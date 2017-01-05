V.F. Corp.: Forget The Dividend

V.F. Corp. (NYSE:VFC) is hailed as one of the best dividends around, offering a 3.1% dividend yield and having a 44-year streak of consecutive dividend increases. However, we're more interested for the "growth." Shares of V.F. Corp. have fallen by more than 11% this year and now trade at multi-year lows. And at 13 times EV/EBITDA, that's also the cheapest we've seen in three years.

So V.F. Corp. is cheap with a solid dividend, but it could also be poised for its next growth opportunity. V.F. Corp. has grown in the past from roll-up style acquisitions, and with 13% debt-to-equity, it might just be geared up for another major buyout. The company owns major brands such as Timberland, Vans and The North Face.

With these brands, it's managed to pay shareholders an impressive dividend. It's paying just half of its earnings via dividends. It's already upped its dividend 14% this year. It's managed to up its dividend all these years given its consistent cash flow and solid earnings growth, only seeing its earnings per share fall 7% in the financial crisis of 2009 to then rebound to new all-time highs in 2010.

The company recently sold off its fast fashion portfolio, making the company focused on "brand names." Fast fashion retailers, such as Forever 21 and H&M, don't have branded clothes or apparel and compete on price, offering cheap clothing. Competition is fierce in the industry and margins get squeezed. It's a positive that V.F. is getting out of this market.

So the extra cash and renewed focus gives us some guidance on where V.F. might be looking for new deals - new deals that it's ripe for. It's been over several years since its last major acquisition, and V.F.'s earnings have started to show signs of weakening. In particular, sales growth is expected to be flat this year after years of seeing 5%-7% growth.

Now, V.F. does like shoe brands - its latest buyout was in 2011, and it was a shoe company, Timberland. However, V.F.'s Vans and Timberland brands have been seeing slowing growth. That could put Deckers (NASDAQ:DECK), the maker of Uggs, in V.F.'s sights. It's much smaller than other possible opportunities (read: more digestable) with a $2 billion market cap. And shares are relatively cheap, with the stock tumbling from its near $100-a-share handle in 2015. Still, getting more involved in cold-weather-focused apparel/footwear doesn't seem prudent as the winter weathers continue to warm up.

That's not to say that VF's next buyout won't be in the outdoor or activewear space. VF has carved out a stronghold in this area over the years. And instead of going "small," which would be the case with Deckers, V.F. could be looking to make a splash.

V.F. has said it's been "very active" in looking for an acquisition, and Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) could be that "splash" that V.F. needs. It's an $8 billion market cap basic wear maker (with Hanes) and activewear (with Champion). What's interesting is that shares have fallen hard of late, now trading at less than 10x forward earnings. Shares are down 25% in the last year and down nearly 40% from its 2015 high as its CEO over the last decade is retiring.

However, V.F. itself is only a $22 billion market cap, and buying up Hanesbrands would mean a sizable bet in the basicwear market. And if it is ready to make a big play, that means that Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) - an $8 billion market cap - and Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) - $6 billion - could both be on the table.

We still find that making the move for Hanesbrands would be most interesting, as they are expected to grow nicely - better than V.F. - over the next five years. Wall Street expected V.F. to grow earnings at 8% annualized for the next five years, compared with Hanesbrands' 12% expected growth.

Hanesbrands remains the leading candidate for a V.F. buyout. Others, such as Columbia (NASDAQ:COLM), do not appear cheap enough and lack the growth prospects. However, don't put it past V.F. to make an off-the-radar purchase, which could include a lesser-known name like Oxford (NYSE:OXM) or Delta (NYSEMKT:DLA).

Either way, and even without a buyout by V.F., the company is still an interesting proposition for long-term investors. Growth has slowed some, yes, but for an apparel company, it's doing much better than others. V.F. is still relatively cheap and has a portfolio of brands that helps make it inherently diversified. V.F. will do well going forward with its active wear brands, since active wear is now commonplace in the the workplace and has become "casual" wear. NPD pegs the athletic market at a near $50 billion one, a large opportunity for V.F., which already has a stronghold on the market with North Face. The fitness craze is good for V.F. going forward. The active wear category should soon account for over 65% of V.F. revenues in the coming years - another positive given the high margins of this category. As well, V.F. still has an international opportunity, where international sales make up just 30% of revenues. Margin improvement should come from V.F.'s focus on the direct-to-consumer business, which is under 30% of revenues currently. As you see, there's plenty of opportunities for VF to keep its dividend growing.

It could be one of the few "retail" names worth owning and could prove to be a surprise in the near-term as the later holiday shopping season proved to be quite robust.

