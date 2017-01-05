Good Times Restaurants: Smart Money Buying At These Prices

Introduction

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) ("Good Times") is a small gem, undertaking very interesting moves to pay the shareholders. It recently made an acquisition, and an activist is pushing the company to engage in more corporate developments. It is very small and illiquid, so the investors did not have time to look at the company, thus they only seem to care about the earnings per share. This fact and some others that I will highlight in this article make me believe that this stock is going to pop soon.

The company and the recent acquisition

Good Times is based in Nevada and was formed on October 6, 1996. The company operates two franchises: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard and Bad Daddy's Burger Bar.

The company explains the recent acquisition of Bad Daddy's International, LLC in the following terms:

"On May 7, 2015, we completed the acquisition of Bad Daddy's International, LLC ("BDI"), which owns the other 52% of BDFD as well as the intellectual property associated with the BDBB concept. BDI operates four BDBB restaurants in which it owns a 100% interest in Charlotte, NC, and owns 51% and 52%, respectively, of two BDBB restaurants in Raleigh, NC. BDI also owns a 23% interest in one BDBB restaurant in Winston Salem, NC, and receives a royalty payment from the licensed BDBB restaurant located in the Charlotte-Douglas Airport. As of December 16, 2016 there are twelve other BDBB restaurants, ten of which we operate in Colorado and two of which are operated by third party franchisees in Greenville, South Carolina and Knoxville, Tennessee. "

I could identify this acquisition from the following chart, wherein you can see an abrupt jump on assets and employees.

I believe that the company made a good move in the period 2010-2015, wherein a target was identified and bought. However, the market did not react positively to this event and the stock price is almost at the same level of 2010.

However, the post-acquisition financial ratios are interesting. The book value per shares is $2.93, and its cash per share is $0.51. It has no long term debt, and has revenue per share of $5.25.

The ROE is negative: -1.22%. This makes me believe that the company, in fact, has not done a good post-merger integration, which is mainly the most important part of any transaction. I can imagine that the activist fund believes the same, and it bought to help in making a proper integration.

Activist and Volume

I could find the following information about the activist Delta Partners, LLC., which owns 18% of the company (2,265,026 shares of Common Stock). You can check some other picks of this fund here.

"Delta Partners is based out of Boston. Delta Partners is a hedge fund with 1-10 clients and discretionary assets under management (AUM) of $659,719,818 (Form ADV from 2016-09-23). Their last reported 13F filing for Q3 2016 included $37,405,000 in managed 13F securities and a top 10 holdings concentration of 100.0%. Delta Partners's largest holding is Perrigo Cmpn Plc with shares held of 185,400. WhaleWisdom has at least 63 13Fs and 76 13D/G filings in our database for Delta Partners." Source: Whalewisdom.com "The Reporting Persons intend to review their investment in the Issuer on a continuing basis. The Reporting Persons may change their plans or proposals in the future. Depending on various factors including, without limitation, the Issuer's financial position, strategic direction, business and prospects, anticipated future developments, existing and anticipated market conditions from time to time, actions taken by the management and board of directors of the Issuer, price levels of the Common Stock, general economic conditions and regulatory matters, the Reporting Persons may in the future take such actions with respect to their investment in the Issuer as they deem appropriate including, without limitation, purchasing additional Common Stock or other securities of the Issuer, selling some or all of their Common Stock or engaging in short selling of or any hedging or similar transaction with respect to the Common Stock, to the extent permitted under applicable law." SEC Filing

I have seen several texts that activists sent to targets, and I have not persistently seen the last part of the last paragraph: "short selling of or any hedging or similar transaction with respect to the Common Stock, to the extent permitted under applicable law". I think you should make your own conclusions.

Other smart money funds that I found in this company are Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC, Granite Point Capital Management, L.P. and Geode Capital Management, LLC.

There is something that I appreciate in this company: the high amount of transactions that are taking place right now, at this price. Investors are really buying this name, just take a look:

Board of Directors and CEO buying

I could find one director with previous expertise in Corporate Finance, this is interesting since the company will have someone with the negotiations skills needed to deal with the activist. The name of this director is Gary Heller, you can check his profile here.

I learned that the CEO, Mr. Stetson, is buying at these prices. These are some of his transactions:

- 11/23/2016 (442 shares) Exercise - 11/16/2016 (5,600 shares) Acquisition - 10/14/2016 (800,000 shares) Other Acquisition - 10/14/2016 (440,000 shares) Other Acquisition - 05/23/2016 (300 shares) Buy at $3.14 per share. Source: MorningStar

Conclusion

I believe this stock is a hidden gem. The lack of visibility and liquidity is making investors fail to recognize that the company is really looking for a way to pay shareholders. There is an activist inside willing to help the company make a better post-merger integration and the market has not yet recognized the value of the recent merger. This is the time to buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GTIM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.