Hardinge Offers Meaningful Leverage To An Industrial Recovery

Consistent performance is always going to be a challenge for a highly cyclical company like Hardinge, but an industrial recovery scenario can fuel a fair value in the mid-teens.

The machine tool industry has had a rough decade, but recent data suggests stabilization and growth are on the way, and particularly in key markets like autos and aerospace.

It's been a decade to forget for many machine tool companies, as the 2008 recession hit many of them hard and the more recent weakness in natural resources and heavy machinery has knocked them back yet again. Hardinge (NASDAQ:HDNG), a small U.S. player in the space, has certainly seen better days, as the shares are about one-quarter lower than they were a decade ago on lower sales and weaker margins.

Why bother paying any attention to Hardinge? This is a small (less than $150 million in market cap and enterprise value) pure-play on the industrial economy and if/when manufacturing activity recovers, sales, margins, cash flows, and valuation multiples should all improve, and potentially quite significantly. While the shares have participated in the widespread post-election run, I believe relatively modest financial performance would be enough to lift these shares into the mid-teens.

A Domestic Player In The Machine Tool Space

Broadly defined, the machine tool market is a very large one - worth about $70 billion a year in revenue. Machine tools are used all across the board in manufacturing, but industries like autos, trucks, off-highway vehicles, aerospace, and heavy machinery are major users of these tools that turn, mill, and grind metal into all manner of shapes and useful components.

Many of the largest players in the machine tool space are Japanese, and Hardinge is somewhat unusual as a U.S.-based operator of some size. The bulk of Hardinge's business is in metal-cutting machine tools like grinders, turners, millers, and machining centers, but the company has a meaningful (about one-third of sales) business in aftermarket workholding products like collets and chucks that hold pieces in place during shaping/working.

Large players like DMG Mori (OTCPK:MRSKY) and Okuma (OTC:OKUMF) generally focus on selling expensive systems to large customers like Toyota (NYSE:TM), Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIY), and those systems can sell for millions of dollars. Hardinge doesn't target Tier 1 OEMs, but instead looks at Tier 2 and Tier 3 suppliers as their core market. With that, the company focuses on small-to-medium systems with ASPs in a more reasonable price range (around $40,000 to $2 million). Even so, this is largely a capital equipment business, as companies like Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) and Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY) see more of the aftermarket consumables business in this area.

Hardinge offers a fairly routine suite of grinders, turners, millers, and machining centers, having entered some markets (like grinding) through acquisition. While Hardinge does offer computer-controlled systems and does have machines with more advanced capabilities, on the whole, this is a company oriented toward long, high-volume production runs of relatively standardized products.

That is a notable contrast with Hurco (NASDAQ:HURC), another small machine tool company that I have written about many times in the past (and in which I own shares). Compared to Hardinge, Hurco sells more sophisticated, high-spec systems (including 5-axis systems) that are best for small volume batch jobs with more demanding tolerances. With that, Hurco's presence in Asia (and China in particular) is relatively modest, while it is a major market for Hardinge (over one-third of sales come from Asia).

Will The Business Recover?

As I said in the open, the entire machine tool space has had a rough time since 2008, with most of the growth in the global industry over that time coming from Asia. For Hardinge, too, it has been a trying time. Revenue rose from $189 million in 2000 to $356 million in 2007, but has since retraced back down below $300 million since despite some acquisitions, and margin leverage has been hard to come by (though recent restructuring efforts have helped).

The best driver for Hardinge will be a general manufacturing recovery. Indices like industrial production and the Purchasing Managers' Index offer relevant insights for a company like Hardinge, and I'd note the December manufacturing PMI was not only up another 1.5pts to 54.7 (on the expansion side of the line), it was the highest it has been in two years and new orders were up more than 7pts to over 60.

For Hardinge's part, the company reported 6% growth in orders in the third quarter (after 8% growth in the second quarter), with 33% growth in North American orders. The auto OEM market is a critical market for machine tool companies and while there have been concerns of plateauing sales in North America, December's industry sales were up 3% and it is at least plausible that demand could continue at historically healthy levels for a while longer.

What's more, many OEMs are adding or retooling lines to produce new models (and will continue to do so as new products like mild hybrids are introduced in the next three to five years), and that means more demand for machine tools. Aerospace is another key market, and demand is improving here as major OEMs like Boeing (NYSE:BA) look to ramp up production.

Beyond these two key markets, stabilization in the oil/gas sector and slow recoveries in other heavy machinery spaces ought to do their part to help as well. I don't expect long-term demand in the U.S. to grow much above 2% to 4%, but demand in Asia could be double that level and re-shoring more manufacturing to the U.S. would be a potential incremental driver.

On the negative side, the challenges of competing in the machine tool space aren't going to get easier. Even the biggest players (DMG Mori, Okuma, et al) hold single-digit market shares, and China is actively encouraging the development of homegrown machine tool companies. Making matters worse, Korean tool makers seem quite happy to compete on price and often appear willing to take almost any price in the short term to gain market share.

I'm also a little concerned about the long-term trends of the industry as they apply to Hardinge's product portfolio. Computer control and automation are becoming more and more important as manufacturers look to do more with fewer workers, and more advanced systems like 5-axis tools are gaining share due to their greater efficiency and long-term cost of ownership. This could be a threat to Hardinge, as it hasn't generally been at the highest end of industry sophistication.

The Opportunity

I don't think my expectations for Hardinge are transformative, or even all that bold. My model assumptions work out to a long-term revenue growth rate around 4%, which is actually below my long-term industry growth forecast. Given Hardinge's relatively decent position in Asia and its relationship with major Chinese OEMs like BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY), I think my model is relatively conservative (although remember that, over the long term, there will be ups and downs in the cycle...).

Hardinge's restructuring efforts are already paying some dividends. Management cut the number of SKUs it offers by around 30% a few years back and has more recently focused on facility consolidation and operational streamlining. I'd say the benefits have been meaningful - while revenue declined by double digits in the last two quarters, gross margin improved in both and the company is slightly in the black on an adjusted operating basis.

Working capital is always going to be a challenge, as the company has to keep inventory on hand to promptly respond to customer orders, but I do believe that mid single-digit FCF margins are attainable. A key question is whether they can be sustained for any meaningful length of time; the historical record is not so encouraging on this point. In any case, I believe Hardinge can leverage mid single-digit revenue growth to high single-digit FCF growth from what should be a trough year in 2016, and that supports a fair value in the mid-teens even with a double-digit discount rate.

The Bottom Line

Hardinge is not very liquid and virtually unfollowed, but it does have the attention of institutional investors like Royce, Dimensional Fund, Franklin, and Ariel. What's more, this is pretty much a pure-play on an industrial recovery with significant potential operating leverage and a clean balance sheet. While I won't be flipping my Hurco holdings into Hardinge, I do think these shares might be worth a look for risk-tolerant investors who want exposure to a potential industrial recovery.

