steady increases in graduate programs.

Slide 18, we outlined two benchmarks; the university uses to track student progress and more broadly the value of our academic program, course completion and student persistent. We continue to report strong and improving course completion by our students in part based on the intrusive academic curriculum, process and policy changes addressed earlier. In winter quarter 2017, our undergraduate course completion percentage showed improved -- improvement increasing from 90% to 91% graduate numbers as expected show even results with the prior year meeting the 90% benchmark.

Likewise, our term to term student persistent rates remain above 83% and show the results of efforts to retain students. Summer to fall 2016, shows an increase to 84.8% exceeding the persistence rates in the same period in 2015, preliminary numbers were persistence fall to winter show that the rate is sustained at 83.7%. We continue to play close attention to these metrics and as evidenced in the academic initiatives referenced earlier multiple initiatives directly target course term and degree persistence.

In spring and summer 2016, the university completed two faculty students mentoring pilot test across the Kansas City and Twin City campuses results from two quarters of data indicate that embedded faculty student mentoring and targeted online courses, decrease drop rates by more than 20% and decrease DNF grades by more than 10%.

The pilot efforts are now being integrated into the roles of all faculty and advisors, through this focus on faculty student and student advisor engagement drop rates have decreased by nearly 2% and course retention rates have increased by 2%.

In addition, we are building the faculty student mentoring and other engagement strategies into all online courses as described above, in the learning management system redesign. The revision to remediate entry courses, math offerings -- and math offerings addressed above have also impacted new and continuing students significantly improving successful completion of college success math and writing courses.

The work and the commission's academy continues to provide the data support for these and other engagement persistence and learning efforts. Current assessment of learning results indicate that 80-plus percent of students are achieving key program learning outcomes with significant improvement noted by the business and veterinary technology programmatic accreditors. The academic work is two-prong providing data that identifies which strategies are successful with which students and shifting the university's student success data from static historical reports to predictive analytics that flat and report on four levels of student risk tied to seven factors.

The analytics and weekly data indicators are new reentry and continuing student engagement, attendance and academic success. Campus and Central teams respond with interventions designed to impact student course, term and degree persistence, learning and completion. Although, we continued to focus on enrollments we balance those efforts with an equally important focus and working with our current students and guiding them to ultimate completion. We will continue to collect and analyze relevant data to ensure that we are encouraging and assisting our students to persist in their program of study which will ultimately allow them to achieve their educational goals.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Dr. Heflin, who will provide an overview of our FY 2017 Q2 and first six months financial performance.

David Heflin

Thank you, Dr. Shape.

Moving to financials, I'm going to touch on a few highlights that I believe are worth noting, I will avoid the process of going line by line through our financial statements.

I would encourage each of you to review our press release, the Form 10-Q and our Investor deck for any specific details and of course, I would be happy to take questions during Q&A today.

With that, our revenues decreased to $22 million in the fiscal year 2017 second quarter from $25.7 million for the same period last year with our academic segments total revenue decreasing to $21.7 million from $25.5 million in the prior year period. This decrease is primarily due to decreased credit hours and lower book sales due to lower enrollments.

Since April of 2016, NAU has operated an additional physical site in the rural Colorado solely for the purpose of the teach-out of Westwood College students. This location will not continuing operation following the completion of the teach-out.

For the second quarter of fiscal year 2017, revenue from the teach-out activities totaled over $1 million expenses totaled $700,000 and net income totaled a little bit higher than $300,000. We continued to work on improving our operating efficiencies and making sure our cost aligned with our current enrollment numbers as such we made additional expenditure reductions during the second quarter to realize savings that are beginning to have an impact on financial results. In addition, campus closures in fiscal year 2016 created expense reductions in the second quarter of $800,000 compared to the second quarter of the previous year.

I would note that the investment associated with the Westwood College teach-out and the additional cost associated with transition, transfer credits from like Career College offset some of the cost reduction efforts during the second quarter. Additional salaries from these efforts reduce salary savings associated with closed campuses and regional management realignment during fiscal year 2016.

Additional investment and cost associated with developing the surgical technology degree program also cut into overall expense reduction efforts during the second quarter. Despite the investment in these initiatives, cost of educational services decreased from $6.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2016 to $6.5 million in the second quarter of the previous year.

Also on Slide 20, you will note, that our cost reduction efforts resulted in a year-over-year reduction in SG&A for the second quarter from $18.8 million to $15.4 million.

Moving to Slide 21, net loss attributable to the company for the fiscal 2017 second quarter was $800,000 or $0.03 per diluted share based on 24.1 million shares outstanding compared to a net loss of $1.2 million or $0.05 per diluted share based on 25.2 million shares outstanding in the previous year period.

As Dr. Shape mentioned earlier, the company's EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal year 2017 was $330,000 compared to $108,000 for the prior year period. A table reconciling EBITDA to net income or net loss could be found in yesterday's press release.

For the first six months of the fiscal year, Slides 22 and 23, show financial highlights from the first six months of fiscal 2017 compared to the first six months of fiscal year 2016. The company's revenue for the six months ended November 30, 2016 decreased to $43.1 million from $50.4 million for the same period last year. Again, this decrease was primarily driven by lower enrollments.

SG&A expenses for the six months ended November 30, 2016 was $31.9 million or 74% of total revenues compared to $37.8 million or 75% for the first six months of the previous year. Our SG&A as a percent of revenue decreased year-over-year.

During the first six months of fiscal year 2017, the company reported a net loss attributable to the company of $2.8 million or $0.12 per diluted share based on 24.1 million shares outstanding compared to a net loss attributable to the company up $2.5 million or $0.10 per diluted share based on 25.2 million shares outstanding in the prior year.

National American University Holdings EBITDA for the first six months of fiscal year 2017 was $1.2 million compared to EBITDA of $343,000 in the prior year period. Again, a table reconciling EBITDA to net income can be found in yesterday's press release.

Moving to the balance sheet highlights shown on Slide 24, as of November 30, 2016, the company had cash and cash equivalents and investments of $19.7 million, working capital of $17.4 million and stockholders equity of $35.6 million compared to cash and cash equivalents and investments of $25.8 million, working capital of $22.2 million and stockholders equity of $40.4 million at May 31, 2016.

During the first two quarters of fiscal year 2017, the company paid up $2.2 million in dividends and the company has no outstanding lending debt of any kind.

Slide 25 identifies the year-over-year change in cash balance from November 30, 2015 and highlights the reasons behind the decline in the cash balance including the previously mentioned payment of dividends. As we announced during our previous call, the company's Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase plan authorizing the repurchase of up to $500,000 of common stock in open market or privately negotiated transactions.

As of November 30, 2016, we have repurchased 30,440 shares of common stock for a total of approximately 52,000 as part of that currently open plan to repurchase $500,000 of common stock. The opportunity to repurchase another 448,000 shares of common stock remains.

The timing and actual number of shares purchased will depend on a variety of factors, such as price, corporate and regulatory requirements, and other prevailing market conditions. The plan has authorized for a period of one year from the date of April 4, 2016, but maybe limited or terminated without prior notice.

We are excited about the initiatives we continue to work on in fiscal year 2017 and we believe these efforts will serve to strengthen the foundation upon which NAU was built 75 years ago.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Dr. Shape.

Ronald Shape

Thanks, Dr. Heflin. I appreciate that report. Before we jump into question-and-answer, ladies and gentlemen, our CIO here would be disappointed in me if I did not provide the directions for all our investors to go out and download the NAU app, so that you have it on your mobile devices. So, would encourage all of your to go out to the App Store, search National American University, download the app and you will see firsthand some of the items that I talked about previously in the report and the work that's being done academically and the mobility of our students to access curriculum content, service, support, those sorts of thing.

So, with that now behind us, operator, let's open it up for questions at this time.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Joshua Horowitz with Palm Global. Please proceed with your question.

Joshua Horowitz

Thank you. Thank you, Dr. Shape. Good morning.

Ronald Shape

Good morning, Joshua.

Joshua Horowitz

Adam, good morning to you too.

Adam Prior

Good morning, Josh.

Joshua Horowitz

Dr. Shape, can you talk about teach-outs and explain in layman's terms what the opportunity is for investors both now and in the future if we continue to see these other institutions continue to close. I mean how do we understand the profit opportunity that this national trend represents? Is it that we get a reduced cost of student acquisition or is that muted by what we need to spend to get regulatory approvals and setup temporary campuses? I mean how do we really benefit? What are some of the numbers here?

Ronald Shape

I will try to as good of job as I can with that Josh. That's a huge question. But I would tell you this, we – I say we and Dr. Heflin and his team work through any of these teach-outs that we consider. We take a serious look at where the students are at, what the cost factors are to provide the tech-out, the degree programs to make those things happen and to make sure that we are doing it at a price point that still works for the company.

We do not knowingly intentionally pursue any type of a teach-out that would jeopardize in anyway the financial health of National American University. But it does provide for the opportunity first and foremost to do the right thing to assist the students, to help the students complete the program that they've enrolled in. I think it sends a lot of goodwill to the institutions, to the regulatory bodies that are working with the students that are being displaced to provide that opportunity, but again to do that in such a way that financially it makes sense to do so.

Longer term, to answer your question, I guess the best way I could probably describe is it comes down to Adam Smith's supply and demand as institutions exit the post-secondary space through whatever means that that occurs. There are fewer providers to assess the student population that are out there because the desire and the intent at lease as we are seeing on the part of the student to still get and obtain a post-secondary degree still exist. That has not been replaced by some other standard across the country or around the world.

It is still the primary standard baccalaureate degree both from employability, earnings potential, students still seek and want that opportunity. And as institutions across the country and the markets that we serve are no longer there, those students and/or potential students who would have – who are looking to fulfill that requirement look to who is left to assess them. We hope and intend that National American University will be their primary selection to make that happen. I hope that gets to your question a little bit Josh.

Joshua Horowitz

Sure, absolutely. If we look at it – I'm trying to put it even in bigger perspective. I mean how large could the teach-out pipeline be as a percentage of our, call it, 2017 projected enrollments, is this going to be significant if these trends continue?

Ronald Shape

The trends continue, it has the potential to be significant. Understanding – fully understanding that when it comes to a teach-out versus a transfer agreement with an institution, the teach-out by design requires a multitude of approvals from the state level, regulatory, accreditor level and the Department of Education. So it is subject to external approval for a teach-out, which, I think, we've been successful in working with the multiple agencies to do the teach-outs and to gain those approvals. But they don't come without a lot of work, a lot of due diligence on the part of the institution. Working with those agencies to make sure we are able to maintain the quality of equation and serve these additional students.

Joshua Horowitz

Very helpful. Thank you very much.

Ronald Shape

Absolutely. Thanks, Josh.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Brad Tirpak with Locke Partners. Please proceed with your question.

Brad Tirpak

Good morning, gentlemen. Can you guys hear me?

Ronald Shape

Yes, thanks, Brad.

Brad Tirpak

Great. Yes, I just wanted to ask you about the default rate and where that's trending. I know the regulators sort of capped the default rate on loans at about 30%, you are in low-20s and I was wondering if you could update us on where you think that is right now.

Ronald Shape

Yes. We've done some – well, a lot of work and we shared it in the call this last fall. We've made several changes to a third-party provider that we work with that works on loans that -- student loans in terms of information on repayment, what the student needs to do also working with student loans that are going pre-claims meaning the students falling behind. We made a change March of 2016, this last spring from Texas Guaranteed to a company called Loan Services and they have done a fabulous job in reaching out to students, educating students, moving students off from pre-claims into good standing.

So those efforts will help us Brad coming into now granted it will be year-and-a-half, two years from now before we see it in the actual rate numbers. But, we are planning, pressing and/or managing to bring that default rate down and goal is to be down under 20% to be in the 17%, 18% range. And we think over the course of the next couple of years with some of the changes we have made, the advising that we are doing encouraging and students to borrow, last borrow only what they need for tuitions so that their loan balances don't go up. That all of those initiatives will help us drive that number back down below 20%.

Brad Tirpak

Okay. So that sounds like the trend is in the right direction. Do you guys have a general rule of thumb for some equation between persistence to completion and the default rate or what's the main leading indicator that I should look at as a lay person to understand where I think the default rates are go I guess. Are those two of them or are there -- is there something else I should look at too?

Ronald Shape

No, no, interesting question. Brad, I have never had somebody ask that question before. Probably the biggest measures historically deal with student completion, successful student outcomes and student placement in terms of having a job to payback the loan. I mean those fundamentally are the biggest drivers, the biggest components and items that we track and monitor internally ourselves.

Unfortunately, a lot of that information is not publicly disclosed for some as you go along -- readily find it to manage it. But, I guess the best thing I could offer subsequent to that is maybe the historical outcomes of the default rates. And I'm going back -- way back in time on here Brad but in the 90s, coming through the 90s, our default rates were high. We implemented default reduction plans working with students, we brought our default rates down into the low-single digits, 5%, 6%.

Students had access to borrow larger sums of money, pooling of that money and cash disbursements to the students resulting in large loan limits when they graduated and asking him to pay him back and that's been where we spent the majority of our time is really driving down the amount of money that the student borrows for their education. So that when they come out at the back end, a student with a loan repayment of $400 to $600 a month that's completely doable. But, if a student maximizes the loan eligibility limit of $57,000 and they come out with a $1000 loan payment that would be tough for anybody to manage.

And so, those are the things that we really, really focus on when the students comes in, used to borrow, adjust the minimal amount you need to pay for the tuition cost stay away from the living allowance. If you got to go to school in order to live, you've got bigger problems and the school may not be the answer for you right now. Maybe you need to take a month or two off, secure a job, make sure the family peace is in order, then come to school.

Keeping in mind that our target audience is the non-traditional working adult, it's not the 18-year-old who is staying in the dorm, but that non-traditional working adult with a family, if they are coming to school to try to get a paycheck, they don't belong in school. They need to take care of the other piece first and then get in and find an opportunity to improve their position in life, move to a higher paying job or move to a career field that they want to grow and prosper in.

Brad Tirpak

Okay. That's helpful especially from a big picture point of view. And if I could just tie that default rate into the previous question from the previous caller, he had asked about the students coming from these other universities – these closing universities on the teach-outs. When you bring on those new students, have they been sort of going into shall I say careers or courses, teach-out opportunities that are lower default rates and I assume that nursing has a lower default rate than massage therapy, and so can – are the students coming on going into – is that sort of wave of students that can help your default rates? And how does the regulator view you sort of taking on these students to help them complete vis-à-vis the default rate? Is there any exception to those? Is there any bad debt exception or anything like that? Or is there any nuances in the way that the regulator looks at it?

Ronald Shape

Handful of stuff in there, Brad. Let me see if I can hit on all of it. If I don't bring it back around so that I do. It's one of the things that we look at before we enter into and/or consider a teach-out. We look at where the default rate of the other institution is for a multitude of reasons. We want to make sure we are setting students up for success, not for failure. And I can tell you in the teach-out agreements we've done, the other institutions we've worked with have had a lower default rate than where ours is at, which has made it a positive outcome in order for us to consider entering into the teach-out.

The other thing I would tell you that, through the process of entering into a teach-out, the students that come to NAU, that gap that they have from the other institution does not come with them to NAU in terms of considering the default rate for the student. The student does become out student, but the debt that the student has borrowed at the other institution does not come over. And that's one of the items that we track and monitor with the regulators and approval agencies.

Now beyond that what I can share is that, the teach-outs we've pursued all have been approved and I think it's a function of the work that we've done on the front-end to make sure it's done and done right. But I cannot speak Brad to any specific criteria that any of the regulators whether it would be state agency, specialized accreditor because we've had to work with Board of Nursing in a couple of examples or the accreditors or the Department of Education.

If they have a magical list that they check, I don't know what that looks like, but I do know that we've been successful in gaining those approvals through the work that we've done. And I think – it is the key part here Brad, I think it has to do with the work that we've done to truly focus on the student, the degree program, make sure the student is protected through the process. And I think that has probably led to – as a cause of an impact on the approvals with the state agencies, with the accreditors, and with the department as anything else potentially could have impacted it. Now did I get all the points there, Brad?

Brad Tirpak

Yes, absolutely. I was just thinking about – when a bank takes over a failing bank, they get a break from the regulators or they get – the bad debt is somehow limited by the regulators, but I think it's a little bit different in this industry.

Ronald Shape

Sure.

Brad Tirpak

Thank you very much.

Ronald Shape

Thanks, Brad.

Brad Tirpak

And I will pass the call.

Ronald Shape

Thanks for that Brad. I appreciate it.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of John Weber with Charlestown Capital. Please proceed with your question.

John Weber

Hey, guys. Thanks for the call. This is really informative and congrats on the progress that you are making. This is really exciting.

Ronald Shape

Thanks, John.

John Weber

I had a quick question. Just about capital priorities. If I go to that slide that shows the change in cash year-over-year, I mean, obviously, the biggest driver of change in the cash balance of your company has been dividends that have been paid. And I was just curious how you guys think about capital allocation and what the priorities are for the cash going forward?

Ronald Shape

This goes – to answer that question, John, it goes back to 2009, 2010, when we first became public – publicly traded and honestly it goes back to all 25 years that I've been with the institution. And the theory, the concept has been and continues to be that the profits and the cash that the institution generates basically goes into three arenas, a third of it goes to Uncle Sam in the form of taxes, a third of it gets reinvested in the organization in terms of student equipment, computers, technology to support the core business of the institution and a third of it goes to ownership and since 2009 that's been in the form of dividends that has been the overarching general concept like I said for 25 years.

Now, is that true on every specific quarter, no, we have attempted to make sure that is on average where the institutions at and how we operate. So, there was a couple of years where the dividend would have fallen short of the 30% -- of the one third distribution. And there is years like we had last year and the current quarter that the dividend would be zero if we held to that.

So, it's been an overarching policy understanding we probably don't hit it on the highs but we also supported on the lows. But, that's been the fundamental philosophy like I said for 20 some odd years for the institution in it I think it has served as well.

John Weber

Got it. Got it. No, it makes sense. And I'm curious, I mean given the -- you guys have obviously identified a big need in the industry which is -- we got all the schools closing and you have got people leaving the space. I mean is there -- are there high return -- central project or acquisitions or things you can do with the cash that you have got on hand. I mean are there other things that we are missing out on?

Ronald Shape

There is a lot of things out there, and I would tell you the biggest challenge is evaluating each scenario as to what can be done, how quickly it can be done. And evaluating that against the core pieces of the institution that has served as well and that is quality and compliance. Those are the two non-negotiables that have served this organization very, very well. So it's looking at what's happening across the landscape institutions that maybe closing, students that are being displaced, how can NAU step into that environment, support and serve those students without comprising quality and compliance in the process.

And I think we have been able to do that effectively, efficiently and I'm sure there is some opportunities maybe we could have better capitalized on or capitalized in a different way. But it starts with quality, compliance and from there it goes to what opportunities can the institution do to assist students and help students to be successful. So, we continue to monitor and look at each situation, we have a lot of folks that reach out to us that institutions that are closing that still want to help their students -- want to help their staff and that becomes one of the biggest challenges. And I have shared this in a couple of calls earlier.

There is a point in time with an institution that's closing and typically it evolves like this. An institution realize it has problems, the first thing they tried to do is sell the institution for a chunk of money and that's not something that NAU has been in the business of doing.

Then, there is a point in time that comes where the institution realizes that a sale in this environment most likely is probably not going to happen. And so, what they do is, they realize that, they have a commitment to the students and the staff and they want to do write by the students and the staff in a slab window right there where an institution still wants to help the students, still wants to help the staff, where we can step in and assist them.

Now, sometimes for some institutions that window honestly can be measured in days and the window closes before there is anything we can do and the students end up displaced and to the extent that we can accept them as a transfer student we will. But, to do something more formally the institution maybe closed and doors closed and not existing in order to do something more formal whether it would be a transfer agreement, articulation agreement something more granular where we can really help the students.

And so, we keep our eyes and ears open and where we think we can be of benefit, we do it. Otherwise, we also remain focused on our core business, marketing, enrolling students through traditional measures which we have done for 75 years.

John Weber

You've done a great job. I appreciate. Thank you.

Ronald Shape

Absolutely. Thanks a bunch John.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes our question-and-answer question. I would like to turn the floor back to management for final remarks.

Ronald Shape

Thanks Melissa. We would like to thank everyone for joining us. We are available to answer any additional questions you may have. You are also welcome to contact our Investor Relations firm, The Equity Group. We look forward to speaking with you again during the fiscal 2017 third quarter results conference call. Thank you, everyone.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.