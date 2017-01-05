Natural Gas Daily - Consensus Getting Too Bearish

With -AO and +PNA, we see the risk of further warming temps in Jan as very unlikely.

What a surprise. It's never a dull day in the natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) market. We turn our attention away for two hours and natural gas prices were back in positive territory to finish the day. EIA reported a VERY bearish storage report today coming in at -49 Bcf versus -82 Bcf consensus average. We didn't fare any better as we estimated -68 Bcf. We received some feedback in our weekly storage report saying that either the adjustment is a myth or that we are covering up our bad forecast.

So before we begin, let's clear these two things up first.

EIA storage figures week over week is not perfect, and despite all traders paying attention to what the EIA reports, more sophisticated traders track flows themselves and have an internal storage figure gauge they track. As a matter of fact, these traders swing trade markets when the deviation gets large. When we noted that the EIA storage figures for the last four weeks were over reporting storage draws, our total storage estimate was about 24 Bcf higher than the EIA's reported figure. As a result, we knew that the adjustments would make the storage figure close to our estimate again. And then the surprise came today as EIA's reported figure was nearly 33 Bcf lower than the consensus estimate. The crowd is wrong sometimes, but not by that much.

Another point we want to make is that despite such a bearish storage report, natural gas prices actually rallied following the swift sell-off. We value price action following a news release far more than the news itself, and the price action told us more about whether to trust this one-time adjustment report or not.

Now moving onto the topic of the day, we want to highlight the recent weather model changes for the back half of January. Every major model now points to warm temperatures across the entire US for the next 11-15 days, and some models are projecting the warmth to continue after the 11-15 days.

Here's what we know. The natural gas traders that were bearish have mostly closed out their bearish positions, and the longs that got pummeled are still concerned about the weather outlook. Unless weather models show significantly higher temps than currently being projected for the rest of January, we see downside price risk in natural gas prices to be subdued.

Obviously, weather can trend more bearish in the coming weeks, but the negative Arctic oscillation and positive Pacific North America Pattern makes the more bearish trend unlikely. As a result, if weather begins to moderate back to normal, we see natural gas prices quickly recovering back to $3.50/MMBtu.

On the fundamental side, US natural gas production is sitting around 70 Bcf/d. Heating demand is expected to pick up over the weekend, and next week's storage draw won't be as bad as the one reported this week.

Overall, the consensus weather models are already showing overly bearish projections. Unless these projections trend more bearish, it's unlikely we get another big sell-off in natural gas prices.

We remain bullish natural gas prices. Over the weekend, we published our 2017 natural gas outlook detailing our bullish outlook on the underlying fundamentals. If you are interested, you can sign up here. Premium subscribers also receive material updates on natural gas along with our analysis.

8-14-Day Outlook

