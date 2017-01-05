2 Retirement Income Opportunities Reconsidered

Welcome to the Prime issue of M&A Daily

Amazon

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is seeking to buy American Apparel (OTCPK:APPCQ) out of bankruptcy in an effort to strengthen its branded fashion and apparel business. It could also offer some political cover due to the target's strong "made in America" identity. The president-elect has attacked Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Bezos appears to be looking for ways to smooth things over. Looking for something new on Amazon? Speaking of Amazon, here are some of my favorite books for new investors as well as three steps for over 10% off of everything.

Investment Ideas for Retirement

In 2 Retirement Income Opportunities, I asked the following questions:

Are you a retiree who relies on a fixed income or simply a saver looking for the best way to protect and grow your nest egg? Where should you start and what are your best options?

My answers: Columbia Pipeline Partners (NYSE:CPPL) and Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEMKT:ERC).

My case for CPPL included the view that it would probably get bought. In September, TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) made a polite offer of $15.75 per unit. The suitor is working with Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). ERC still trades at a 9% discount to NAV and remains under shareholder pressure to close that gap. Both of these investment ideas offer substantial retirement income.

However, after significant moves, they are among the ideas worth reconsidering and potentially re-sizing or selling/covering.

CEB

Gartner (NYSE:IT) is buying CEB (NYSE:CEB) in a $2.6 billion cash and stock deal. CEB holders get $54 in cash and 0.2284 IT shares per CEB share. The buyer is working with Evercore (NYSE:EVR) and Goldman (NYSE:GS). JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) is also helping with the $1.4 billion term loan.

Facebook

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is buying The Eye Tribe to help FB's Oculus with eye-tracking software development. Facebook having the ability to watch what you are watching is sorta cool/sorta creepy.

Westar

The Missouri PSC asked its staff to analyze the Kansas PUC's testimony rejecting the Great Plains (NYSE:GXP) acquisition of Westar (NYSE:WR). The $4.67 arb spread offers a 20% IRR if the deal closes by June.

Lionbridge

The preliminary proxy statement has been filed for the HIG acquisition of Lionbridge (NASDAQ:LIOX).

Datalink

Datalink (NASDAQ:DTLK) shareholders approved the acquisition by Insight (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Alere

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) relented in its efforts to end Alere's (NYSE:ALR) Arriva competitive bidding contract. Alere appealed for an ALJ hearing seeking to permanently reinstate Arriva's medical billing status. There is a $16.81 arb spread to the original $56 deal price offered by Abbott (NYSE:ABT).

Comerica

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) will probably be sold when the current CEO retires. Potential suitors include BB&T (NYSE:BBT) and Capital One (NYSE:COF).

Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) exceeds $100 billion goal for its new fund with investments from Apple, Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF), Oracle (NASDAQ:ORCL), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). For our next podcast, we plan on discussing Berkshire (BRK.A/BRK.B), Macy's (NYSE:M), and Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD).

