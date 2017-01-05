Castlight Health Announces Agreement To Acquire Jiff

I'm positive on the deal, but investors should wait for six to nine months before expecting a performance-based stock catalyst.

The combined entity will take some time to integrate the technology stack and operational aspects.

Castlight Health will acquire wellness startup Jiff for up to $133 million in an all-stock deal.

Employee health benefits company Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) has announced an agreement to acquire privately held Jiff for all-stock consideration of up to approximately $133.3 million.

Jiff will help Castlight with younger, mobile-oriented users and will expand its partnership and customer base.

The acquisition is a net positive but will take some time to integrate and begin to execute in the marketplace with the combined suite of offerings.

Target Company

Mountain View, California-based Jiff was founded in 2010 by Chairman James Currier and co-founder Stan Chudnovsky.

The company has developed customized mobile app store and web-based platform that enables companies to pick from over 50 different solutions that synchronize directly with the Jiff system.

Companies can then design employee incentives that match their goals.

Jiff developed referral channel partnerships with Willis Towers Watson and Mercer.

The company raised nearly $68 million from investors including Venrock, Aberdare Ventures, GE Ventures, Aeris Capital and Rosemark Capital Group.

So, it appears that the company will generate roughly a 2x return on capital invested in the six years since founding.

Acquisition Terms

The deal consists of an all-stock consideration of 27 million shares at close and an additional 4 million shares contingent upon Jiff meeting certain 'growth objectives,' including achieving at least $25 million in revenues and/or net new bookings in 2017.

At Castlight's current share price of $4.30, the deal is valued at up to $133.3 million but could increase or decrease based on the share price fluctuation and vesting/lockup period terms.

Jiff generated $17 million ARR in 2016, so it appears Castlight is paying approximately 7.8x trailing sales for the deal.

As part of the merger agreement, Jiff equity holders can't sell or otherwise transfer shares in Castlight until the 'earlier of [A] 90 days following the Closing or [B] July 2, 2017.' (Source: Castlight Health Form 8-K)

Concurrent with the deal announcement and effective at deal closing, Castlight CEO Colella will move to Executive Chairman, Castlight President John Doyle will be appointed CEO and Jiff CEO Derek Newell will be President.

Additionally, Board of Directors member Ann Lamont will resign effective at the close of the transaction.

So, it isn't uncommon to have a significant shift in roles as a result of a strategic acquisition.

Rationale

Castlight CEO Giovanni Colella cited several rationales for the deal:

Jiff has redefined the wellbeing industry with its 'mobile-first' approach, which appeals to younger users who are earlier in their careers and interested in receiving their wellness information via mobile and wearable devices.

Jiff uses game mechanics, social theory, and incentive design to optimize user engagement, potentially improving employee health in the process and increasing the value of its programs to businesses.

Jiff has complementary customer lists with little overlap to Castlight's focus and has developed channel partnerships with Willis Towers Watson and Mercer, which add to Castlight's strategic partnerships with Anthem and SAP.

The combined offering of Jiff's mobile-first and API approach with Castlight's data assets and messaging capabilities promises to provide clients with a more robust, full-featured system.

Commentary

Castlight is making a significant, 'strategic' acquisition of Jiff in order to expand its offerings, increase its industry partnerships and appeal to companies with mobile-heavy, younger workforces.

The combined company will leverage each other's relationships and complementary customer lists to cross sell new capabilities.

Additionally, the all-stock transaction doesn't require the use of company cash, which was $116.3 million as of September 30, 2016.

So, the company continues to have the necessary resources to integrate the new technology, employees and begin to execute the new business plan.

The addition of Jiff CEO Derek Newell as Castlight President will provide a fresh perspective on the company's growth initiatives.

Prospective investors in CSLT should look closely for evidence that Jiff is on track to meet its 2017 revenue target of $25 million, which if met, would increase Castlight's 2016 revenue run rate from $102 million by 25% to $127 million.

Castlight management has issued forward guidance of $138 to $142 million in non-GAAP proforma revenue for 2017, or 27% to 30% growth.

That is a reasonable stretch goal for the combined entity, given the distraction related to integrating a major acquisition, both in terms of technology and operations.

While the stock price dropped from $5 to $4.30 on the acquisition news, I am bullish on the transaction, as Castlight retools itself to provide more value to customers and moves into the mobile environment with Jiff's mobile-first capabilities.

I see a six- to nine-month catalyst window for the stock, as the combined entity integrates and begins to successfully execute in the marketplace.

