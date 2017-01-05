Nvidia's Autonomous Vehicle Victory Lap

The CES keynote presentation of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jen-Hsun Huang focused on Nvidia's achievements in machine learning both in the data center and in autonomous vehicles. While the tone of the presentation was more than a little self-congratulatory, the achievements are real, as were the autonomous vehicle wins from companies such as Bosch (OTC:BSWQY), ZF and Audi. The market potential for Nvidia's Drive PX autonomous vehicle platform now appears immense.

Click to enlarge

Source: Nvidia

Volta Walk-On

Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang's keynote at CES offered a number of surprises, but only a brief glimpse of Volta, the focus of my Nvidia CES preview, so let me address that first.

While Volta wasn't the star of the show, it played a very key supporting role in the preview of Nvidia's next generation Tegra SOC, Xavier. Nvidia is claiming that its next generation Drive PX system, based on a single Xavier SOC, will outperform in deep learning operations its current Drive PX 2 system that features two Parker series SOCs, as well as two GP100 Pascal GPUs.

That's a very audacious claim, but appears to be credible, based on the autonomous vehicle wins that Nvidia announced, and which I'll discuss below. Nvidia has claimed that the full Drive PX 2 configuration can process 24 trillion deep learning operations per second. At CES this year, Huang claimed that the new Xavier by itself will be capable of 30 trillion deep learning operations per second.

Click to enlarge

Source: Nvidia

And while Xavier provides slightly better performance than the previous generation Drive PX 2, it does so for only 30 Watts, compared to over 250 Watts for Drive PX 2. Xavier will feature the Volta GPU architecture with 512 cores vs. the 256 CUDA cores of the Pascal-based GPU resident in Parker.

Interestingly, when Xavier was announced in a blog post in September 2016, the post states that Xavier will be fabricated on the 16 nm FinFET process (which would be TSMC's (NYSE:TSM)). Given the performance claims for Xavier, I'm very skeptical that Xavier will be fabricated on 16 nm rather than TSMC's new 10 nm process.

The performance improvement claimed for Xavier should be taken with a grain of salt, of course. What exactly is a "deep learning operation", and how does it compare as a metric with other more standard performance metrics such as FLOPS (floating point operations/sec)? I don't know. But I assume that Nvidia is at least comparing apples to apples in the performance of Xavier compared to Drive PX 2.

The claimed performance of Xavier certainly suggests considerable improvement in Volta compared to Pascal and serves to whet our appetites for new Volta GPUs. Unfortunately, the statement that Xavier would be out "this year" was not particularly encouraging, since it probably means "by the end of the year".

I would normally expect Volta GPUs to be released before Xavier since this was the case for Parker and Pascal, but the lack of any specific Volta announcement at CES suggests that we won't see a Volta announcement until the GPU Technology Conference in May. Probably, Nvidia will follow the same pattern as last year's Pascal announcement, with actual consumer availability not until mid-year.

What a GaaS

Nvidia may have executed the ultimate end-run around arch-rival Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE:AMD) in gaming through its new GeForce Now service for PC and Mac. GeForce Now amounts to offering a cloud-based GPU as a Service (GaaS) that allows users to play graphics-intensive games on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Windows PCs and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Macs that don't have high-performance discrete graphics processors.

Including even a scaled-back mobile GPU has been problematic for notebooks. Microsoft's Surface Book and the new MacBook Pros include discrete GPUs, but these come at the cost of higher power consumption and additional cooling requirements. Many notebooks dispense with the separate GPU altogether.

In this context, offering GPUs as a Service may be a strategic masterstroke. Not only will it sell a lot of Pascal GPUs to the cloud provider, in this case Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services, but it addresses a market of 100s of millions of light form factor PCs and Macs without GPUs. In addition, it provides Mac users with the ability to play PC games that have never been ported to macOS.

Obviously, there's a need for a high-speed Internet connection (25 Mbps or faster), but as this becomes increasingly available throughout the US, it opens a very broad market. It may be that Nvidia has realized what the solution is for achieving high-quality gaming combined with a thin and light form factor. There have been other solutions, such as Thunderbolt-connected external GPUs, but this seems cleaner and easier.

Exactly what the performance is and how well it compares to a true PC gaming rig remains to be seen. I'm sure GeForce Now will never satisfy PC gaming purists (I doubt it would satisfy me), but it may be a "good enough" solution to attract millions of users. The chief obstacle to wide adoption appears to be the high price of a subscription. $2.50/hour to play on an equivalent GTX 1080 seems a little steep.

Victory Lap

Much of the CES presentation amounted to a victory lap in celebration of GPU-based machine learning, which Nvidia pioneered and which Huang has championed for some time as "deep learning". Nvidia's investment in machine learning has paid off in an industry leading position in autonomous vehicles.

Since the announcement of the Nvidia/Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) collaboration on Autopilot 2, I've been expecting this to translate into other wins for Nvidia as the automobile industry realizes that it doesn't have to wait until 2020 for self-driving cars. In fact, it can't afford to wait.

I expect the wins announced at CES to be just the start: automotive equipment suppliers ZF and Bosch are on board, as is Audi. The rest of the industry is going to fall like dominoes to get Nvidia's Xavier Drive PX solution. It's relatively cheap, low power, and it has the processing power to do the job. Most importantly, Nvidia offers Drive Works, which it now refers to as an operating system, rather than just an SDK. The fact that Nvidia can offer an integrated solution including both custom hardware and software, and can offer it this year, rather than in three years, sets Nvidia apart.

And Nvidia can demonstrate that its solution actually works, as in this video:

I doubt that many in the industry are going to want to be left behind while they wait for companies such as Blackberry (NASDAQ:BBRY) or even the MobilEye (NYSE:MBLY) Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) consortium to develop alternatives. The unit volume potential for the Xavier-based Drive PX system now appears to be huge, as in hundreds of thousands of units per quarter.

Alternatives will come in time, if only for the sake of competition, but for the time being, it appears that Nvidia has this market sewn up.

Investor Takeaway

And it may be the market potential for Xavier that caused autonomous vehicles to become the key focus of the keynote. Nvidia has intelligently sought other markets for its GPUs rather than just trudging along the well-worn PC GPU path. Autonomous vehicles represent a market breakthrough, and I'm sure we'll see more and more announcements of Drive PX adoption from automakers in the coming months.

Given the magnitude of the market potential for autonomous vehicles, I'm not overly concerned about the timetable for Volta. AMD, which has announced that Vega will arrive in the first half of the year (which probably means some time in Q2), may well get Vega to the consumer market before Volta. At this point, Nvidia has much bigger fish to fry. I remain long Nvidia and recommend it as a buy.

