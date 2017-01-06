Guardian Capital Is An Asset Manager With An Extra Asset

Guardian Capital (OTC:GCAAF) is a Canadian asset manager and financial advisor that holds a large stake in the Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO). The company trades slightly below fair value when considering that large stake, and may also be a way to back into BMO exposure at an effective discount for those who are interested in owning that security. There is better volume on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker GCG.A, and all values in this analysis are in Canadian dollars, as that is the functional and reporting currency of the company.

Investments

The company has had a large stake in the Bank of Montreal for some time, as it sold BMO an operation for stock many years ago. At the time of its most recent financials, it owned 4,086,920 shares of BMO stock, which was valued at $351 MM. However, the BMO share price is up over 13% since September 30th when it last reported. That would make those shares worth $398 MM today.

That increase in value is a potential catalyst for share price improvement when BMO report its next set of results and the market sees the increased values. Given BMO is large and liquid, I will value the shares at the market value.

The company also has $220 MM of other investments. These are mostly investments in its own funds. I'll value them at face value, given they are marketable securities. There is also an indefinable value to the company from having large investments in its own funds.

It provides the company's marketing department with a great hook when it is launching new funds, or when it is pitching new clients. "We have the firm's own money in this fund" is a great way to convince clients that the firm believes in the validity of the strategies it offers.

I think it is also likely to inspire a bit of intellectual honesty in the management process. While institutional management isn't always known for its ability to put the quality of the ideas first, having a huge chunk of the firm's capital on the line should provide the proper incentive to focus on the returns.

The company has stated it intends to keep funneling proceeds from the sale of Bank of Montreal shares to launching new funds.

Financial Advisory

The Financial Advisory division is a broker dealer as well as a life insurance agency. The company has financial advisors who sell products to their clients, and the company profits from the commissions and management fees. The business has been growing, with assets up 11% from the prior year in the most recent quarter.

The market here is relatively bifurcated, with the large banks holding significant market shares, and the rest of the business being split between a variety of independents. There are potential regulatory changes in this business, with the relevant regulatory body consulting on a potential ban on mutual fund commissions in Canada. That would push advisors into charging more transparent fees based on the clients' assets, which is likely to disrupt the industry. That has the potential of pushing some of the currently independent advisors into the arms of a suitor with a platform business, especially one that has a strong insurance arm such as Guardian.

Speaking of life insurance (and the associated segregated fund sales) that business is strong right now as the market believes interest rates will increase. (See my article on E-L Financial (OTCPK:ELFIF) for more on that). That has had the effect of increasing competition among insurance companies for the business agents can provide, and thus end-of-year bonus commission based on the amount of business provided are becoming more common and significant. That should provide a modest tailwind for the business going forward.

The financial advisory business had trailing 12-month earnings of $7.5 MM, which is down slightly from the full year 2015 results. This is a competitive business with potential regulatory headwinds, but it is also ripe for well-capitalized consolidation, and has potential tailwinds from the life insurance sector. Considering those factors, I believe 12.5X earnings is not an unreasonable valuation, suggesting a $93.8 MM valuation for the segment.

The business has been growing and gaining scale, which has led to economies of scale in the relatively recent past, as you can see in the graphic of operating earnings from its annual meeting presentation. This increased scale should allow it to continue to attract new independent advisors.

Growing the financial advisory business also has the potential to be strategic, as the advisors can influence clients to select Guardian as an asset manager. In that case, the company would benefit from fees at both the advisor and asset manager level, providing a potentially meaningful strategic advantage.

Asset Manager

There are a number of ways to value the asset management side of the business, but I am going to start by qualitatively commenting on the future of the business. Bar none, the biggest factor in the future of an asset management business is its ability to gather assets. Given that assets under management [AUM] have increased by 14% in the trailing 12 months (to $27.3 billion from $24.0 billion), I would say that is a relative success. Given that the S&P/TSX Composite Index was up ~10% over the same time frame, some of those AUM gains would have come from an increase in the value of the previously managed assets. However, positive fund flows are definitely a good sign for the company's franchise.

The biggest cause of the positive fund flows is likely the performance of its management. While it runs a very understated, private client style method of gathering assets, its performance has been strong. To take one example, its flagship Canadian equity fund has a five-year performance of 10.2%, which is materially in excess of the S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index over the same time period, which returned 8.2%. That outperformance, besides benefiting the company's customers, should allow it to attract additional customers, as well as retain the clients it has.

The investment management business has trailing 12-month earnings of $13.7 MM. At a 15X P/E ratio, that would imply a value on that business of $205.5 MM. I would note that this valuation is only 0.7% of AUM, which is on the low side for a growing asset management business. The offsetting factor is that its fees are relatively low, with the 2015 financials showing roughly 25 basis points (0.25%) charged across its business. This low fee burden is obviously good for clients, and is probably a factor in its growing assets. It is also a very good sign that its expense base is such that it remains highly profitable, even with a low fee structure.

That being said, it has recently launched some new investment products with higher fees, which bodes well for improved margins in the future if it can get those products to scale.

New Funds and Expansion

The company has historically been primarily a manager of Canadian equities and fixed income.

Putting its own capital to work is a great recruitment tool. That allows new funds to be launched with managers who have had success at other companies. That allows the fund to be sold based on the track record of the manager and provides a built-in group of investors (the manager's former clients) for the sales force to pitch.

The company has also been investing money in the expenses required for the launch. Presumably, these businesses will either gain scale and turn profitable, or eventually be shut down or sold, removing the expense drain. Either of those outcomes would improve the company's income statement and highlight the value of its other operations. The company had this to say in its most recent quarterly report:

Our investments to build a UK-based fundamental global and emerging markets equities investment management team, the domestic real estate investment management business and the new US distribution team hired in late Q2 2016, incurred operating losses of $1.3 million in the current quarter, up from $0.8 million in the same period in the prior year. These investments are expected to continue to have a dampening effect on earnings in the short-term, but lead to improved operating earnings in the future.

As I mentioned above, the biggest factor in an asset management business's ability to make money is its ability to add assets under management. The easiest way to do that is to have excellent performance. Excellent performance helps for two reasons: it increases the value of the assets in the accounts you already have, which increases the fees charged on those accounts, and it attracts new account holders who are hoping to see the performance replicated.

Thus, the initial strong performance from the UK business is an excellent sign for the long-term sustainability of that business. According to its most recent annual report, the global funds managed from the UK outperformed its benchmark rather materially, in fact, by over 9%. That is a material outperformance and should allow the company to gather assets quickly. The fund is focused on high-quality large-cap global equities, a group that should experience less price volatility than average. That also makes it less likely that assets will leave after arriving, as the chances of dramatic underperformance in any given year is lower. Of course, it also reduces the opportunity for dramatically undervalued securities like those found in the microcap area.

The company has also launched a real estate fund. While it is only open to qualified investors (and thus does not publish performance) its target of 6% to 8% cash flow returns to investors is feasible for the sector it has chosen (mid-size industrial, commercial, and multi-family assets). There is a bit of a market gap in Canada for these assets, as they are generally too large for individual investors but too small for REITs and pension funds, which makes them often the highest capitalization rate properties in the market. The company is also investing its own capital in this fund, which should help get it off the ground. It is worth mentioning that the fund has commitments for capital that it has not yet invested, so it would be well positioned to take advantage of any decline in Canadian real estate prices, which has been repeatedly forecast.

I will not be ascribing any value to these businesses, but I do note that their ability to charge higher fees as "alternative" asset classes gives them the potential to meaningfully contribute. Additionally, if they do not build scale it is likely they would eventually be shut down, which would in and of itself improve the company's results. I will leave the upside optionality from either outcome in the 'margin of safety' pile.

G&A and Net Debt

The company has a relatively clean balance sheet with $21 MM of debt in excess of cash. That is a very manageable amount given it has hundreds of millions in investments.

The company also had corporate and inter-segment costs of $6.9 MM in the trailing 12 months. I will use the highest multiple from any segment (in this case 15X) and deduct the resulting $103.5 MM from the valuation.

This valuation of the G&A is relatively conservative, as it is an operating number, so it does not account for the income tax savings the company receives from incurring these expenses. The table below summarizes the valuation of the segments and converts it to a per share value.

Dual Share Class

The company's class A shares are non-voting, and control of the business resides with the common shares. This effectively prohibits a change of control of the company and entrenches existing management. Management seems to be of relatively reasonable quality, but this removes an activist distributing the investment portfolio to shareholders as a potential catalyst. The common shares are also publicly traded under the symbol CGC, but they are very illiquid. Given that illiquidity, I would prefer a purchase of the class A shares unless there was a material discount for a purchase of the common.

Capital Management

The company pays a small dividend, currently 1.4%, which it has raised for seven consecutive years. If that continues, the company will start to attract attention from dividend growth investors. Given that segment of the market has the potential to be relatively price insensitive, there is the potential for the company's shares to be bid up. Additionally, the company has repurchased approximately $11 MM of common stock in the first three quarters of 2016, a continuation of previous year's repurchases. Thus, the company has been returning capital to shareholders, which is supportive of the idea that management is generally of reasonable quality from the capital allocation side of things.

Potential Catalysts

Although the company is trading only slightly below my estimate of fair value, there are a couple of potential catalysts that could improve the value. These upside optionality factors may make a purchase of the shares attractive, even though they trade close to fair value. The previously mentioned potential upside from the new asset segments is one potential catalyst, as is the chance for the company to become a dividend growth favorite. Another potential upside opportunity comes from the company's growing market capitalization. With the market cap approaching $800 MM CAD, the company is getting close to the $1 billion mark, where it will become eligible for more funds and mandates, potential providing a new set of buyers for the stock. This factor has the potential to magnify any upside momentum in the share price. Finally, a discovery of the company by investors of any kind could improve the share price. The company is very underfollowed. As one example, there has never been an article featuring it on Seeking Alpha until now.

Conclusion

The company has negative equity when excluding the securities portfolio, which suggests that the operating businesses are capital-light, and thus have a very high/incalculable return on equity. That suggests they are quality businesses. The relatively low fees it charges in the asset management segment (while still remaining profitable) combined with its growing assets under management suggests the business is of good quality with growth potential. While the company trades only slightly below a conservatively calculated fair value, there are a number of potential upside surprises that could move the shares higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.