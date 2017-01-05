Supernus Pharmaceuticals Offers A Rare Opportunity For Investors

Introduction

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) is a rarity among the thousands of publicly-traded biotechnology firms; it has approved products, revenue and earnings. While the company's sales are growing at a double digit rate, it also has promising drug candidates working their way through late-stage clinical trials. Preliminary results from these trials have been positive, and both compounds offer substantial revenue potential if approved. With a promising pipeline, strong top and bottom line growth and only a handful of analysts covering the stock, Supernus' stock may be poised to continue its market-beating performance.

Approved Therapies

Supernus is a specialty pharmaceutical company with over 25 years experience developing treatments for conditions that impact the central nervous system. Trokendi XR is an extended release capsule used to treat partial onset seizures and primary generalized toni-clonic seizures in patents six years of age and older. Trokendi is also prescribed in conjunction with other medicines to treat seizures associated with Lenmex-Gastaut Syndrome and other seizure disorders. In August of 2016, the FDA approved an expanded label for Trokendi for the treatment of migraines. The expansion also includes the use of the drug for the treatment of partial onset seizures for adults and children six and older, as opposed to the previous approval for children age ten and older. Trokendi is intended to compete with Topamax, which is the standard of care for patients with these disorders. In a conversion study, 93% of patients who switched preferred the once-daily dose of Trokendi over the twice daily dose of Topamax. In another study, the once daily dose of Trokendi was just as effective as Topamax, and it was found to be more convenient, which translated to a higher compliance among patients.

Supernus' other approved product is Oxtellar XR. This therapy is also an anti-convulsive used to treat partial seizures. Oxtellar is an add-on treatment for epileptic patients suffering partial seizures despite treatment with other drugs. In a 2013 study involving 366 patients with epilepsy and uncontrolled partial seizures, a majority of these patients saw significant improvement in their seizure activity. With Oxtellar and Trokendi, Supernus has brought two solid, effective drugs to the market.

Product Performance and Finances

Sales of these two drugs have been robust. The number of scripts written and sales during the third quarter of 2016 increased 30% and 44% respectively compared to the same period in 2015. Trokendi is the company's big seller, accounting for approximately 75% of the company's scripts and sales. As of the end of the third quarter of 2016, year-to-date net product sales were $149 million, which is a 48% increase over the same period last year. As of September 30, 2016, the company had $147 million in cash compared to $117 million in December of 2015. The company has a sound capital position with only $6.6 million in debt. R&D expenses for the quarter were $7.9 million. The company expects R&D expenses to increase for the remainder of 2016 and forecasts $50 million to $60 million in these expenses in 2017. One note of caution; on November 14, 2016, Supernus announced in its 8-K filing that it was unable to file a timely third quarter report (10-Q) "due to an issue that has arisen concerning the accounting treatment of the $30 million royalty" in July of 2014. As a result, the company will restate financial statements for the 2014 and 2015 fiscal years. In its update, Supernus stated that it did not expect the restatement to impact their "net product sales, operating expenses, or capital reserves" for 2014 and 2015. A complete discussion of the restatement can be found in the Form 8-K here.

Guidance

In the November business update, the company adjusted full-year 2016 guidance for net product sales, R&D expenses and operating income. Supernus expects sales to be $205 million to $210 million, compared to the previous guidance of $200 million to $210 million. R&D expenses are anticipated to be $40 million to $44 million, as opposed to the previous projection of $50 million to $55 million. Supernus also stated that, anticipating the effects of the restatement, operating income would increase by $4 million to $6 million for the full year 2016. This equates to a projected $46 million to $51 million. Without the impact of the restatement, this figure is expected to come in between $42 million and $47 million. This compares to the previous guidance of $32 million to $37 million. In short, Supernus' latest guidance is positive, and the company's performance is exceeding management's expectations.

Promising Pipeline

In addition to robust sales of the two marketed drugs, Supernus has two promising candidates in its pipeline.

SPN-810

The SPN-810 compound is in development for the treatment of Impulsive Aggression Disorder (IA). The company is currently enrolling patients in a Phase III clinical trial. IA is essentially characterized by patients with a short fuse, which causes a loss of self-control. IA is associated with many disorders, including ADHD, Autism, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's and PTSD. The compound was granted fast track designation by the FDA and is expected to be the first product approved to treat IA. The company has two ongoing Phase III trials and initiated open-label enrollment during the third quarter of 2016. Supernus estimates the market for IA treatments to be approximately $5.5 billion just for patients with ADHD, Autism and bipolar disorder. The prevalence of IA in children and adolescents with autism is approximately 45% and 66% for those with bipolar disorder. The potential gross revenue for SPN-810 is estimated to be $1.2 billion. In addition, future revenue potential exists in patients with schizophrenia, Alzheimer's and Oppositional Defiant Disorder. Phase II trial results were very promising, with 62% of patients exhibiting improvement versus the baseline. At the same time, SPN-810 was well-tolerated with the most common side effect being headache (13% of patients). SPN-810 is a late-stage compound that looks to be first to market to address a condition with no treatment. The potential market is in the billions and the company estimates peak revenues of over $1 billion. This bodes well for the company's future growth, as well as its stock price.

SPN-812

The compound SPN-812 is a novel non-stimulant ADHD candidate. Currently, approximately 92% of ADHD prescriptions are stimulants. In October of 2016, Supernus announced positive results from its PhaseIIb clinical trial assessing SPN-812 for the treatment of children with ADHD. The study met its primary endpoint, showing statistically significant improvement in ADHD symptoms with the daily treatment of 200mg, 300mg and 400mg of SPN-812. In addition, all of these doses were well-tolerated. The company plans to meet with the FDA to discuss the results and will initiate Phase III clinical trials in 2017. Supernus projects the potential market opportunity to be approximately $2.5 billion.

Growth and Outlook

Supernus has grown its sales 323%, is expected to grow earnings 57% next year and 43% annually over the next five years. The current year estimate is 87 cents EPS and $1.37 EPS next year. Despite fantastic revenue growth and a promising pipeline, there is very little analyst coverage of the company. Currently only six firms cover the stock. The average price target is slightly above $29, which represents only a 5% appreciation from its current price. As the company continues to grow and bring new products to market, I suspect more firms will begin covering the company, and we will see price targets rise. The company has consistently surprised to the upside so I would not be shocked if FY 2017 earnings surpass expectations.

Conclusion

Supernus Pharmaceuticals offers investors a rare opportunity as a mid-size biotech company with approved products, fast-growing revenues and earnings and a promising pipeline. In addition, the stock is still "under the radar" as only a handful of firms cover it. Despite the significant price appreciation over the last 12 months, investors should consider an investment in Supernus. I would view any dips in the stock price as an opportunity to pick up additional shares. If the growth trends of current products continue, and the two promising drug candidates are approved, Supernus will seem cheap at $27 a share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SUPN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.