Buyback Bonanza: Trumponomics To Create An $800 Billion Bid For Stocks

This is wonderful news - if you're a shareholder or say a corporate executive with an equity-linked compensation package.

Did you need another reason to be bullish on equities?

I don't like being told what to do with my money.

In fact, I don't even like to hear unsolicited suggestions about when and how I should burn through my cash.

Part of that probably stems from my overwhelming tendency to "dispose" of my disposable income in places of ill repute (e.g. bars). But part of it is also tied to a deeply ingrained conviction I imagine I share with others. That is, there's a little voice inside all of us that says, "it's your money, spend it however you like."

Given that, I'm sympathetic to companies not wanting the government to dictate decisions about corporate cash that are probably best left for the boardroom.

Still, there's something about giving giant multinationals a tax break if they repatriate their overseas cash and then allowing them to spend all of that cash on EPS-inflating buybacks that rubs me the wrong way. It should probably rub you the wrong way too.

I covered this pretty extensively late last month using the following visual depiction of recent poll results as an anchor:

(Chart: CNBC)

Of course, if you're part of corporate management (and you have an equity-linked compensation package) or if you're a stockholder, you're just fine with buybacks.

In fact, you're probably super enthusiastic about the prospect of additional share repurchases given the dearth of profit growth we've seen over the past seven or so quarters. "Longer-term considerations be damned," you'll say. "Just drive up the stock price."

Well, if that's you, I've got good news. According to the latest from Goldman, buybacks are likely to hit a record high in 2017, thanks to corporate tax reform and the allocation of repatriated cash to repurchase programs. Here's some color (my highlights):

We expect corporate demand for US equities will reach record levels in 2017, driven by corporate tax reform (Exhibit 4). We estimate corporate buybacks (net of share issuance) for all US firms will rise to $800 billion in 2017 from $644 billion in 2016 (annualized based on data through 3Q). Since 2010, buybacks have been the largest source of US equity demand. Our economists expect tax reform legislation will pass during 2H 2017. President-elect Trump and House Republicans have expressed support for a one-time tax on previously untaxed foreign profits as part of their tax reform proposals, which will encourage firms to repatriate overseas cash. We expect that most of the repatriated cash will be directed towards share repurchases.

There you go. And what, you might ask, is Goldman basing this projection on? Well, it looks like it's basing it on the same thing that Wells Fargo based its analysis (see linked piece above) on: history.

We expect S&P 500 firms will repatriate $200 billion of their $1 trillion total overseas cash in 2017 and spend $150 billion of the repatriated cash (75% of total) on share repurchases. US firms repatriated 10% and 20% of their total estimated overseas cash during the 3-month and 6-month periods, respectively, following the enactment of the Homeland Investment Act of 2004. Share buybacks were the biggest beneficiary of the 2004 tax holiday.

So if you needed another Trump-ish reason to be bullish on stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY), now you have one.

And just think, as long as Ben Bernanke's "wealth effect" theory holds (you know, the idea that higher stock prices eventually trickle down to "real" people and thus spur consumer spending and economic growth), even the "silent majority" will benefit.

